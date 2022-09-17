ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Man finds co-worker beaten to death inside California business, police say

A co-worker found a man dead inside a business in California on Sept. 20, deputies told news outlets. Officials with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Carson station were dispatched after reports of a person needing medical rescue at a business in the 1700 block of Del Amo Boulevard, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.
CARSON, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Man released from prison after bank robberies accused of robbing more banks, feds say

A 53-year-old man convicted in six bank robberies years ago is accused of robbing three more banks in California after his release from prison, federal officials said. Rickey Lewis of Willowbrook pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 19 to three counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery, acts he’s accused of committing while on supervised released in 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy