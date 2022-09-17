The CW will officially end their second longest-running Arrowverse series, The Flash, with its upcoming ninth season. The series was the best rated and highest viewed superhero series in recent years, but quality on the series has definitely dwindled since its first few seasons. Grant Gustin has been handling the Scarlet Speedster mantle with care, and when the final season airs its finale, the Ezra Miller-led The Flash movie will hit theaters. We've seen Gustin don many interpretations of the super suit, with the most recent version being the most accurate to the comics. The actor took to his Instagram story to give us a new look at his season nine costume. You can check it out below!

