informnny.com
Gang Assault arrests made in New York
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Warren County men have been charged after an alleged gang assault in the village of Lake George. There is also believed to be a third suspect in the incident. Around 3:15 a.m. on August 20, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to...
iheart.com
Cohoes Man Accused of Disturbing Crime Expected in Court Wednesday
A Cohoes man accused of committing a disturbing crime against an 18-year-old woman is expected in court Wednesday. Police say 29-year-old Pierce Hohenstein sexually assaulted the victim and was taken into custody last Thursday. He was arraigned on several charges and brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility ahead of Wednesday's preliminary hearing. A no-contact order of protection has already been issued to help keep the alleged victim safe.
WNYT
Pair charged in Lake George attack
LAKE GEORGE – Two people have been charged for an attack in Lake George earlier this. Police say 23-year-old Nicholas Motta and 22-year-old Sean Lamando attacked someone on Canada Street on August 20. The victim suffered a severe head injury and a broken ankle. That person was taken to...
WNYT
Jury seated in case of Schenectady County man accused of killing foster son
The trial of Dequan Greene began Wednesday in Schenectady County. He previously pled not guilty to murdering his foster child in December 2020. NewsChannel 13 was told Wednesday that the jury had been seated, and opening statements were expected later in the day. Greene is accused of brutally beating the...
WNYT
Arrest made in July Schenectady homicide
SCHENECTADY – An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting at Vibez Bar in Schenectady this summer. Markeith Buchanan, 24, of Schenectady, is charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm. Police say he shot 24-year-old John Bass outside of the bar on July 1. Bass later...
WNYT
Second teen charged for vehicle stolen from Saratoga County
A second teen is facing new charges tied to a vehicle stolen last month from Saratoga County. Bethlehem police say they were in the area of Route 9 and Corning Hill Road, when a patrol officer says they were alerted to a stolen car. The car was chased from Saratoga County into the city of Albany.
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting death in Schenectady. The Schenectady Police Department said Markeith Buchanan was arraigned on September 20.
3 arrested on drug, gun charges in Warren County
Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop in Queensbury on September 18. The Warren County Sheriff's Office said drugs and a loaded gun were found in the car.
Rotterdam man pleads guilty to marijuana, gun charges
A Rotterdam man pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute marijuana, and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
6 arrested for alleged drug trafficking in Saratoga County
Six people have been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Saratoga County. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said the Warren County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.
Police say incarcerated person in Springfield threatened to slit cellmate’s throat, faces additional charges
Aaron Hornbeck-Fielder, 26, “made a small edged weapon,” which he used to briefly hold hostage his cellmate, authorities said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say incarcerated person in Springfield threatened to slit cellmate’s throat, faces additional charges.
WNYT
Six people charged in Saratoga County drug bust
Saratoga County sheriff’s investigators arrested six people, accused of taking part in selling cocaine and crystal meth. They say Terry Fauntleroy of Schenectady was selling cocaine throughout Saratoga County, and Felix Ortega of Wilton was selling crystal meth. Investigators tell NewsChannel 13 they executed a search warrant at two...
WNYT
Man accused of threatening to murder Fulton County sheriff
A man is accused of threatening to murder Fulton County Sheriff Rich Giardino and others. State police have charged Jason Blowers of Northhampton with making a terroristic threat, a felony. Troopers say Blowers, who is 51-years-old, made phone threats on multiple occasions to try to intimidate and coerce a unit...
WNYT
Canajoharie man arrested on drug charges
A Canajoharie man was arrested in connection with a warrant related to an ongoing investigation into illegal drugs. Police say 36 year old Michael Bell was selling drugs in Montgomery County. He was arraigned in Canajorarie court. He remains in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.
Man pleads guilty in case involving hay and maple syrup scams
Richard Blackmer, Jr., a former Shaftsbury resident, was charged with 75 felony and misdemeanor counts in what police described as a multistate scheme that spanned years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man pleads guilty in case involving hay and maple syrup scams.
Police: Cohoes man arrested, found with stolen gun
A Cohoes man has been arrested after allegedly being found with two guns, one of which was stolen. The Cohoes Police Department said Nhuygel Dingee, 34, was arrested on September 18.
VSP looking for alleged Rutland Hannaford thieves
Vermont State Police say the Hannaford on Route 7 S in Rutland Town was robbed twice Friday afternoon.
WNYT
Rotterdam man faces up to life in prison for marijuana trafficking
A Rotterdam man is facing up to life in prison for allegedly teaming up with a marijuana-trafficking organization that funneled drugs into the Capital Region from California. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 43-year-old Tyquan Armstrong of Rotterdam pled guilty Tuesday to conspiring to distribute and sell marijuana – nearly 20 packages of it between July 2021 and this past June.
WNYT
Six apartments damaged in Schenectady fire
The American Red Cross is helping 16 people after a fire in Schenectady. The fire happened Tuesday on Congress Street. Six apartments were damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A man has been arrested in connection with a narcotics investigation in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Michael Bell, 36, of Canajoharie, was arrested on September 16.
