Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to get the SypherPK Icon Series Skin in Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular games out today, drawing in millions of players and likely hundreds of content creators onto the island every year. Epic Games likes to celebrate its creators by giving them a unique spotlight as Icon skins inside the game. SypherPK is the latest content creator to get an Icon Skin, with the Outfit resembling him.
dotesports.com
Here are all the new 2022 Spirit Blossom skins in League of Legends
“Old traditions make way for ancient magics, and in their wake the spirit realm begins to bloom,” according to League of Legends’ Spirit Blossom page. The summer might be ending in a couple of days, but vibrant, beautiful flowers have just started to flourish on Summoner’s Rift.
dotesports.com
How to Get to the Tonight Show & Rockefeller Center in Fortnite Creative
Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world right now, drawing in millions of players every year to the island. While Fortnite is known to partner with some of the biggest brands, it also provides a platform for creators and brands to work together to create something without Epic Games. For instance, The Tonight Show is hosting a recreation of its studios with a Creative level. Now that the recreation of Rockefeller Center has been created in Fortnite, many fans are eager to hop into the new level.
dotesports.com
Kiriko’s new origin video details how she came to be the deadliest support hero in Overwatch 2
Overwatch shared a new video with players today showing the origin of Kiriko, the newest support that is coming with Overwatch 2 when it launches on Oct. 4. Her origin story is cute and heartwarming, but her character is far more deadly than the video lets on. Fans got a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
How to evolve the EvoChrome Burst Rifle in Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter Three, season four is finally here and it’s brought the all-consuming Chrome with it. Players are currently testing out the new mechanics before the liquid has a chance to spread across the island. Everything that Chrome touches takes on a new form, and that seems to be the case with the weapons on the island as well.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 map mysteriously disappears from beta and players don’t know why
The beta weekend release for Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2 has seemingly gone off without a hitch, leaving fans questioning why a certain map has been removed from the map pool. Set in Singapore, Grand Prix was a map every fan was excited to zoom around on, however, it...
dotesports.com
How to phase through walls with Chrome Splash in Fortnite
Fortnite‘s newest season is finally here and it’s brought the Chrome with it. This new force on the island has been taking over POIs and absorbing members of The Seven for a few days now. Players are still getting used to working with Chrome and using its unique texture to their advantage. In Fortnite Chapter Three, season four, players can phase through walls and ceilings thanks to Chrome.
dotesports.com
When does the Worlds 2022 song release?
Each year, the League of Legends World Championship is celebrated with an official song that serves as the tournament’s anthem throughout its duration. This year, Riot Games is teaming up with Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Nas X in what could be the biggest Worlds song to date. League fans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Who is Sliker? What to know about the controversial Twitch streamer
While he wasn’t the most widely-known streamer prior to the scamming controversy that emerged on the Livestream Fails subreddit, it’s now difficult to find someone who hasn’t heard about Sliker. The U.K. content creator has been around for a couple of years, and at his peak, he maintained several thousand subscribers on Twitch.
dotesports.com
Who is Kiriko’s voice actor in Overwatch 2?
The latest character to join the Overwatch 2 roster is Kiriko, a new support hero. Accompanied by her spirit fox companion, she aims to keep her allies healed and buffed in the thick of battle. Her abilities allow her to teleport to allies through walls, make allies briefly invulnerable, and send out her spirit fox to blaze a trail forward for her team.
dotesports.com
How to pick up items while sliding in Fortnite
Fortnite is a mechanically intensive battle royale that forces you to think on your feet, continuously fix your mistakes, and adapt to the unpredictable meta. All this is largely due to the fact that Epic regularly updates the game in line with the community’s wishes to keep the game fresh, novel, and exciting for everyone.
dotesports.com
All skins coming to League with Patch 12.18
Welcome to the scariest time of the year, summoners. We’re quickly approaching the scheduled release date for League of Legends Patch 12.18, and with it comes a whole new slew of unique skins, just in time for the Halloween season. From ghouls in suits, chainsaw-wielding fiends, and other monsters...
dotesports.com
Apex Legends leaks point to Halloween LTM coming to beloved map for the first time
Dataminers have revealed new screenshots and information in Apex Legends‘ data that seem to indicate the return of a Halloween LTM in the next few weeks. After today’s game update, which brought a handful of balance changes and initialized the Beast of Prey event, dataminers found evidence of a new map that indicates a return to the “After Dark” maps of past Fight or Fright events. Content creator KralRindo shared a screenshot of a map that they claim is called Olympus After Dark. The screenshot shows the map’s Medusa vines stretching beyond the Icarus carrier onto the Hammond Labs POI and beyond. It also includes a large red moon shining behind Olympus and a new Revenant banner that is replacing Pathfinder’s boxing banner.
dotesports.com
League player soaks up nostalgia by installing the game from old disc and it ends just how you’d expect
League of Legends oldies gather around and tell stories of floppy disks and dial-up internet—let’s relive all the old nostalgic memories from when we were youngins and tell stories new League kids don’t really want to hear. A League player has taken to Reddit to share and...
dotesports.com
How to enter Diablo IV’s closed end game beta
The wait for Diablo IV continues, but more information regarding the game periodically gets released. With a September leak showing off 45 minutes worth of Diablo IV gameplay, fans of the franchise got to see what the latest addition to the series has to offer. Shortly after the leak, Blizzard...
dotesports.com
Blitzcrank could be rocketing up to the top lane and jungle with these buffs in League of Legends
Blitzcrank, the Great Steam Gollem, is one of the original 40 champions released with the original League of Legends. Infamous for his Rocket Grab ability, Blitzcrank has always been an incredibly valuable asset to a teamcomp due to pick potential. On top of that, Blitzcrank’s ultimate is, after minor tweaks in the previous seasons, a strong tool against heavy-shielding teamcomps. But more balance changes are coming to the game soon.
dotesports.com
Is this the end? FNS ‘thank you’ post casts doubt on OpTic VALORANT roster’s future
As reports regarding VCT 2023 partnered teams begin to trickle out, one team that VALORANT fans are waiting to hear about is OpTic Gaming, the consensus top team out of North America and one of the world’s best in 2022. But as shocking as it may be to hear,...
dotesports.com
How to reach Cloudy Condos in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4
Fortnite has introduced a new season just in time for fall, and it looks like The Herald has some bad plans for the island. As her Chrome spreads, many of the island’s characters are seeking a safe haven in the clouds. And it seems that No Sweat Insurance is helping some of its customers lift their homes out of the ground to avoid the incoming Chrome.
dotesports.com
Riot shows off Janna’s shiny new VFX update in League of Legends
Janna, the Storm’s Fury, is one of the original 40 champions released with League of Legends back in 2009. Over the years, she has, essentially, stayed the same champion that mainly saw visual updates and minor tweaks that would tone down her lane dominance. The only major change Janna received was this year’s update that shifted Janna’s early game power from Zephyr into Eye of the Storm.
dotesports.com
Ludwig calls on Twitch to ban sponsored gambling streams following Sliker controversy
Two days ago, it was revealed that popular Twitch content creator ItsSliker purportedly borrowed upwards of $200,000 from viewers and fellow streamers over the last two years due to a self-described gambling addiction. In response to the growing controversy, YouTube streamer Ludwig has called upon Twitch to ban sponsored gambling streams once and for all.
Comments / 0