Westfield walkers will support Jimmy Fund, each other, in marathon walk
WESTFIELD — On Oct. 2, seven city residents, and their friends and family, will raise funds for cancer research and treatment through the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk. For most participants, including Westfield native Karen Buoniconti, the walk is personal.
Westfield schools honor Bill Parks, discuss School Committee replacement
WESTFIELD — At the start of the Sept. 19 School Committee meeting, Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski presented an “Above and Beyond” certificate to William R. Parks, retired chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Westfield, and a longtime partner of Westfield’s schools. In...
Local Puerto Rican delegation calls for Western Massachusetts to assist Puerto Rico in aftermath of Hurricane Fiona
SPRINGFIELD - Local Puerto Rican elected officials called on those interested in helping Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona to donate money to grass-roots organizations that are already on the island and providing aid. In a makeshift press briefing in front of the Old San Juan Bakery on...
Springfield Public Schools want community partners for Portrait of Graduate student success effort
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Public Schools has seen graduation rates skyrocket to 84% and the dropout rates plummet to 1.9%. Now, the district wants community partners to be part of the next phase of success in its Portrait of a Graduate framework. At a summit Wednesday held at Springfield Technical...
Safety concerns will restrict access to Southwick campus on school days
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick-Tolland Granville Regional School District plans to soon close the district’s campus to the general public beginning next month as a safety measure for students. Superintendent Jennifer Willard told the School Committee Tuesday evening that she met with police officials about campus security, and that...
Rare, Historic Treasure Hits Springfield Housing Market
It's been called the Loomis House and the Wesson House, now 220 Maple Street in Springfield could become your house. The nearly 150-year-old home has had more restorations than renovations and is a historic home owner's dream come true. This surviving home from 1874 is part of the Ames/Crescent Hill...
Puerto Ricans face issues renewing driver’s licenses due to 2010 birth certificate law: ‘It’s extremely frustrating’
Massachusetts residents who were born in Puerto Rico are calling attempts to renew their licenses or identification in the Bay State a “catch-22.”. That is how Springfield resident Luis Perez described the process, and it has to do with issues Puerto Ricans are facing with getting their birth certificates from the U.S. territory, a document used to prove for U.S. citizenship when renewing a license or ID.
Amherst community mourns death of Anna Burns, junior who suffered cardiac arrest after cross country meet
The Amherst and several Western Massachusetts athletic communities are in mourning this week after the death of Hurricanes junior Anna Burns. According to Burns’ obituary, they suffered cardiac arrest near the end of their cross country race against Ludlow on Sept. 13.
East Longmeadow residents in uproar over proposed warehouse project at abandoned packing plant
EAST LONGMEADOW - Few things galvanize well-off suburbanites as swiftly as a prospective warehouse project by out-of-state developers. After a Conservation Commission meeting last week when townsfolk learned details of the proposed 562,860 square-foot project at the long-abandoned Package Machinery site at 330 Chestnut St., a movement erupted. This small town has joined a nationwide neighborhood-based resistance to growing numbers of warehouses to support e-commerce.
Greenfield residents tell city council of lost trust in police chief, mayor
Greenfield residents spoke up at Wednesday’s city council meeting calling on councilors to vote “no confidence” in Mayor Roxann Wedegartner and Chief of Police Robert Haigh. Nearly every one of the 20 speakers that addressed the council during a public comment period said they had lost trust...
Chicopee officials to return to court in attempt to have SilverBrick LLC. pay for security at the condemned Cabotville Mill
CHICOPEE – After providing security at the condemned Cabotville Mill for the last five months, the city will be seeking a change in the court order to require the owners of the troubled downtown mill to take over the responsibility and cost. “The original vacate order put the onus...
Westfield City Hall will turn purple to shed light on Chiari malformation
WESTFIELD — Mayor Mike McCabe announced this week that City Hall will “Light It Up Purple” by shining purple lights on the building on the evenings of Sept. 22 to 26 in honor of Chiari Malformation Awareness month, on the request of a resident suffering from the disorder.
Visioning input sought at Westfield Master Plan workshop Nov. 2
WESTFIELD — All are invited to a visioning workshop by the Westfield Master Plan Committee from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the Westfield Middle School cafeteria. The workshop will be facilitated by the Master Plan Committee, chaired by Jay Ducharme, and Weston & Sampson Associates, which is helping to guide the process. The evening will include a discussion of Westfield’s strengths and weaknesses, and seek to uncover a shared vision for the city’s future direction. Specific action steps to take will also be discussed.
Where Exactly Does 'Western Massachusetts' Begin?
BOSTON (WBZNewsRadio) - Where exactly does 'Western Massachusetts' begin?. The age old question has ironically much of the state divided. While some would say it's pretty clear-cut with Worcester being the dividing line, while others argue the boundaries start beyond that, say Springfield. Then there are those who feel the western part of the state is merely a state of mind. You're in western Mass. when you feel you're in western Mass.
UMass trustee Robert Epstein honors outgoing chancellor with professorship
The impact of Kumble R. Subbaswamy’s time as chancellor of University of Massachusetts Amherst will continue long after his retirement next June. Businessman and philanthropist Robert L. Epstein, a member of the UMass Board of Trustees, has committed of $1.5 million to establish an Endowed Professorship in the university’s Isenberg School of Management. The gift will be in Epstein’s name and salutes his close relationship with Subbaswamy, who has served as chancellor since 2012.
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced the date of its annual Harvest Fest for 2022, this year taking place on Sunday, October 23rd! This fun family event is expected to feature the same exciting and entertaining activities from past years' Harvest Fest, such as live music, local vendors and makers, a craft market, and much more!
City Hosting Public Meeting on Monday for 149 W. Boylston Dr. Property
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's Department of Public Works and Parks and other organizations are initiating the Master Plan process for the parcel at 149 West Boylston Dr. with the first of two public meetings on Monday. The DPW is partnering with the University of Massachusetts Amherst College of...
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno seeks ways to curb panhandling downtown
SPRINGFIELD - Mayor Domenic Sarno said he is directing the Law Department to review what the city may legally to do curb panhandling on city streets and at major intersections in response to an increase in complaints from the public. Specifically, Sarno is asking the Law Department to determine whether...
West Springfield town councilor requests to suspend lifting the ban on retail pot until a referendum has been voted on
WEST SPRINGFIELD —Town councilman Daniel O’Brien requested a suspension of the execution of a zoning ordinance lifting the ban on retail pot. “This suspension will be in effect until the results of a referendum question deciding the issue is held during the November 2023 election cycle,” O’Brien said.
Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.
A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
