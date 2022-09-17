Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
SVHC to Host Jobtoberfest on Oct. 19
BENNINGTON, Vt. — All are invited to explore the possibilities of a new career with the region’s largest employers at Jobtoberfest. The event is scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at the gymnasium of the former Southern Vermont College, 982 Mansion Drive in Bennington.
iBerkshires.com
Big Y Offering Multi-vaccine Clinic from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — From Sept. 26 until Oct. 1, every Big Y Market location will hold an on-site multi-vaccine clinic for all customers, employees and their families. All stores will offer seasonal flu, high dose flu and COVID-19 vaccines including the updated COVID-19 booster (check local stores for specific dates and times). Stores with an on-site pharmacy also offer a variety of additional vaccines including Pneumococccal (pneumonia) Shingrix (shingles), Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Pertussis), Hepatitis A and B, Meningococcal (Meningitis) , MMR (Measles, Mumps & Rubella), Guardasil (HPV).
iBerkshires.com
Northern Berkshire United Way Sets $435K Campaign Goal
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Northern Berkshire United Way annual campaign is setting a goal to raise $435,000 for its 20-member agencies. The goal was announced at the nonprofit's annual meeting Wednesday morning at Norad Mill. The co-chairs will be Rebecca Gold Cellana and Jason Dohaney, former NBUW board president.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Selling Rehabbed Home to First-time Homebuyer by Lottery
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield is offering a single-family home by lottery sale for $200,000 to a first-time, income-eligible homebuyer. The two-story, fully rehabilitated home at 21 Eleanor Road was acquired by the city through a lengthy tax title foreclosure, said Community Development Director Justine Dodds. "Due...
iBerkshires.com
Nonprofit Resource Fair in Pittsfield Sept. 21
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The first Nonprofit Resource Fair will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at Country Club of Pittsfield from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. 30 vendors that cater to nonprofits will be in attendance: 1Berkshire, Aligned Workplace, Angelica Castro/(R)Evolutionary Love Coach, The Berkshire Eagle, Berkshire Flyer, Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Berkshire United Way, Christina Lane Photography, CORE 401K Program, David Honneus Credit Card Consulting, Employers Association of the Northeast, Engaged Communities Consulting, Erin Murphy Design, Green River Consulting, Holly Terry Designs, KB Accounting, Kripalu, Lamar Advertising, Lee Bank/Foundation, Lemieux Leadership Solutions, MA Health Connector for Small Business, MASS Hire, Massachusetts Service Alliance, Monterey T-shirts, Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, PCTV, Roger Magnus Research & Consulting, Toastmasters, Toole Insurance, and Zip N Sort.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Considers Reducing Size of Finance Committee
ADAMS, Mass. — After a vote by the General Government Review Committee, residents may soon have the chance to vote to reduce the size of the Finance Committee from 15 to nine. The committee voted Tuesday to suggest the Board of Selectmen add the change to a special town...
iBerkshires.com
MCLA to Host The Onion Co-founder Sept. 29
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) will welcome Scott Dikkers, author, comedy writer, and founder of humor website The Onion, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Dikkers will present MCLA’s Hardman Lecture, "Fake News in the Age of Misinformation. The History of The Onion and How...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Community Development Board OKs Permanent Supportive Housing Project
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Tuesday's Community Development Board meeting was busier than usual due to a proposal that aims to address one of the city's most prominent challenges. The board unanimously passed a special permit request from Berkshire Housing Development Corp. to build a three-story, 28-unit building at 107-111 West Housatonic St. for homeless individuals.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Package Store Being Sold
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Dave's Package Store on River Street will soon be under new management. The License Commission on Tuesday approved a transfer of the beer/wine package store license from RMR Enterprises LLC to Shahmer LLC, represented by Abbas Choudhry. The package store has been located on the...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Cultural Council Celebrates 2022 Awardees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Cultural Council awarded grants to 31 projects ranging from $200 to $2,013 in 2022. Its 2023 allocation of $48,500 is more than $7,000 higher than the previous year and the awardees will be voted on in November. The application period for 2023 opened on...
iBerkshires.com
Arch and Rose Quartz SPAtique Opens in Dalton
DALTON, Mass. — The Arch and Rose Quartz SPAtique, located at 395 Main St., opened its doors this weekend. Cosmetic tattoo artist Ashley Ciepiela and licensed esthetician Rebecca Moore have worked together on this dual business venture to create an inviting space where people feel comfortable sharing their insecurities.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Repair Cafe Begins Sept. 24
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Repair Café, co-sponsored by the South Williamstown Community Association and Williamstown Rural Lands at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Spring Road will begin Saturday, Sept. 24, running from 1 to 4 p.m. The event allows people to bring broken items in order for them to...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Boys Fall to Commerce
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Commerce boys soccer team scored three second-half goals Wednesday to earn a 3-2 win over McCann Tech. Ivan Liang and Jesse Brazee each scored a goal for the Hornets. Brazee also split time in goal with Cole Maxwell; the pair combined to make seven...
iBerkshires.com
New Team Taking Over Desperados in North Adams
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Desperados Mexican Restaurant is set to reopen on Thursday under new management. A sign announcing the reopening went up on the door of the Eagle Street restaurant on Tuesday, more than two weeks after the business temporarily suspended operations. The announcement was made by the...
William Holland,82
William Holland,82
William Russell Holland 82, of Pownal, VT. died Tuesday September 20, 2022 at the Centers for Living & Rehabilitation in Bennington, VT. He was born in the family home in Williamstown, MA. on May 10, 1940 a son of the late Arthur James Holland and Mildred Clara (Walden) Holland. He attended schools in North Adams. William was employed for over 27 years as a heavy equipment operator at General Electric Co. in Pittsfield and later in Schenectady, NY.
iBerkshires.com
PHS Alumni Write Training Book on Terrorists in the Prison System
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two Pittsfield High School graduates separated by 30 years collaborated on a book urging a change in the way the prison system functions to address terrorism and radicalization. Criminal justice consultant and local radio host Bill Sturgeon and scholar Francesca Spina combined their experience to research...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Golfers Top St. Mary's
ADAMS, Mass. — Keeghan Scott carded a 49 and won his match, 4-0, Tuesday to lead the McCann Tech golf team to a 15-9 win over St. Mary's. Logan Driscoll and Nolan Booth also finished at 49 for the Hornets, who improved to 3-1 this fall. Booth posted a...
iBerkshires.com
Barrington Stage Co. Fall Cabaret Series Opens Sept. 30
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Barrington Stage Company (BSC), under the leadership of Julianne Boyd, Artistic Director, celebrates the reopening of Mr. Finn’s Cabaret at the Sydelle and Lee Blatt Performing Arts Center (36 Linden Street) with a Fall Cabaret Series, Sept. 30 through Oct. 8. Named after the Tony-winning...
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Public Theater to Host Play Readings
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Great Barrington Public Theater will present four new play readings at The Foundry, the first look at new work by area playwrights with Berkshire Voices playwrighting collaborative. On four Monday evenings, Oct. 3 to Nov. 21, at The Foundry in West Stockbridge, GBPT will present...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Sidewalk Repairs Beginning Sept. 21
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the upcoming sidewalk repair work in the city of Pittsfield scheduled to begin Wednesday, Sept. 21. Crews will begin sidewalk excavation on Second Street at the intersection of Burbank Street, with work scheduled to be completed by Monday, Sept. 26. Excavation will then be followed by forming and pouring sidewalks and driveways.
