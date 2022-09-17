ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri Offense Struggles, Burden Returns vs. Abilene Christian in First Half

By Matt Galatzan
Mizzou Sports Talk
Mizzou Sports Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T4zEM_0hzd7XBt00

The Missouri offense is off to a slow start against Abilene Christian in Week 3.

Coming off of an embarrassing loss to the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 2, the Missouri Tigers came into their Week 3 matchup against Abilene Christian looking to cleanse their pallet at their home stadium in Columbia.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, that was not the case through the first 30 minutes, with the offense struggling to put points on the board and allowing the Wildcats to stay within striking distance heading into the locker room.

One of the biggest blows for the Tigers came in the first quarter when star freshman wideout Luther Burden III was forced to exit the game with a lower-body injury, and was unable to return.

Burden had gotten the Tigers off to a hot start with a 78-yard punt return touchdown for a score before his injury.

After he exited the game, the Tigers managed just 10 points on the offensive end.

Luckily for the Tigers, Burden was able to return to the game late in the second quarter, catching an 18-yard pass from Brady Cook with 13 seconds to go in the half.

The efficiency of Brady Cook has been a major reason for what little success Missouri has managed on the offensive end, completing 9 of 13 passes for 163 yards and a 79 yard touchdown to Dominic Lovett.

On the defensive end, the Tigers have held court, keeping the Wildcats in check with just 164 yards of total offense in the first half.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Abilene, TX
Football
Columbia, MO
Sports
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Missouri Sports
Columbia, MO
Football
Local
Missouri College Sports
Abilene, TX
Sports
Abilene, TX
College Sports
Columbia, MO
College Sports
City
Star, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene man arrested a second time for walking on the wrong side of the road

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road this past weekend. According to an arrest report, Jon Davis was arrested after officials said he failed to walk on the left side of the roadway, facing oncoming traffic. This is the second time Davis has been arrested for walking on the wrong side of the road.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

UPDATE: Woman killed after crash in east Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening. Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m. Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM […]
ABILENE, TX
Mizzou Sports Talk

Mizzou Sports Talk

Columbia, MO
176
Followers
239
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

MizzouSportsTalk brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of Missouri athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/missouri

Comments / 0

Community Policy