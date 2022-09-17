ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevideo, MN

Pioneers hold off Thunderhawks to grab their third straight win

By Blake Bartels
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

The Pierz Pioneers fought off the Montevideo Thunderhawks, pulling out a 35-21 win, Friday, Sept. 16. The game was a nail-biter, as the score was tied 21-21 going into the third, before the Pioneers pulled away with two TDs in the final quarter to earn their third win of the season.

The Pioneers’ Jacob LeBlanc opened up the scoring for his team on a 60-yard TD less than a minute into the game. Kirby Fischer’s leg put the ball through the uprights to give his team a 7-0 lead.

The first quarter was scoreless following LeBlanc’s gash of the Hawks’ defense. It wasn’t until the second quarter, when Reese Young scored a 4-yard TD run with 6:52 left in the half that more points were added to the board. A Fischer PAT gave the Pioneers a 14-0 lead.

The Hawks responded on their next drive, methodically moving the ball down the field until they found themselves at the 2-yard line. They scored on a quick pass to receiver Devin Ashling with 2:33 left in the half. A successful PAT made it a one score game.

In the third, the Hawks tied the game on a 43-yard hand off to Francis O’Malley just over a minute in. The Pioneers responded on their next possession by driving down the field and punching it in from the one yard line on a Garrett Cummings run. Fischer’s kick put the Pioneers up 21-14.

With two minutes left in the third the Hawks’ O’Malley tied the game again, this time on a 3-yard rush.

Entering the fourth quarter, the game was tied 21-21. Cummings scored on a 10-yard run to give the Pioneers the lead once again. Fischer drilled his fourth PAT of the night to give his team a one touchdown lead.

The Pioneers defense held the Hawks from scoring on their next possession, giving their team the opportunity to put the game away late.

LeBlanc found a hole in the defense and took the handoff 52 yards to the house with 3:34 left, ultimately ending the game 35-21.

Both sides of the ball stepped up for Pierz when they needed to. The offense netted 412 yards, 352 of them came from the ground game. LeBlanc finished the night with over 200 yards rushing, 204, which included runs of 60 and 52, and two TDs on 18 carries, averaging 11.3 yards per carry. Young was second in rushing with 81 yards and a score on 11 carries. Under center, Cummings completed 3-of-7 passes for 60 yards.

The defense held the Hawks to 280 total yards and 15 first downs. They held the QB to just three completions and a pick.

“We had our hands full tonight,” said Head Coach Danny Saehr. “We were able to make some plays in the fourth quarter on both sides of the ball. The kids played very hard.”

The Pioneers hard-earned win puts them at 3-0 on the season. They travel to Rockford, Sept. 23, to take on the 2-1 Rockets, at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
City
Pierz, MN
Pierz, MN
Sports
Montevideo, MN
Sports
City
Montevideo, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Rockford, MN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Hawks
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
408
Followers
410
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy