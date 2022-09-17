ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Fireman retiring after over 23 years with Charleston FD

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina firefighter is retiring after serving the Lowcountry for nearly 3 decades.

After 29 years as a first responder, Captain Kevin Brophy with the Charleston Fire Department will officially retire.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SaLgt_0hzd53yA00
    Photo: Charleston Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osqif_0hzd53yA00
    Photo: Charleston Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQ4np_0hzd53yA00
    Photo: Charleston Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCrc9_0hzd53yA00
    Photo: Charleston Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bm90m_0hzd53yA00
    Photo: Charleston Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DoAne_0hzd53yA00
    Photo: Charleston Fire Department

The captain joined the Moncks Corner Fire Department in 1993.

In 1996 Captain Brophy served with the Lady’s Island – Saint Helena Fire District.

Finally, he joined the Charleston Fire Department in 1999.

High interest rates hitting Charleston home buyers the hardest

Over his 23 years with CFD, Captain Brophy worked on several engine units, served as Battalion Chief, and was awarded Firefighter of the year 2017 by the Charleston Optimist Club.

“Captain Brophy has shown dedication, commitment, and respect to all on or off the job. It has been an honor and privilege to have worked alongside Captain Brophy,” said Battalion Chief Larry Hood

Congratulations on your retirement, Captain Brophy!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
counton2.com

Sweetgrass Vodka opening facility in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local and family-owned distilling company is opening a second South Carolina location in Charleston. Sweet Grass Vodka is known for its spirits made from South Carolina potatoes. On Wednesday, the company announced that a bottling plant will be opened at 1640 Meeting Street. It will also have a tasting room for spirits and small bites.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

John L. Dart Library in Downtown Charleston closing for renovation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Libary will close a downtown library for referendum-funded renovations in October. John L. Dart Library will receive interior upgrades including new paint, carpet, and furniture. The interior renovations may take several months and items placed on hold will be routed to Main Library, located at 68 Calhoun Street. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Fireman#Cfd#Battalion#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
live5news.com

Crews clear disabled vehicle on I-26, lanes reopened

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A disabled vehicle that closed lanes on I-26 eastbound Wednesday morning has been cleared and all lanes have reopened. Traffic cameras in the area showed the two left lanes closed near mile marker 214 between the Montague Avenue and Dorchester Road exits. The South Carolina Department...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Redevelopment Corporation provides update on housing efforts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The mission to accommodate people who need affordable housing is continuing in the Lowcountry. The City of Charleston’s Planning Commission is receiving an update from the Charleston Redevelopment Corporation on Wednesday about the current efforts to accomplish that goal. “We’re one tool in the toolbox and we’re glad to be there,” said […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Man linked to string of North Charleston burglaries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a Dorchester County man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries and car break-ins in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Eric Mack (35) is accused of burglarizing multiple businesses along Rivers Avenue between July and September. The following businesses were targeted: […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Goose Creek boat landing dredging delayed as county works to secure sites, permits

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Shallow waters at low tide have been causing problems for boaters at Bushy Park Landing in Goose Creek for years. The funding for a dredging project was approved in 2014 through a penny sales tax in Berkeley County. Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb says it is an important project for public safety as well as the quality of life when people use the waterway.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Charleston City Paper

Downtown lot fight pits owner against city and neighbors

A South of Broad waterfront parking lot is at the center of two ongoing fights — a zoning battle and a lawsuit. If a landowner wins, he’ll have a great Cooper River view in a new house. If the City of Charleston wins, the lot could become part of a park.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

MPPD: Road in Old Village closed as officers serve warrant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) closed a portion of a road in Old Village Wednesday night as they served a warrant at a residence in the area. Shortly before 7:00 p.m., Venning Street was shut down between Whilden Street and Simmons...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Deputies make arrest in deadly James Island shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have arrested a man in connection to a fatal James Island shooting. Desmon Latrell Champagne, 29, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm in a violent crime. On Aug. 20, deputies were called to Grimball Road near Riverland Drive in reference...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police recover bullet casings after report of gunfire at West Ashley apartment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police who investigated a report of shots fired at a West Ashley apartment complex say they did not find any shooting victims. However, officers found bullet casings behind one of the buildings at Palmilla Apartments, located in the 1300 block of Ashley River Road, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro home, garage destroyed during overnight fire

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during an overnight fire in Walterboro. Colleton County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported woods fire near the intersection of Burlington Road and Nunuville Road shortly after midnight Monday. A one-story home and a detached two-story garage were burning when fire-rescue crews arrived. Fire officials […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy