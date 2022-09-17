ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

FUN 107

Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market

It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Puerto Ricans face issues renewing driver’s licenses due to 2010 birth certificate law: ‘It’s extremely frustrating’

Massachusetts residents who were born in Puerto Rico are calling attempts to renew their licenses or identification in the Bay State a “catch-22.”. That is how Springfield resident Luis Perez described the process, and it has to do with issues Puerto Ricans are facing with getting their birth certificates from the U.S. territory, a document used to prove for U.S. citizenship when renewing a license or ID.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

East Longmeadow residents in uproar over proposed warehouse project at abandoned packing plant

EAST LONGMEADOW - Few things galvanize well-off suburbanites as swiftly as a prospective warehouse project by out-of-state developers. After a Conservation Commission meeting last week when townsfolk learned details of the proposed 562,860 square-foot project at the long-abandoned Package Machinery site at 330 Chestnut St., a movement erupted. This small town has joined a nationwide neighborhood-based resistance to growing numbers of warehouses to support e-commerce.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Visioning input sought at Westfield Master Plan workshop Nov. 2

WESTFIELD — All are invited to a visioning workshop by the Westfield Master Plan Committee from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the Westfield Middle School cafeteria. The workshop will be facilitated by the Master Plan Committee, chaired by Jay Ducharme, and Weston & Sampson Associates, which is helping to guide the process. The evening will include a discussion of Westfield’s strengths and weaknesses, and seek to uncover a shared vision for the city’s future direction. Specific action steps to take will also be discussed.
WESTFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?

BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
MassLive.com

UMass trustee Robert Epstein honors outgoing chancellor with professorship

The impact of Kumble R. Subbaswamy’s time as chancellor of University of Massachusetts Amherst will continue long after his retirement next June. Businessman and philanthropist Robert L. Epstein, a member of the UMass Board of Trustees, has committed of $1.5 million to establish an Endowed Professorship in the university’s Isenberg School of Management. The gift will be in Epstein’s name and salutes his close relationship with Subbaswamy, who has served as chancellor since 2012.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.

A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

