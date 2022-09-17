ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Shelby Jordan, former offensive lineman for Raiders, Patriots, passes away at 70

By Nexstar Media Wire, Emma McCorkindale
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlHVH_0hzd2tEi00

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Shelby Jordan, an offensive lineman who played for the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Raiders, died earlier this month, the Patriots announced Friday.

Jordan, 70, died on Sept. 9, according to the announcement.

Jordan played in 95 games with 87 starts at right tackle during his eight seasons with the Patriots. With the Raiders, Jordan was able to win a ring as a member of the Super Bowl XVIII Championship team in 1983.

Prior to his NFL career, Jordan led Washington University’s Division III Bears in tackles for three consecutive seasons before being named a Kodak first-team All-American during his senior year.

The 1972 team captain and Bears MVP is considered the greatest defensive player in the history of the school, and in 1973, he was the first football player in university’s 150 year history to be drafted in the NFL.

He was initially a 7th-round draft pick by the Houston Oilers in 1973, but was dropped during training. He signed with the New England Patriots, eventually becoming a six-year starter at offensive tackle.

After retiring from the NFL in 1988, Jordan launched and directed a Los Angeles-based nonprofit economic-development corporation that provides affordable urban housing to help families and seniors.

In 2013, Jordan was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Mickey: Rush is a solid backup for Dak

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – After his impressive final drive that resulted in a big win for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Cooper Rush is getting a lot of praise from both coaches and the media. Rush, who was forced into action as the starter after Dak Prescott had hand surgery last week, was […]
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shelby Jordan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 indicted in Potter County after late July shooting

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to court documents published earlier this month, one man was indicted in Potter County in connection to the late-July death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro. Court documents filed on Sept. 15 described that 27-year-old Jesus Manuel Hernandez was indicted on a murder charge in the wake of “intentionally or knowingly” […]
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Arrest made in Killeen murder

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One suspect in a Murder on Wales Drive in Killeen is in custody, and is currently in the Killeen City Jail pending charges. Police say the suspect is an active duty military soldier. Police also say the victim is a 34-year-old woman, and that more information will be released […]
KILLEEN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 person in custody, officer shot in Borger

UPDATE: BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department reports that on Monday at around 5:25 p.m. officers were called to the 1300 block of Yows on a domestic disturbance when an officer was shot twice by a suspect. According to police, officers arrived and found Gerardo Rodriguez, 38, using a family member as a […]
BORGER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Chicopee#The New England Patriots#The Los Angeles Raiders#Washington University#Kodak#All American#Mvp#The Houston Oilers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

4 injured in shooting at Tri-State Fair

Update: (10:07 p.m) The Tri-State fair opened under normal operating hours today at 4 p.m. Tri-State Fair CEO Brady Rangland said they will be increasing security measures to increase safety for fairgoers. “We’re going to beef up the security presence at the gates and around the grounds, said Brady Rangland CEO Tri-State Fair and Rodeo.” […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy