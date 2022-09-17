A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Massive protests after dozens of female students have videos ‘leaked’ in IndiaHolly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield address claim they jumped queue to visit QueenKanye West reveals he has never read a book

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO