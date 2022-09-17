ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 Lite FM

Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Thursday, September 22, 2022

Community Resource Fair. 12 PM to 5 PM. Fall into a new opportunity Community Resource Fair. US Staffing Agency, 707 N Wisner St, Jackson. Local businesses will be providing a variety of resources—including but not limited to: homelessness and addiction support, haircuts, banking, transportation, medical care, vision care, resume writing and tax help.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Township, MI
City
Brooklyn, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Brooklyn, MI
Sports
jtv.tv

Events of Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Off the Clock. 5 PM to 7 PM. Sandhill Crane Vineyards. Jackson’s premier professional networking event builds business relationships and network after hours in a relaxed, stress-free environment. Enjoy an atmosphere for making connections at a unique venue. Register and bring along a client, colleague, or friend! Presented by Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Sandhill Crane Vineyards. Tickets and more information here.
JACKSON, MI
jtv.tv

Monday, September 19, 2022

JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Mike Brockie, Inductee, Jackson Golf Hall of Fame. Andy visits Jimmie’s Towing. Sandy Yaeger & Josnelly Aponte-Matinez, Zero Bar Lounge. 9 AM and 11 AM. Today on The Bart Hawley Show: Tim Bos, Jackson Antique Mall; Troy...
JACKSON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Brooklyn Sportsmans Club#Jtv Sports
jtv.tv

City of Jackson Seeking Sculpture Proposals for MLK Drive Roundabout

Photo courtesy City of Jackson. (September 19, 2022 9:01 AM) The City of Jackson is now accepting sculpture proposals for its newest roundabout. Artists have until Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 to submit sculpture proposals to the Jackson Public Arts Commission (JPAC) for the MLK Drive Roundabout. The roundabout at S....
JACKSON, MI
100.7 WITL

A New Barbecue Place is Coming to Lansing

Lansing and the greater Lansing area are home to a pretty diverse food scene. We've got just about anything you could be craving. From Thai to Chinese, Ethiopian to Indian, and everything in between. Of course, we've got a pretty extensive array of places to get American cuisine as well....
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WILX-TV

Illegal street racing in Lansing cause growing safety concerns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People street racing are wreaking havoc on streets across Lansing, causing many people to be worried about their safety. Michigan State Police data showed 14 people were killed in crashes across Lansing in 2021. According to police reports, eight crashes were because someone was speeding or ignored stop lights.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Jackson man headed to trial for fatal high-speed crash in stolen vehicle

JACKSON COUNTY, MI — After six months of delays, a man charged in a fatal high-speed crash is heading to trial court. Following a preliminary exam Tuesday, Sept. 20, Ashton Sauber, 22, was bound over to circuit court on a charge of reckless driving causing death, in relation to the March 4 crash that killed Jessica Kriebel in Hanover Township in southern Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
MLive

Michigan State Police trooper injured when struck by drunk driver on I-94

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan State Police suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a drunk driver early Monday, police said. The trooper was investigating a crash involving an intoxicated driver at roughly 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, on westbound I-94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police The trooper was blocking part of the lane for the tow truck when another driver struck the patrol car, which was occupied by the trooper at the time, police said.
CANTON, MI
watchstadium.com

Is No. 4 Michigan For Real?

It’s a simple question. So good thing that Campus Insiders recruited Michigan legend Jake Butt to answer. Can we take the Wolverines for real in the Big Ten?
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Man arrested by Shiawassee Deputies for terrorist threats

WASHINGTON TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A 56-year-old man from Washington Township has been arrested for making multiple threats of terrorism, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s office announced on social media. George Hamas is accused of making death threats against former and current Shiawassee County public officials. The threats were allegedly posted online and through voicemail. A […]
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy