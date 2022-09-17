Read full article on original website
Related
Trump’s Billionaire Pal on Trial for Secret Foreign Lobbying
Thomas J. Barrack, a billionaire real estate investor and a close associate of former President Donald Trump, is on trial this week. And the portrait that the feds are painting of Barrack is that he not only betrayed his country—he’s also a horrible boss.That was the big takeaway Wednesday inside a federal courtroom in Brooklyn, where one of Barrack’s personal assistants, Matthew Grimes—who faces some of the same charges as his old boss—is laying the blame for the illegal influence campaign solely on Barrack.Federal prosecutors said Barrack, who helped put together Trump’s presidential inauguration-turned-enrichment scheme in 2017, used his privileged...
Dem strongholds beg the White House for help with migrants
Since the summer, mayors in Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C., have faced massive strains on their shelters and health services.
In Defense of Late-Term Abortions
Last week, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina introduced proposed federal legislation that would criminalize any abortion in America after 15 weeks of pregnancy. In explaining his decision, Graham told reporters that he picked that number because “the science tells us…the nerve endings of the baby are pretty well developed and the child feels pain.”In reality, there is no scientific consensus on when a fetus feels pain, but Graham’s explanation is telling. It is yet another example of how for Republicans, when it comes to abortion, the woman who is carrying a child is an afterthought. She is, in...
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dr. Oz’s Fundraising Emails Spell Panic in Pennsylvania
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.If Pennsylvania senatorial hopeful and former TV doctor Mehmet Oz wants his supporters to know one thing, it’s that he’s a bad fundraiser who has always been losing to his opponent.At least, that’s the overwhelming message in the more than 100 fundraising texts and emails the Oz campaign has delivered just in the last month.The Oz campaign has sent 23 fundraising emails since last Monday alone. Every one of them has bad news, saying directly or on a linked...
Comments / 0