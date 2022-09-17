William Russell Holland 82, of Pownal, VT. died Tuesday September 20, 2022 at the Centers for Living & Rehabilitation in Bennington, VT. He was born in the family home in Williamstown, MA. on May 10, 1940 a son of the late Arthur James Holland and Mildred Clara (Walden) Holland. He attended schools in North Adams. William was employed for over 27 years as a heavy equipment operator at General Electric Co. in Pittsfield and later in Schenectady, NY.

