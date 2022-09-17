Pioneers hold off Thunderhawks to grab their third straight win

The Pierz Pioneers fought off the Montevideo Thunderhawks, pulling out a 35-21 win, Friday, Sept. 16. The game was a nail-biter, as the score was tied 21-21 going into the third, before the Pioneers pulled away with two TDs in the final quarter to earn their third win of the season.

The Pioneers’ Jacob LeBlanc opened up the scoring for his team on a 60-yard TD less than a minute into the game. Kirby Fischer’s leg put the ball through the uprights to give his team a 7-0 lead.

The first quarter was scoreless following LeBlanc’s gash of the Hawks’ defense. It wasn’t until the second quarter, when Reese Young scored a 4-yard TD run with 6:52 left in the half that more points were added to the board. A Fischer PAT gave the Pioneers a 14-0 lead.

The Hawks responded on their next drive, methodically moving the ball down the field until they found themselves at the 2-yard line. They scored on a quick pass to receiver Devin Ashling with 2:33 left in the half. A successful PAT made it a one score game.

In the third, the Hawks tied the game on a 43-yard hand off to Francis O’Malley just over a minute in. The Pioneers responded on their next possession by driving down the field and punching it in from the one yard line on a Garrett Cummings run. Fischer’s kick put the Pioneers up 21-14.

With two minutes left in the third the Hawks’ O’Malley tied the game again, this time on a 3-yard rush.

Entering the fourth quarter, the game was tied 21-21. Cummings scored on a 10-yard run to give the Pioneers the lead once again. Fischer drilled his fourth PAT of the night to give his team a one touchdown lead.

The Pioneers defense held the Hawks from scoring on their next possession, giving their team the opportunity to put the game away late.

LeBlanc found a hole in the defense and took the handoff 52 yards to the house with 3:34 left, ultimately ending the game 35-21.

Both sides of the ball stepped up for Pierz when they needed to. The offense netted 412 yards, 352 of them came from the ground game. LeBlanc finished the night with over 200 yards rushing, 204, which included runs of 60 and 52, and two TDs on 18 carries, averaging 11.3 yards per carry. Young was second in rushing with 81 yards and a score on 11 carries. Under center, Cummings completed 3-of-7 passes for 60 yards.

The defense held the Hawks to 280 total yards and 15 first downs. They held the QB to just three completions and a pick.

“We had our hands full tonight,” said Head Coach Danny Saehr. “We were able to make some plays in the fourth quarter on both sides of the ball. The kids played very hard.”

The Pioneers hard-earned win puts them at 3-0 on the season. They travel to Rockford, Sept. 23, to take on the 2-1 Rockets, at 7 p.m.