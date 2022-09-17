Read full article on original website
PRONOUNCE Elevates Sartorial Codes With a Love for the Uncanny
Yushan Li and Jun Zhou’s burgeoning imprint PRONOUNCE finds the thread between East-meets-West, all while commenting on the similarities between genders and dressing stereotypes. With a book of shows behind them, having been the first Chinese brand to be invited to present at Pitti Uomo, receiving off-the-ground funding from the Isabella Blow Foundation, and Li working directly under Kanye West for his brand YEEZY and Zhou developing at Ermenegildo Zegna, PRONOUNCE has built itself as a name not to be missed.
Kim Jones Goes Green for Fendi’s SS23 Collection in Milan
Pulling double-duty this season, Kim Jones has beefed up Fendi’s presence for fashion month – first showing Fendi’s resort collection during New York Fashion Week, and now unveiling his new designs for the house’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection in Milan. As a clean break from the multi-collab...
Christopher Kane SS23 Takes a Scalpel to the Female Form
Christopher Kane is back in full force. Throughout the pandemic, the designer kept runway activities on the DL, choosing to focus on his laidback “More Joy” merchandise line. The Spring/Summer 2022 season saw the womenswear designer return to the London Fashion Week stage with a collection that was “Conservative yet Playful, Subversive but Sensual, Hard against Soft, Sinister versus Innocent,” as described in the show notes. For Fall 2022, Kane supplied a flirtatiously sensual range, oozing with monstrous sex appeal.
Glenn Martens' Diesel Showcases Denim Like You've Never Seen It Before
Glenn Martens has saved Diesel, taking it from the highstreets to the high-end thanks to an injection of savoir-faire and pop-cultural tap-ins. For example, the 1DR bag has been tightly gripped by the glitterati for a number of seasons now, while last season’s Fall/Winter 2022 presentation made a case for editorial denim, taking the humble material to new heights. In turn, Diesel ranked as the ninth hottest brand in the world for Q2 2022, in part thanks to it being worn by the likes of Julia Fox — who recieved a full rack of the brand’s Spring 2022 collection from Kanye West.
Brad Pitt Makes Art Debut Alongside Nick Cave and Thomas Houseago
WE is on view at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland. There aren’t many firsts for Brad Pitt anymore in the film industry, but the acclaimed American actor can now add artist to his list of achievements. Over the weekend, Pitt debuted a series of sculptures alongside work by renowned British artist Thomas Houseago and musician Nick Cave.
BMUET(TE) SS23 Was Steeped In Historical Schoolboy References
Established in 2017 by Byungmun Seo and Jina Um, the Seoul-based label BMUET(TE) now heads to London Fashion Week to present its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, simultaneously marking its first physical debut. Following last season’s digital debut on the LFW calendar, which saw the brand blend menswear and womenswear traditions with the use of bows sitting pretty on blazers, skirts gracing the knees of authentic tailoring tropes, and frills being applied to classic styles to ooze a punkish storyline, BMUET(TE)’s SS23 presentation promises anything but a dull display.
Ralph Lauren Celebrates Its Origins With "Polo Originals" Curation
55 years in business, is reflecting on its stylistic impact for Fall 2022, with a curated assortment of menswear referencing its uniquely American roots. Dubbed “Polo Originals,” the offering lets its heritage speak for itself, honoring the brand’s penchant for spirited sportsmanship, British tailoring and timeless iconography through a bevy of staple ensembles.
Percival Presents Calm and Collected Layering for FW22
With an elevated yet minimalist offering, Percival is back for the rapidly approaching Fall/Winter 2022 season. Drop 1 of the UK-based menswear brand sets forth calm and collected layering for the breezy days ahead. Making up the collection is an array of jackets, solid color button-down shirts, multicolored flannels, knitwear and pants – appearing in fabrics like lambswool and cotton. Key pieces from the offering include the single-breasted Boucle Pea Coat, Melton Trench Coat, Blanket Workshirt and Raglan Knit sweater. In autumn-minded flair, the collection appears in natural hues of rust, olive, dandelion, crepe, navy and more.
Sunny Wang Finds His Moves With lululemon
On the mornings when schedule permits, Sunny Wang would be sweating it out on a basketball court with his mates. The Taiwanese-American actor is a blur of motion as he practices his dribbling skills, occasionally propelling into high-flying hook and jump shots. “I feel my best when I’m moving,” enthuses Wang. “I love sports; it’s a big part of my life. I actually wanted to be a professional basketball player when I was younger.”
Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 993 Capsule Is Fitted With Playful Pastels
Much like Salehe Bembury, Joe Freshgoods is has become one of the most recognized names in sneakers thanks to his ongoing partnership with New Balance. Together, the two parties have cooked up 992 “No Emotions Are Emotions” collab, 990v3 “Outside Voices” rendition and 90/60 “Inside Voices” team-ups, and now they will be shifting their focus to the 993 this Fall/Winter season.
