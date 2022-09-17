ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in burned remains of travel trailer in Sun Valley

By Travis Schlepp
 4 days ago

Firefighters found the body of a man in the charred remnants of a travel trailer that went up in flames in Sun Valley Saturday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 8200 block of Vantage Avenue in Sun Valley around 4:35 a.m. for a report of a trailer that was on fire.

The 25-foot travel trailer was parked in a driveway area between two homes and was fully engulfed, the Fire Department said.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the involved trailer, but the nearby houses did sustain some heat damage.

After the fire was fully extinguished, crews discovered the remains of a man inside the trailer.

The man’s name and age have not yet been released. It’s unclear at this time if the man was killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

