Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Emilia Wickstead’s Lee-Miller Inspired SS23 Collection
Filmic references – from the oeuvre of acclaimed Italian director Michelangelo Antonioni to the decadent sets designed by Cedric Gibbons – have long peppered Emilia Wickstead’s collections. So it was a sublime fit that she chose video to showcase her spring/summer 2023 offering. Her muse for the new season? Fashion model, surrealist photographer and Vogue war correspondent Lee Miller. “I was entranced by her freedom of spirit,” Wickstead explained. Here, everything you need to know about her celebratory collection.
Vogue
Chloë Sevigny’s Schoolgirl Style Is Always A+
Chloë Sevigny served sex appeal on the red-carpet at Venice Film Festival, but her daytime wardrobe deserves just as much attention. A recent sighting of the star is proof that she can pull off daytime staples with just as much panache as a spliced Gucci gown and a parure of Bulgari jewels.
Vogue
For SS23, Designers Are Mixing Things Up More Than Ever Before
Change, it seems, is in the fashion-infused air for spring/summer 2023. The New York and London runways have showcased not just surprise model moments (thank you Linda Evangelista at Fendi and Emily Ratajkowski at JW Anderson), memorable looks commemorating the death of the Queen and the emergence of bridalwear 2.0, but they’ve also seen womenswear brands experimenting with menswear and vice versa.
Vogue
The Vogue Editors’ Favourite LFW SS23 Shows
After news of the Queen’s death threw London Fashion Week up in the air, the shows went ahead with a kind of steely determination. Creativity abounded as designers pulled together and cheered one another on, making a show season for the books. Here, the standout presentations from the city’s rising stars.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Richard Quinn’s SS23 Show Dedicated To The Queen
Who better to close out this most unusual of London Fashion Weeks than Richard Quinn, whose autumn/winter 2018 show the Queen so memorably attended? Quinn – the inaugural winner of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design – dedicated his collection to his most high-profile supporter, “who touched him among so many others with her grace and kindness”.
Vogue
Kaia Gerber’s Feline Flick Is Quite Simply Perfect
The feline flick is as timeless as it is flattering. From Audrey Hepburn to Alexa Chung – not to mention Amy Winehouse – the classic look has been adopted by an eclectic mix of fans, but it never goes out of style. Since it’s not always the easiest look to get right, visual inspiration is key. Today, we bring you an excellent example, courtesy of Kaia Gerber.
Vogue
The “Bubblegum Dreamworld” Of Teen Movie Do Revenge Has Its Roots In ’90s Classic Clueless
Within the first 30 minutes of Do Revenge, Netflix’s peppy new high school movie, the must-have element of the genre arrives. “We have to do…” begins spurned popular girl Drea Torres (Camila Mendes). “Oh, please don’t say a makeover,” interrupts new kid Eleanor (Maya Hawke). “It feels so problematic,” Eleanor protests. “It is, but it’s fun!” Drea replies, as the instantly recognisable guitar riffs of Hole’s “Celebrity Skin” begin to swell. If it feels reminiscent of Clueless, that’s because it’s meant to be.
Vogue
Franca Sozzani’s Iconic Wardrobe Is On Display (And For Sale) In Milan
Franca Sozzani, legendary editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia from 1988 until her untimely death in 2016, had inimitable taste. Sozzani made fashion but did not follow it, or at least she was not possessed by it. Her mantra was style. Personal and based on combinations of vintage and contemporary pieces, it differentiated her as much from the other editors-in-chief as from the fashionistas. The difference was her charisma, which distinguished her every choice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vogue
Bella Hadid Gives Basketball Shorts The Supermodel Treatment
When it comes to glamming-up unlikely wardrobe pieces, Bella Hadid has it on lock. From wearing knee-high sports socks with dainty Balenciaga mules, to throwing on baggy cargo trousers with a vintage Vivienne Westwood corset, the model is an expert when it comes to making surprising fashion statements. Spotted out...
