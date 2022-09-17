ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WKRG News 5

Deputies shoot, kill man in Destin’s Regatta Bay neighborhood

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man Wednesday evening in the Regatta Bay neighborhood. OCSO said the man was chasing and shooting at a woman around a home construction site. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sailmaker Lane. Residents nearby told WKRG News 5 they heard at least […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Pensacola woman charged with hitting girl several times in face

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with child cruelty after allegedly hitting a girl several times in the face and busting her nose. Rebecca Tubbs, 54, was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday night on these domestic violence charges:. battery. child cruelty. According to the report, the victim...
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying suspect in Destin car burglaries

DESTIN, Fla. – Several vehicle burglaries occurred Saturday in Destin, and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect captured on video surveillance. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), deputies responded to several vehicle burglaries in the Emerald Heights neighborhood....
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Event held in Escambia County to honor active, retired first responders

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Active and retired first responders in Escambia County and Pensacola were recognized Wednesday. The third annual "Salute to First Responders" event honored the sacrifices of those who serve and protect the community every day. Escambia County personnel who were honored during the ceremony as award recipients...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Alabama man charged with voyeurism for allegedly videotaping 10-year-old inside pool shed

A Perdido man is facing voyeurism charges for allegedly videotaping a 10-year-old girl undressing inside a pool shed. Kevin T. Gill, 34, was charged Tuesday in Baldwin County Circuit Court with two counts of felony voyeurism for allegedly hiding his cell phone inside his pool shed and recording the girl changing her clothes. The alleged offense occurred sometime between May 1 and July 24 at his residence in Perdido, according to court records.
PERDIDO, AL
WKRG News 5

Fiery fatal Crash at I-10, Mobile Police investigate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21.  The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Deputies search for vehicle burglary suspect in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglary suspect after several vehicles were broken into Saturday night in Destin.  Deputies were called to Emerald Heights neighborhood after several cars were burglarized. Investigators reviewed security footage, showing a man pulling on the door handles. Deputies believe the man pulling on […]
DESTIN, FL
Atmore Advance

Atmore woman arrested, charged with multiple counts of attempted murder

An Atmore woman has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder Sept. 20, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that the suspect, Brandie Patterson, 37, of Atmore, was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton.
ATMORE, AL
WEAR

Escambia County looking to regulate rental properties

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Summer is winding down on Pensacola Beach and residents are sounding the alarm on short term rental properties. Residents want local lawmakers to better regulate the properties. County Commissioner Robert Bender is now working on a draft ordinance and hopes to regulate some of the properties not...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

81-year-old Texas man dies in drowning in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 81-year-old Texas man died in a drowning Sunday in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the man was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11 a.m. Deputies say the man was then located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

15-year-old stabbed at Mobile apartment complex: Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex that left a 15-year-old in the hospital. Officials said officers were called to Summer Place Apartments on Sept. 18 after receiving reports of someone being stabbed. Officers found two people when they arrived, the victim and a […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Blind Escambia County woman concerned with road safety

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The CDC estimates about 12 million people over the age of 40 have some sort of vision impairment. One million of those are legally blind. Simple tasks such as opening a door, turning on the lights, sometimes difficult things to accomplish for those who can’t see.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Atmore Advance

Atmore man charged with attempted murder

An Atmore man was charged with attempted murder Sept. 17, according to officials. Atmore Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Eric Frye, 31, was arrested without incident on Saturday after evading officers and exiting a vehicle from a driveway. McMann said the arrest...
ATMORE, AL