Take a Trip Down Memory Lane With Études and Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Latest Collaboration
Parisian label Études is keeping busy. Recently, we’ve seen the brand present a capsule of messenger bags that paid homage to ’90s Britain and also, the designer has been enlisted as the new artistic director of fellow French label Aigle. However, one relationship that Études is continuing to champion is its close connection to Jean-Michel Basquiat. The duo’s first-ever N°20 collection was launched 10 years ago and now the second installment of the collaboration has been presented, taking inspiration from the dialogue between the French touch and the American urban scene of the 1980s.
Ancuta Sarca Revs Up the Footwear Engine for Spring/Summer 2023
With the influx of gender fluid styles being incorporated onto the runways, Ancuta Sarca’s consistent approach to melding masculine and feminine design structures has remained a delight within the world of fashion. For Spring/Summer 2023, Sarca revs up the footwear engine by partnering with Vans for an exclusive lineup...
Nice Kicks and ASICS Present the GEL-LYTE III OG "Black Sesame"
Last year, Nice Kicks and teamed up to outfit the GEL-LYTE III OG in a “Nice Cream” colorway. Now, the duo is pivoting from one dessert to another with a “Black Sesame” themed look on the silhouette. Paying homage to ASICS’ Japanese heritage, Nice Kicks chose black sesame as the focus. Additional points of inspiration include sometsuke bowls that desserts are often served in and green mint leaves which can be typically found as garnishes.
BBC ICECREAM Gears up for the Fall Skate Aesthetic With New HUF Collaboration
BBC ICECREAM continues to elevate skatewear for the masses in its newest collaborative capsule collection with HUF. The limited-edition capsule features a selection of staple apparel items and accessories in celebration of HUF’s 20th anniversary. To pay homage to two decades, the Pharrell Williams founded skate-inspired streetwear brand is partnering with HUF to release a special collection that integrates both style and skateboard culture. Together, both brands have had growing relationships over time, with HUF being one of the first brands to bet on Pharrel’s skate lifestyle vision.
Stone Island Presents Chapter 2 of Shadow Project FW22
After debuting Chapter 1 of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection earlier this summer, Stone Island Shadow Project returns for its second seasonal installment. While the first delivery focused on natural green tones, Chapter 2 looks to transition to warmer shades of red, from rustic orange to berry. The upcoming installment maintains...
Sergio Tacchini Channels the Joy in Sport for FW22
Sergio Tacchini is expanding its sportswear-focused cadence with its latest collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. The new offering dually channels the brand’s rich Italian heritage while also incorporating revitalized design notes and garment styles. Inspired by the “gioia infinita nello sport,” which translates to “infinite joy in sport,” the collection consists of a range of its signature tracksuits alongside jackets, t-shirts and more. In usual Tacchini fashion, tracksuits remain a focal collection piece with the Dallas, Young Line, Orion, Damarindo, Ghibli and Mosaic tracksuits. Bringing the brand classics to life are a few updated details like caramel-colored velour and 90s-inspired multicolored crinkle nylon fabrications.
Sinclair Global Turns Up the Heat for “Bigger Than Before” Collection
On the cusp of its second anniversary, Sinclair Global is upping the ante with its new “Bigger Than Before” collection. Although the brand is still committed to its streetwear roots, the new offering expands its chops with the inclusion of classic cut and sew garments. Comprising the collection is a selection of jackets, cozy flannel shirts, long-sleeve polo shirts, crewneck sweaters, hoodies, coordinating sets, pants and more. Outwear always remains a focal offering with a black puffer jacket with gold detailing alongside nylon and corduroy jackets. Other key highlights include a fuzzy camouflage coordinating set and world map sweaters with geometric detailing in sky blue and deep green.
Style and the Late-Night Snacks Collide for 7-Eleven's New Crocs Collection
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crocs witnessed its sales numbers soar due to many folks desiring comfy kicks to have around the house and to slip on for their daily quarantine walks. And since then, the brand has cashed in on this popularity surge by aligning with impactful partners such as Salehe Bembury, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber and more, and now it’s slated to add 7-Eleven to its cannon.
Joshua Vides Joins PUMA for Basketball-Themed Capsule
California-based artist Joshua Vides has exploded onto the scene in the past five years. Aside from his exploration of the art world, Vides has made noise in the footwear space with a sizable list of collaborations. Following the hype around custom shoes such as his Air Force 1, he later expanded his touch on sneakers with official Converse, New Balance and Suicoke collaborations. Now, he adds.
Concepts Is Releasing the New Balance 9060 "Workwear" and "Indigo" Early
Concepts and New Balance are Boston-based bastions of sneaker culture, and they boast a long and fruitful partnership that reaches all the way back to 2009’s “Freedom Trail” collection Since then, the two have cranked out everything from the 999 “Kennedy” to the 997 “Rose” and the recent 992 “Low-Hanging Fruit.” Besides all the collaborative efforts, New Balance has often blessed Concepts with the chance to release in-line colorways early and now the two have partnered up for a pre-drop of the 9060 in “Workwear” and “Indigo.”
