Adult Swim Classics Will be Removed From HBO Max Soon
HBO Max has been breaking many hearts this year following the Warner Bros merger with Discovery, as many animated series have been stricken from the streaming service, as well as from Cartoon Network in their entirety. While Adult Swim was considered safe thanks to its success, it seems that not every series from the popular programming block will remain on the streaming service. With creators behind the pulled series recently sharing their thoughts, it has yet to be seen how many other shows might be pulled from HBO and Adult Swim moving forward.
The Flash Star Grant Gustin Prepares for Final Season With New Costume Pic
The CW will officially end their second longest-running Arrowverse series, The Flash, with its upcoming ninth season. The series was the best rated and highest viewed superhero series in recent years, but quality on the series has definitely dwindled since its first few seasons. Grant Gustin has been handling the Scarlet Speedster mantle with care, and when the final season airs its finale, the Ezra Miller-led The Flash movie will hit theaters. We've seen Gustin don many interpretations of the super suit, with the most recent version being the most accurate to the comics. The actor took to his Instagram story to give us a new look at his season nine costume. You can check it out below!
Reacher Confirms Season 2 Start Date, New Cast Members
Work is about to begin on the second season of Reacher. One of the most popular shows on Amazon's Prime Video, the Lee Child adaptation has amassed quite a big following since debuting earlier this year. It was quickly renewed for a second season, which will adapt a totally different book in the Jack Reacher book series, and that means new characters are on their way. Alan Ritchson is returning as the titular Jack Reacher, but many of the faces around him will be brand new.
Chris Pratt Teases Big News for Terminal List Season 2
Fans of Prime Video's The Terminal List have been eager for an update on a potential second season of the thriller series starring Chris Pratt and now, the star has some promising news. In Wednesday's episode of Danger Close, the podcast hosted by Jack Carr, author of The Terminal List novel, Pratt said that fans have "nothing to worry about" when it comes to more episodes of the series.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Spotlights Froppy Ahead of Season 6
My Hero Academia is on the horizon with its new season, and that has put everyone's focus back on Class 1-A. Izuku Midoriya is leading the group as always, and the rest of his class is about to head to the battlefield. After all, a raid is about to go down on the League with its expanded forces. And ahead of its debut, Froppy is moving into the spotlight thanks to an impressive cosplay.
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Drops Major Update About Upcoming Film
Work on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is about to start in earnest, with Jeff Loveness set to start writing the script to the next Avengers team-up sooner than expected. The Rick & Morty alumnus was tapped to pen the script earlier this month and now, a new report suggests he'll start scripting the blockbuster in two weeks.
Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in October 2022
October is just around the corner, and that means more than just the impending arrival of the heart of spooky season. A new month means new movies and TV shows are preparing to make their way to Netflix, and the streaming service has quite a lot for subscribers to look forward to throughout October. On Wednesday, the streamer released the full list of titles scheduled to arrive on the service over the next few weeks.
Cyberpunk 2077 Sees Massive Resurgence Following Edgerunners Anime Release
Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a substantial resurgence of players over the past week, likely thanks to the release of the new Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Even though much of the story surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 since its release has been associated with its dismal state at launch, developer CD Projekt Red has put in a lot of work on the project since that time to improve the game greatly. Now, with Edgerunners shining a light on the IP in a substantial new way, it looks like the game is finding great success once again.
Naruto Cosplay Taps Into Jiraiya's Sage Mode
Naruto has introduced fans to many cool characters, transformations, and fights over the course of its long run, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Jiraiya was by tapping into his Sage Mode! Masashi Kishimoto's original franchise is now celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the anime adaptation, and looking back on the anime's biggest moments makes it hard to deny why the franchise continues to have a large impact on fans all over the world. This is especially true because of all of the standout fights over the course of the series like Jiraiya's memorable bout with Pain.
House of the Dragon Is About to Introduce a Whole New Set of Pivotal Characters in Game of Thrones History
House of the Dragon Episode 6 will mark a milestone moment in the series, as we will see a significant time jump occur in the story, complete with some major characters in the series being recast with new (older) actors. However, as House of the Dragon takes a leap forward in time there will also be a whole new set of characters that the series introduces.
