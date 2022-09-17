Missouri Offense Struggles, Burden Returns vs. Abilene Christian in First Half

The Missouri offense is off to a slow start against Abilene Christian in Week 3.

Coming off of an embarrassing loss to the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 2, the Missouri Tigers came into their Week 3 matchup against Abilene Christian looking to cleanse their pallet at their home stadium in Columbia.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, that was not the case through the first 30 minutes, with the offense struggling to put points on the board and allowing the Wildcats to stay within striking distance heading into the locker room.

One of the biggest blows for the Tigers came in the first quarter when star freshman wideout Luther Burden III was forced to exit the game with a lower-body injury, and was unable to return.

Burden had gotten the Tigers off to a hot start with a 78-yard punt return touchdown for a score before his injury.

After he exited the game, the Tigers managed just 10 points on the offensive end.

Luckily for the Tigers, Burden was able to return to the game late in the second quarter, catching an 18-yard pass from Brady Cook with 13 seconds to go in the half.

The efficiency of Brady Cook has been a major reason for what little success Missouri has managed on the offensive end, completing 9 of 13 passes for 163 yards and a 79 yard touchdown to Dominic Lovett.

On the defensive end, the Tigers have held court, keeping the Wildcats in check with just 164 yards of total offense in the first half.

