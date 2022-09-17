Read full article on original website
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary BurgerTravel MavenMichigan State
Deer Walks Into Dollar General Store In MichiganKyle SchepperleyJackson, MI
jtv.tv
East Jackson Golf Jamboree at Calderone Golf Club 9-21-2022 | Photo Gallery
East Jackson Golf Jamboree at Calderone Golf Club 9-21-2022 | Photo Gallery. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports.
Local filmmaker to open Michigan’s first year-round horror museum
MONROE, MI - Michigan has a Death Museum, a Museum of Magic, and even a Taxidermy Museum. But there’s no year-round horror museum. That’s about to change thanks to a local filmmaker who just signed a three-year lease to bring a two-story museum of horror to Downtown Monroe.
Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
jtv.tv
Events of Thursday, September 22, 2022
Community Resource Fair. 12 PM to 5 PM. Fall into a new opportunity Community Resource Fair. US Staffing Agency, 707 N Wisner St, Jackson. Local businesses will be providing a variety of resources—including but not limited to: homelessness and addiction support, haircuts, banking, transportation, medical care, vision care, resume writing and tax help.
jtv.tv
Events of Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Off the Clock. 5 PM to 7 PM. Sandhill Crane Vineyards. Jackson’s premier professional networking event builds business relationships and network after hours in a relaxed, stress-free environment. Enjoy an atmosphere for making connections at a unique venue. Register and bring along a client, colleague, or friend! Presented by Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and Sandhill Crane Vineyards. Tickets and more information here.
Crews battle house fire in downtown Lansing
Crews are on scene and battling a large house fire in downtown Lansing.
23-year-old woman dies after Jeep goes airborne in Rochester Hills; alcohol suspected
Investigators suspect that alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle early morning crash that killed one person early Tuesday in Rochester Hills.
jtv.tv
Monday, September 19, 2022
JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Mike Brockie, Inductee, Jackson Golf Hall of Fame. Andy visits Jimmie’s Towing. Sandy Yaeger & Josnelly Aponte-Matinez, Zero Bar Lounge. 9 AM and 11 AM. Today on The Bart Hawley Show: Tim Bos, Jackson Antique Mall; Troy...
jtv.tv
City of Jackson Seeking Sculpture Proposals for MLK Drive Roundabout
Photo courtesy City of Jackson. (September 19, 2022 9:01 AM) The City of Jackson is now accepting sculpture proposals for its newest roundabout. Artists have until Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 to submit sculpture proposals to the Jackson Public Arts Commission (JPAC) for the MLK Drive Roundabout. The roundabout at S....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Friend of man who helped steal 76+ guns in Westland, Dearborn Heights turns him in for reward money
WESTLAND, Mich. – A thief who helped steal at least 76 guns from stores in Westland and Dearborn Heights went over to his friend’s house afterward to show him the weapons, and that friend turned him and his brother in for a $20,000 reward, police said. UPDATE: Thief,...
A New Barbecue Place is Coming to Lansing
Lansing and the greater Lansing area are home to a pretty diverse food scene. We've got just about anything you could be craving. From Thai to Chinese, Ethiopian to Indian, and everything in between. Of course, we've got a pretty extensive array of places to get American cuisine as well....
Report: Eastern Mich. Makes Decision on Emoni Bates Amid Gun Charges
The 18-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm.
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
WILX-TV
Illegal street racing in Lansing cause growing safety concerns
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People street racing are wreaking havoc on streets across Lansing, causing many people to be worried about their safety. Michigan State Police data showed 14 people were killed in crashes across Lansing in 2021. According to police reports, eight crashes were because someone was speeding or ignored stop lights.
Jackson man headed to trial for fatal high-speed crash in stolen vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY, MI — After six months of delays, a man charged in a fatal high-speed crash is heading to trial court. Following a preliminary exam Tuesday, Sept. 20, Ashton Sauber, 22, was bound over to circuit court on a charge of reckless driving causing death, in relation to the March 4 crash that killed Jessica Kriebel in Hanover Township in southern Jackson County.
Michigan State Police trooper injured when struck by drunk driver on I-94
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A Michigan State Police suffered minor injuries when he was struck by a drunk driver early Monday, police said. The trooper was investigating a crash involving an intoxicated driver at roughly 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, on westbound I-94 near Zeeb Road in Scio Township, according to Michigan State Police The trooper was blocking part of the lane for the tow truck when another driver struck the patrol car, which was occupied by the trooper at the time, police said.
watchstadium.com
Is No. 4 Michigan For Real?
It’s a simple question. So good thing that Campus Insiders recruited Michigan legend Jake Butt to answer. Can we take the Wolverines for real in the Big Ten?
Man arrested by Shiawassee Deputies for terrorist threats
WASHINGTON TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A 56-year-old man from Washington Township has been arrested for making multiple threats of terrorism, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s office announced on social media. George Hamas is accused of making death threats against former and current Shiawassee County public officials. The threats were allegedly posted online and through voicemail. A […]
Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman
Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