HBO Announces "Fifty Years Of First" Brand Campaign to Celebrate 50th Anniversary
HBO is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year with a new brand campaign. Titled "Fifty Years Of Firsts," the campaign is meant to spotlight the premium network's history of breaking new TV ground with films, documentaries, dramas, comedies, news, and sports. While HBO is taking this opportunity to celebrate its past, it's also teasing what's to come in the future. A trailer released with the "Fifty Years Of Firsts" campaign begins with the date and time of November 8, 1972 at 7:30 pm EST, which is when HBO became the first premium network.
House of the Dragon Star Addresses Major Changes Ahead for Criston Cole
Through the first four and a half episodes of House of the Dragon, the noble knight known as Ser Criston Cole became a major favorite amongst the show's fans. The loyal member of the Kingsguard and sworn protector of Rhaenyra won over the hearts of viewers with his big heart and admirable behavior. Criston's story took a massive turn in the fifth episode, however, and fans are already feeling very differently about him. According to star Fabien Frankel, the journey for Cole is just getting started.
Beverly Hills Cop Original Cast Members Reunite With Eddie Murphy for Netflix Sequel
Netflix announced that four original cast members from 1984's Beverly Hills Cop are returning for Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot were all a part of the original Beverly Hills Cop, which starred Eddie Murphy as the Detroit cop Axel Foley. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently revealed when production on the fourth movie in the franchise would begin, and now Netflix confirms many fan-favorites will be reprising their roles. The logline for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley is being kept under wraps.
WWE's Content Is On The Verge of Leaving Hulu
WWE's ongoing deal with Hulu is on the verge of ending, and all WWE content will reportedly be pulled from the streaming service on Sunday, Sept. 25, if a new deal is not reached. PWInsider reported on Sunday that the two sides are still negotiating, but noted the current deal is set to expire before the end of 2022. This would bring an end to a decade-long business deal between the two. The streaming service's library includes "Day Two" replay rights for Monday Night Raw and recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown as well as episodes of NXT, Main Event, NXT Level Up, Total Bellas, Total Divas and Miz & Mrs.
Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Finds Writing Team
At long last, Marvel Studios is bringing the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A version of Reed Richards has already appeared in the franchise, thanks to an alternate universe Mister Fantastic played by Jon Krasinski in Doctor Strange 2, but that was a far cry from seeing the official MCU edition of the First Family on screen. We'll finally get to see them all in action in a standalone Fantastic Four film in 2024, and Marvel has now brought in some writers to bring the project to life.
Law & Order: SVU Star Mariska Hargitay Breaks Silence on Major Cast Exit
Law & Order: SVU star Marika Hargitay is opening up about the departure of series star Kelli Giddish ahead of Season 24 of the series. Giddish, who has played Detective Amanda Rollins since 2011, announced in August that she would be departing the series after 12 seasons. "Oh god, Kelli....
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Black Widow Outfit
Marvel's Avengers has revealed a new outfit for Black Widow based on a more recent design from the comics. The outfit in question first appeared in the 2020 Black Widow series from Marvel. That issue was penciled by Elena Casagrande and Rafael De Latorre and written by Kelly Thompson. It's interesting to see such a recent costume added to the game, but it stands out from many of the other Black Widow designs in the game, making it a smart addition. The costume is set to arrive in the game's Marketplace on September 22nd, so fans won't have to wait long to snag it!
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Called "Disturbing As Hell" by Netflix Subscribers
Netflix has really carved out a lane for itself in the world of true crime stories. Whether they are presented as documentaries or dramatizations. Netflix's takes on true crime have become incredibly popular over the last few years. This week, the streaming service released its latest true crime story, this one focusing on one of the most disturbing and infamous killers in history: Jeffrey Dahmer.
James Bond Producers Looking for Star Who Will Commit to Role for a Decade or More
James Bond's producers are searching for a new 007, and it's probably not going to be Idris Elba. In a new interview with Variety, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson laid out the process for what's next with the franchise. Both said that being Bond is a 10-12-year commitment. So, the actor would have to be younger this time around. Elba has been a popular fan cast for the role, but he's probably a little too old for such a long commitment. Check out what they said down below.
