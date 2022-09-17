ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

Gang Assault arrests made in New York

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Warren County men have been charged after an alleged gang assault in the village of Lake George. There is also believed to be a third suspect in the incident. Around 3:15 a.m. on August 20, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
iheart.com

Cohoes Man Accused of Disturbing Crime Expected in Court Wednesday

A Cohoes man accused of committing a disturbing crime against an 18-year-old woman is expected in court Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Pierce Hohenstein sexually assaulted the victim and was taken into custody last Thursday. He was arraigned on several charges and brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility ahead of Wednesday's preliminary hearing. A no-contact order of protection has already been issued to help keep the alleged victim safe.
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Pair charged in Lake George attack

LAKE GEORGE – Two people have been charged for an attack in Lake George earlier this. Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Motta and 22-year-old Sean Lamando attacked someone on Canada Street on August 20. The victim suffered a severe head injury and a broken ankle. That person was taken to...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glens Falls, NY
Warren County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
WNYT

Arrest made in July Schenectady homicide

SCHENECTADY – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting at Vibez Bar in Schenectady this summer. Markeith Buchanan, 24, of Schenectady, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Police say he shot 24-year-old John Bass outside of the bar on July 1. Bass later...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Second teen charged for vehicle stolen from Saratoga County

A second teen is facing new charges tied to a vehicle stolen last month from Saratoga County. Bethlehem police say they were in the area of Route 9 and Corning Hill Road, when a patrol officer says they were alerted to a stolen car. The car was chased from Saratoga County into the city of Albany.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Bank Teller#Glens Falls National Bank
WNYT

Six people charged in Saratoga County drug bust

Saratoga County sheriff’s investigators arrested six people, accused of taking part in selling cocaine and crystal meth. They say Terry Fauntleroy of Schenectady was selling cocaine throughout Saratoga County, and Felix Ortega of Wilton was selling crystal meth. Investigators tell NewsChannel 13 they executed a search warrant at two...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Man accused of threatening to murder Fulton County sheriff

A man is accused of threatening to murder Fulton County Sheriff Rich Giardino and others. State police have charged Jason Blowers of Northhampton with making a terroristic threat, a felony. Troopers say Blowers, who is 51-years-old, made phone threats on multiple occasions to try to intimidate and coerce a unit...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Canajoharie man arrested on drug charges

A Canajoharie man was arrested in connection with a warrant related to an ongoing investigation into illegal drugs. Police say 36 year old Michael Bell was selling drugs in Montgomery County. He was arraigned in Canajorarie court. He remains in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
CANAJOHARIE, NY
WNYT

Rotterdam man faces up to life in prison for marijuana trafficking

A Rotterdam man is facing up to life in prison for allegedly teaming up with a marijuana-trafficking organization that funneled drugs into the Capital Region from California. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 43-year-old Tyquan Armstrong of Rotterdam pled guilty Tuesday to conspiring to distribute and sell marijuana – nearly 20 packages of it between July 2021 and this past June.
ROTTERDAM, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy