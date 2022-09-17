OCALA, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they've arrested a man on Monday who orchestrated a robbery gone wrong. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Monday, Sept. 12, deputies received a call regarding an individual at the Maricamp Emergency Department with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim told deputies he was robbed at the Greenway Trailhead off Banyan Road, one of the men who attacked him may be dead. When they arrived to the location, they found Cameron Cole Dalzell, 18, dead — from a gunshot wound.

