PC Magazine
GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks
UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
TechCrunch
Rockstar Games confirms GTA 6 footage leak
The company said via a spokesperson that it won’t be commenting beyond this statement on the leak, which popped up over the weekend on GTAForums (which has since removed the content at the request of the copyright holder, i.e. Rockstar). While the developer said it’s “extremely disappointed” that the game leaked in this manner, it added that it’s as committed as ever to delivering a top-quality next installment in the celebrated franchise.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 map mysteriously disappears from beta and players don’t know why
The beta weekend release for Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare 2 has seemingly gone off without a hitch, leaving fans questioning why a certain map has been removed from the map pool. Set in Singapore, Grand Prix was a map every fan was excited to zoom around on, however, it...
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Massive protests after dozens of female students have videos ‘leaked’ in IndiaHolly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield address claim they jumped queue to visit QueenKanye West reveals he has never read a book
notebookcheck.net
Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback
It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
Developers offer Rockstar sympathy as the internet goes wild over GTA 6 leak
GTA 6—which will likely become the biggest game of the decade—leaked a scale we haven't seen since Half-Life 2.
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Lachmann Sub MP5 in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty gamers love the MP5, the 9mm submachine gun that’s synonymous with current day FPS games everywhere. The modern era mainstay is back in MW2, although it has a different name in this CoD game. It’s called the Lachmann Sub in MW2, part of the Lachmann weapon platform in the sometimes-confusing Gunsmith in the game.
Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak
Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
