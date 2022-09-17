ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

How to get the SypherPK Icon Series Skin in Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular games out today, drawing in millions of players and likely hundreds of content creators onto the island every year. Epic Games likes to celebrate its creators by giving them a unique spotlight as Icon skins inside the game. SypherPK is the latest content creator to get an Icon Skin, with the Outfit resembling him.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are all the new 2022 Spirit Blossom skins in League of Legends

“Old traditions make way for ancient magics, and in their wake the spirit realm begins to bloom,” according to League of Legends’ Spirit Blossom page. The summer might be ending in a couple of days, but vibrant, beautiful flowers have just started to flourish on Summoner’s Rift.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to Get to the Tonight Show & Rockefeller Center in Fortnite Creative

Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world right now, drawing in millions of players every year to the island. While Fortnite is known to partner with some of the biggest brands, it also provides a platform for creators and brands to work together to create something without Epic Games. For instance, The Tonight Show is hosting a recreation of its studios with a Creative level. Now that the recreation of Rockefeller Center has been created in Fortnite, many fans are eager to hop into the new level.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Emoticon#Oni#Video Game#Japanese
dotesports.com

How to evolve the EvoChrome Burst Rifle in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is finally here and it’s brought the all-consuming Chrome with it. Players are currently testing out the new mechanics before the liquid has a chance to spread across the island. Everything that Chrome touches takes on a new form, and that seems to be the case with the weapons on the island as well.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to phase through walls with Chrome Splash in Fortnite

Fortnite‘s newest season is finally here and it’s brought the Chrome with it. This new force on the island has been taking over POIs and absorbing members of The Seven for a few days now. Players are still getting used to working with Chrome and using its unique texture to their advantage. In Fortnite Chapter Three, season four, players can phase through walls and ceilings thanks to Chrome.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does the Worlds 2022 song release?

Each year, the League of Legends World Championship is celebrated with an official song that serves as the tournament’s anthem throughout its duration. This year, Riot Games is teaming up with Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Nas X in what could be the biggest Worlds song to date. League fans...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Youtube
dotesports.com

Who is Sliker? What to know about the controversial Twitch streamer

While he wasn’t the most widely-known streamer prior to the scamming controversy that emerged on the Livestream Fails subreddit, it’s now difficult to find someone who hasn’t heard about Sliker. The U.K. content creator has been around for a couple of years, and at his peak, he maintained several thousand subscribers on Twitch.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
dotesports.com

Who is Kiriko’s voice actor in Overwatch 2?

The latest character to join the Overwatch 2 roster is Kiriko, a new support hero. Accompanied by her spirit fox companion, she aims to keep her allies healed and buffed in the thick of battle. Her abilities allow her to teleport to allies through walls, make allies briefly invulnerable, and send out her spirit fox to blaze a trail forward for her team.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to pick up items while sliding in Fortnite

Fortnite is a mechanically intensive battle royale that forces you to think on your feet, continuously fix your mistakes, and adapt to the unpredictable meta. All this is largely due to the fact that Epic regularly updates the game in line with the community’s wishes to keep the game fresh, novel, and exciting for everyone.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

All skins coming to League with Patch 12.18

Welcome to the scariest time of the year, summoners. We’re quickly approaching the scheduled release date for League of Legends Patch 12.18, and with it comes a whole new slew of unique skins, just in time for the Halloween season. From ghouls in suits, chainsaw-wielding fiends, and other monsters...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Apex Legends leaks point to Halloween LTM coming to beloved map for the first time

Dataminers have revealed new screenshots and information in Apex Legends‘ data that seem to indicate the return of a Halloween LTM in the next few weeks. After today’s game update, which brought a handful of balance changes and initialized the Beast of Prey event, dataminers found evidence of a new map that indicates a return to the “After Dark” maps of past Fight or Fright events. Content creator KralRindo shared a screenshot of a map that they claim is called Olympus After Dark. The screenshot shows the map’s Medusa vines stretching beyond the Icarus carrier onto the Hammond Labs POI and beyond. It also includes a large red moon shining behind Olympus and a new Revenant banner that is replacing Pathfinder’s boxing banner.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to enter Diablo IV’s closed end game beta

The wait for Diablo IV continues, but more information regarding the game periodically gets released. With a September leak showing off 45 minutes worth of Diablo IV gameplay, fans of the franchise got to see what the latest addition to the series has to offer. Shortly after the leak, Blizzard...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Blitzcrank could be rocketing up to the top lane and jungle with these buffs in League of Legends

Blitzcrank, the Great Steam Gollem, is one of the original 40 champions released with the original League of Legends. Infamous for his Rocket Grab ability, Blitzcrank has always been an incredibly valuable asset to a teamcomp due to pick potential. On top of that, Blitzcrank’s ultimate is, after minor tweaks in the previous seasons, a strong tool against heavy-shielding teamcomps. But more balance changes are coming to the game soon.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to reach Cloudy Condos in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4

Fortnite has introduced a new season just in time for fall, and it looks like The Herald has some bad plans for the island. As her Chrome spreads, many of the island’s characters are seeking a safe haven in the clouds. And it seems that No Sweat Insurance is helping some of its customers lift their homes out of the ground to avoid the incoming Chrome.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Riot shows off Janna’s shiny new VFX update in League of Legends

Janna, the Storm’s Fury, is one of the original 40 champions released with League of Legends back in 2009. Over the years, she has, essentially, stayed the same champion that mainly saw visual updates and minor tweaks that would tone down her lane dominance. The only major change Janna received was this year’s update that shifted Janna’s early game power from Zephyr into Eye of the Storm.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Ludwig calls on Twitch to ban sponsored gambling streams following Sliker controversy

Two days ago, it was revealed that popular Twitch content creator ItsSliker purportedly borrowed upwards of $200,000 from viewers and fellow streamers over the last two years due to a self-described gambling addiction. In response to the growing controversy, YouTube streamer Ludwig has called upon Twitch to ban sponsored gambling streams once and for all.
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy