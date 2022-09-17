Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Darke county runners find success under the stars in Troy
TROY — It was a night filled with running at Troy High School as they hosted the Troy Twilight Invite on Sept. 17. Races started late in the evening and didn’t finish until late in the night. The junior high girls started the event off. Clair Rammel from...
Daily Advocate
WOAC teams play last regular season match at Beechwood
ARCANUM — The last regular season match was played at Beechwood Golf Course on Sept. 19. Arcanum High School boys’ golf team took on Tri-Village High School while the girls took on Tri-Village and Ansonia High School. The boys played in a close match to end conference play....
Daily Advocate
Versailles sweeps third straight opponent; defeats Troy at home
VERSAILLES — The Versailles’ High School volleyball team picked up where they left off. The Lady Tigers swept their third straight opponent on Sept. 17, this time against Troy High School. They swept Fort Recovery and Parkway in their last two matches. Troy hung around in each set....
Daily Advocate
Those guys did good
A cappella quartet Fourth Avenue is performing this week for high school students in all local high schools as the first of Darke County Center for the Arts’ Arts In Education presentations. When I accompanied them to two of those schools, Ansonia and Tri-Village, I was astonished at the reception given to this group of 50-year-olds, without accompaniment other than the melodic and rhythmic sounds emanating from the artists themselves, singing iconic songs not necessarily popular or even particularly known to their teen-age audience. I’ll let the comment of one female student who approached the group immediately following their performance at Tri-Village speak for the audience reaction: “You guys did good!” Yes, they did!
Daily Advocate
Arcanum defeats Tri-County North behind strong defensive effort
ARCANUM — Arcanum High School football gets back on track with a home win over Tri-County North, 14-6. The Trojans scored all of their points in the first half. Running back Jacob Rayburn scored the team’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run to go up 6-0. In the second quarter, running back Dakota Kendig scored on a 15-yard run and also got the two-point conversion to go up 14-0.
Daily Advocate
Tamplin joins EverHeart Hospice team
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice is pleased to welcome Melissa Tamplin as an After Hours RN. Tamplin has experience as an EMT with credentials ACTS, Trauma Certification, and Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS). She received her LPN training from Miami Jacobs Career College and received her credential as a Certified Hospice and Palliative LPN. Later she received her RN from Ivy Tech Community College in Muncie, Ind.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Party’s annual Pig Roast will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3:30 p.m., at the Darke County Fairgrounds in the Youth Building. This annual tradition is an important one for Darke County, as voters can come to meet local, statewide, and national candidates that will appear on the November ballot. Come and enjoy a free barbeque dinner, served by local Republican elected officials— tickets are not required, but encouraged, and can be obtained from any local Republican official. Please contact Katie DeLand with any questions at 937-424-7086.
Daily Advocate
DAR recognized for accomplishments
GREENVILLE — Members of the Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution were recently recognized for their accomplishments in 2021. The chapter received State, East Central Division, and National recognition. Fort GreeneVille Chapter Regent Penny Weaver reported the following:. * DAR Service for Veterans Committee: Fort GreeneVille Chapter,...
Daily Advocate
Illumination hosts day of hope and encouragement
GREENVILLE – The 15th annual Illumination Festival: Light in the Darke was an opportunity for organizers to celebrate a decade and a half of bringing uplifting music, fun and encouragement to Darke County. It was a chance to step back in time from 16 years ago and reconnect with the original headliner of the event, Big Daddy Weave.
Daily Advocate
Lady Hawks sweep Union City for seventh win in last eight games
UNION CITY — Mississinawa Valley High School is on a tear right now. Since losing to Franklin Monroe on Sept. 1, The Lady Hawks are 7-1. Their seventh win during this eight game stretch came on Sept. 19 against Union City High School. Head coach Nancy Whitted said the...
Daily Advocate
Versailles Fourth Grader makes a big difference
VERSAILLES — On Aug. 16, Ashlyn Gibson, a fourth grader at Versailles Elementary, took it upon herself to donate every bit of her chore money to a wonderful cause. When Gibson first heard about Safe Haven Baby Boxes she knew she had to help out. This organization helps mothers who no longer want, or cannot care for, their babies.
Daily Advocate
Fort GreeneVille DAR dedicates markers
GREENVILLE – Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) continues to preserve history and a link to America’s past through the placement or replacement of grave markers of those that served in the military. On Tuesday, the organization added to the long list of markers they have installed across the county and in the Greenville-Union Cemetery.
Daily Advocate
GPL celebrates Library Card Sign-Up Month
GREENVILLE – September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and to celebrate, Greenville Public Library is offering a very special reward to one lucky patron. During the month of September, anyone who signs up for a library card will have their name entered in a drawing to win a basket full of library-themed goodies including a water bottle, coffee mug, puzzle, tote bag, and, of course, books!
Daily Advocate
DAR will rededicate plaque at Bear’s Mill
GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemoration Commemorative Partner, will be holding a rededication ceremony at the Bears Mill Vietnam Memorial with a bronze plaque at the site. The unveiling of the new bronze plaque will be on Friday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. The Bears Mill Vietnam Memorial is located next to historical Bears Mill on Arcanum Bears Mill Road, Greenville.
Daily Advocate
State of the College Address planned
PIQUA — Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson and President Designate Chris Spradlin will hold a State of the College address at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus. The event is held annually to inform community members and regional leaders about recent endeavors and future plans of the college.
Daily Advocate
Cancer prayer service to be held at Shrine
MARIA STEIN — The Maria Stein Shrine is pleased to be able to offer the St. Peregrine Relic for prayer and veneration. Three times per year a prayer service is held for those who are on a journey with cancer, whether it be as a patient or as a care-partner. The next service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 16, 4:30 p.m., in the Shrine’s Adoration Chapel. This event is free and open to the public. All who have been affected by cancer are encouraged to attend.
Daily Advocate
PATH Integrated Healthcare opens
GREENVILLE — PATH Integrated Healthcare is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location, 632 Wagner Ave., Greenville. The Greenville office, which recently opened, will treat patients with a wide array of services in the office, on the phone, or in-home. Mental health has been pushed to the...
1017thepoint.com
SERVICES FOR SEARA BURTON PENDING TUESDAY MORNING
(Richmond, IN)--Arrangements for Officer Burton were still pending Tuesday morning. A somber crowd of thousands of onlookers lined Richmond streets from the state line to Doan and Mills Funeral Home as the body of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was returned home Monday. The procession began with a huge police presence in Dayton. Many of those officers followed Seara’s hearse all the way to Richmond. First responders were perched on interstate overpasses in Preble County. When the procession entered Richmond, residents along the streets saluted or held their hands over their hearts. "It was a moving reminder of the price that all law enforcement potentially pay every day," said one onlooker. "God bless and her family," said Mayor Dave Snow at Monday night’s meeting of Richmond Common Council. The Richmond City Building has been darkened and flags have been lowered. Monday, county commissioners announced they would follow suit with the courthouse and county flags. Charges have not yet been upgraded against the man charged with shooting Officer Seara Burton, although it’s just a matter of time. Phillip Lee remains in a state prison cell in northern Indiana on a probation violation.
dayton.com
National Cheeseburger Day: Where to get freebies, deals in Dayton area
Today is National Cheeseburger Day!🍔 There’s nothing better that a burger with a slice of cheese on top. Here’s where you can get freebies and deals in the Dayton area:. ExploreBest of Dayton: Vote here for Best Hamburger. Burger King - Royal Perks members can receive a...
Historic Darke County church opens doors 117 years after closing
St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Versailles opens the doors every year on the third Sunday of September for a homecoming celebration.
