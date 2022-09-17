Read full article on original website
Deputies shoot, kill man in Destin’s Regatta Bay neighborhood
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man Wednesday evening in the Regatta Bay neighborhood. OCSO said the man was chasing and shooting at a woman around a home construction site. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sailmaker Lane. Residents nearby told WKRG News 5 they heard at least […]
WEAR
Pensacola woman charged with hitting girl several times in face
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola woman is charged with child cruelty after allegedly hitting a girl several times in the face and busting her nose. Rebecca Tubbs, 54, was booked into Escambia County Jail Monday night on these domestic violence charges:. battery. child cruelty. According to the report, the victim...
niceville.com
Sheriff’s Office seeks help in identifying suspect in Destin car burglaries
DESTIN, Fla. – Several vehicle burglaries occurred Saturday in Destin, and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a suspect captured on video surveillance. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), deputies responded to several vehicle burglaries in the Emerald Heights neighborhood....
WEAR
Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by vehicle in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 41-year-old Pensacola woman is in critical condition after being hit while riding a bicycle. The crash happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. on W Fairfield Drive near Bruce Street. FHP states the woman was riding her bicycle in the bicycle lane when a Chevrolet Equinox entered...
WEAR
Event held in Escambia County to honor active, retired first responders
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Active and retired first responders in Escambia County and Pensacola were recognized Wednesday. The third annual "Salute to First Responders" event honored the sacrifices of those who serve and protect the community every day. Escambia County personnel who were honored during the ceremony as award recipients...
WEAR
Report: Man hits Fort Walton Beach Metro PCS employee in head after being told to leave
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A Fort Walton Beach man faces multiple charges after striking two Metro PCS employees -- including one juvenile. Marcos Polanco Martinez, 30, is charged with battery, child abuse and damaging property. He is being held in Okaloosa County Jail without bond for ICE. The incident...
Pedestrian hit, killed by teenage driver in Orange Beach: Police
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department said they are investigating the death of a 55-year-old pedestrian on Canal Road Monday night. Police said a teenage driver struck the 55-year-old woman as the woman crossed Canal Road around 10:30 p.m. Police said the driver of the car that hit the woman is […]
WEAR
Records reveal new details on Escambia County deputy who resigned after in-custody death
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Public records reveal an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy involved in May’s in-custody death wanted documents to say he “resigned in good standing.”. Sheriff Chip Simmons says the deputy was one of three deputies put on administrative leave that day. WEAR News originally reported...
Alabama man charged with voyeurism for allegedly videotaping 10-year-old inside pool shed
A Perdido man is facing voyeurism charges for allegedly videotaping a 10-year-old girl undressing inside a pool shed. Kevin T. Gill, 34, was charged Tuesday in Baldwin County Circuit Court with two counts of felony voyeurism for allegedly hiding his cell phone inside his pool shed and recording the girl changing her clothes. The alleged offense occurred sometime between May 1 and July 24 at his residence in Perdido, according to court records.
Shooting in Chunchula ‘clearly’ had drug ties: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office is releasing some new details they've learned in the investigation into a shooting in Chunchula.
Fiery fatal Crash at I-10, Mobile Police investigate
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21. The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck. […]
Deputies search for vehicle burglary suspect in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a burglary suspect after several vehicles were broken into Saturday night in Destin. Deputies were called to Emerald Heights neighborhood after several cars were burglarized. Investigators reviewed security footage, showing a man pulling on the door handles. Deputies believe the man pulling on […]
Crash involving school bus carrying 50 children, no injuries: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a sedan crashed into a school bus Monday afternoon. Florida troopers were called to the crash, which happened Monday, Sept. 19 at the four-way stop of North 61st Ave. and Flaxman Street in Escambia County. The sedan drove past the stop sign, hitting […]
Atmore Advance
Atmore woman arrested, charged with multiple counts of attempted murder
An Atmore woman has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder Sept. 20, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that the suspect, Brandie Patterson, 37, of Atmore, was transported to the Escambia County Detention Center in Brewton.
WEAR
Escambia County looking to regulate rental properties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Summer is winding down on Pensacola Beach and residents are sounding the alarm on short term rental properties. Residents want local lawmakers to better regulate the properties. County Commissioner Robert Bender is now working on a draft ordinance and hopes to regulate some of the properties not...
WEAR
81-year-old Texas man dies in drowning in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 81-year-old Texas man died in a drowning Sunday in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the man was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11 a.m. Deputies say the man was then located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down.
15-year-old stabbed at Mobile apartment complex: Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex that left a 15-year-old in the hospital. Officials said officers were called to Summer Place Apartments on Sept. 18 after receiving reports of someone being stabbed. Officers found two people when they arrived, the victim and a […]
WEAR
Blind Escambia County woman concerned with road safety
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The CDC estimates about 12 million people over the age of 40 have some sort of vision impairment. One million of those are legally blind. Simple tasks such as opening a door, turning on the lights, sometimes difficult things to accomplish for those who can’t see.
Atmore Advance
Atmore man charged with attempted murder
An Atmore man was charged with attempted murder Sept. 17, according to officials. Atmore Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Eric Frye, 31, was arrested without incident on Saturday after evading officers and exiting a vehicle from a driveway. McMann said the arrest...
