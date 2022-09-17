Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
WOAC wraps up regular season
DARKE — It was a busy day on Sept. 20 as the WOAC golf teams finished up their regular season matches before the WOAC tournament. Ansonia High School boys’ golf took on Bradford at Stillwater Valley Golf Club to wrap up the season. The Tigers won a close one against the Railroaders, 201-204.
Saint Paris, September 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Daily Advocate
Versailles sweeps third straight opponent; defeats Troy at home
VERSAILLES — The Versailles’ High School volleyball team picked up where they left off. The Lady Tigers swept their third straight opponent on Sept. 17, this time against Troy High School. They swept Fort Recovery and Parkway in their last two matches. Troy hung around in each set....
Daily Advocate
Darke county runners find success under the stars in Troy
TROY — It was a night filled with running at Troy High School as they hosted the Troy Twilight Invite on Sept. 17. Races started late in the evening and didn’t finish until late in the night. The junior high girls started the event off. Clair Rammel from...
Daily Advocate
Lady Hawks sweep Union City for seventh win in last eight games
UNION CITY — Mississinawa Valley High School is on a tear right now. Since losing to Franklin Monroe on Sept. 1, The Lady Hawks are 7-1. Their seventh win during this eight game stretch came on Sept. 19 against Union City High School. Head coach Nancy Whitted said the...
Daily Advocate
Arcanum defeats Tri-County North behind strong defensive effort
ARCANUM — Arcanum High School football gets back on track with a home win over Tri-County North, 14-6. The Trojans scored all of their points in the first half. Running back Jacob Rayburn scored the team’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run to go up 6-0. In the second quarter, running back Dakota Kendig scored on a 15-yard run and also got the two-point conversion to go up 14-0.
Coldwater coach, former UD baseball player dies at 51
COLDWATER — Longtime Coldwater Village Exempted Schools baseball coach and teacher Brian Harlamert has passed away at 51 years old, the district announced Wednesday. “The Coldwater Family has suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of a beloved teacher and baseball coach Mr. Brian Harlamert. We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the Harlamet famliy and Mr. Harlamert’s colleagues, students, players and friends,” Superintendent Doug Mader said on social media.
Bellefontaine Examiner
ILHS homecoming festivities slated for this week
The Indian Lake High School Homecoming Court will represent their school during the Community Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally in downtown Russells Point on Thursday, Sept. 22, and at the homecoming football game Friday night, Sept. 23. This is the first time Indian Lake has honored a full court of...
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
Sidney Daily News
Pumpkin take center stage at festival
NEW BREMEN — New Bremen’s Pumpkinfest celebration — Sept. 23-24 — started with a desire to put their town on the map by breaking a world record. It has since morphed into an event to help the community greet the fall season with music, activities and crafts.
Sidney Daily News
New barbershop opens in Sidney
Lorenzo Taborn cuts a client’s hair Wednesday at CoJo Cuts barbershop. The business just opened in Sidney Tuesday and is owned by barber Cory Shrewsbury. Cooper Collingsworth is the third barber in the shop, which is located at 521 N. Vandemark Road.
wktn.com
Domestic Situation Resolved, KHS Off Lock Down
The domestic situation on West Columbus Street in Kenton has been resolved. The Kenton High School was placed on lock down starting around 11 this morning out of an abundance of caution due to the situation. The lock down was put in place to prevent students from leaving without a...
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Party’s annual Pig Roast will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3:30 p.m., at the Darke County Fairgrounds in the Youth Building. This annual tradition is an important one for Darke County, as voters can come to meet local, statewide, and national candidates that will appear on the November ballot. Come and enjoy a free barbeque dinner, served by local Republican elected officials— tickets are not required, but encouraged, and can be obtained from any local Republican official. Please contact Katie DeLand with any questions at 937-424-7086.
dayton.com
Owner of popular Springboro café ready to begin next chapter
Heather’s Café remains on the market as owner ‘waits for someone to take it to next level.’. One of Springboro’s most popular bar/restaurants is Heather’s Café. Since 2009, owner Heather Sukola has been working long hours each day to operate the eatery. Now, Sukola...
Daily Advocate
Radiant Lighthouse hosts blood drive
GREENVILLE — Support September Sickle Cell Awareness Month and enter the drawing to win tickets to the Ohio State vs. Michigan game by donating at the Radiant Lighthouse community blood drive Monday, Sept. 26 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Worship Center, 5256 Sebring Warner Road, Greenville.
Daily Advocate
Those guys did good
A cappella quartet Fourth Avenue is performing this week for high school students in all local high schools as the first of Darke County Center for the Arts’ Arts In Education presentations. When I accompanied them to two of those schools, Ansonia and Tri-Village, I was astonished at the reception given to this group of 50-year-olds, without accompaniment other than the melodic and rhythmic sounds emanating from the artists themselves, singing iconic songs not necessarily popular or even particularly known to their teen-age audience. I’ll let the comment of one female student who approached the group immediately following their performance at Tri-Village speak for the audience reaction: “You guys did good!” Yes, they did!
golfcourseindustry.com
Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility
Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
Daily Advocate
Illumination hosts day of hope and encouragement
GREENVILLE – The 15th annual Illumination Festival: Light in the Darke was an opportunity for organizers to celebrate a decade and a half of bringing uplifting music, fun and encouragement to Darke County. It was a chance to step back in time from 16 years ago and reconnect with the original headliner of the event, Big Daddy Weave.
Daily Advocate
State of the College Address planned
PIQUA — Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson and President Designate Chris Spradlin will hold a State of the College address at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus. The event is held annually to inform community members and regional leaders about recent endeavors and future plans of the college.
wktn.com
Man Killed in Allen County Motorcycle Accident
A Fort Jennings man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred over the weekend in Bath Township in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42 year old James Walker was traveling northeast on Chapman Road, and he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road.