Vogue
Blake Lively’s Best Red Carpet Maternity Looks
In case you missed it, Blake Lively is expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds. How did she choose to share the happy news with the world? On the red carpet at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit, naturally. Lively was positively glowing in a sequined Valentino minidress, towering platforms and hoop earrings.
Vogue
How The Princess Of Wales And The Duchess Of Sussex’s Outfits Honoured The Queen At Her Funeral
When the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex walked into Westminster Abbey for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on the morning of 19 September, they did so with bowed heads, solemn faces, and wearing all black. Kate’s ensemble was an A-line Alexander McQueen dress, complete with a...
Vogue
The Queen Consort’s Unusual – And Deeply Personal – Choice Of Jewellery For The State Funeral
While King Charles III walked behind the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, alongside his siblings and his sons at her state funeral, Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrived by car with the Princess of Wales. The two veiled royals, swathed in black as a mark of respect for the late monarch, each chose symbolic jewellery with which to pay tribute to the powerful woman who reigned for 70 years. But while Kate borrowed pearls from Her Majesty’s collection, Camilla chose a more intriguing piece from the family’s archive: the Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch.
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Skins star Kaya Scodelario shares reunion photo with Daniel Kaluuya and Joe Dempsie
Skins star Kaya Scodelario has shared a photo of a reunion with some of the show’s former cast.The E4 teen drama, which aired between 2007 and 2013, was a launchpad for some of today’s most in-demand actors, from Daniel Kaluuya to Nicholas Hoult.Posting on her Instagram stories on Tuesday (20 September), Scodelario posted a selfie with Nope actor Kaluuya and Game of Thrones’s Joe Dempsie.Scodelario can be seen sticking out her tongue, while Kaluuya and Dempsie smile.The three actors appear to be at a wedding in the photo.Scodelario played Effy Stonem in the series, while Kaluuya played Posh Kenneth...
Vogue
Every Tribute To The Queen At London Fashion Week
This season, London Fashion Week got underway as Britain was still absorbing the news of the Queen’s death aged 96 on 8 September. The usual merry-go-around of parties was cancelled in light of the period of mourning, but – for the most part – shows went ahead, with several designers choosing to honour the monarch in their presentations.
Vogue
Inside Emilia Wickstead’s Elegant West London Home
When Emilia Wickstead was 11 years old, she was discovered by her mother, wedged beneath a collapsed wardrobe. “I’d been moving furniture around in my bedroom,” smiles the 39-year-old, Auckland-born, West London-based fashion designer. “I was moving pieces around constantly.”. What doesn’t concuss you, seemingly, makes...
Vogue
Auguri Moncler! Rick Owens, Pierpaolo Piccioli, And More On How They’re Marking The Brand’s 70th Anniversary
Remo Ruffini confesses that he no longer relishes his own birthdays: “I close my house and I don’t want to see anyone!” However when it comes to Moncler – which turns 70 this year – it’s an entirely different matter. This Saturday night in Milan’s Duomo square, Ruffini will throw an open-to-the-public birthday show for the brand featuring precisely 1,952 models and performers, all choreographed by the artistic director Sadeck Waff.
Vogue
Princess Charlotte’s Jewellery Paid A Poignant Tribute To The Queen
As Princess Charlotte, age seven, walked into Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, a small pendant sparked in the light: a horseshoe pinned to her black dress. The piece, undoubtedly, was a visual ode to her late grandmother. A known lover of horses and racing – “I think...
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales Pays Her Respects With Sentimental Pearls At The Queen’s State Funeral
The royal family chooses when to make fashion a part of the agenda, and when to remove it from the conversation. The Queen’s state funeral on 19 September was one such occasion that was about thoughtful clothing that served a purpose, rather than talking-point fashion. The Princess of Wales read the moment perfectly, picking a look that was the picture of discretion, accessorised with jewellery that spoke myriad words in its symbolism. It was smart, respectful and resolutely not about her.
Vogue
Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum Do Casual Couple’s Style
The most revered examples of couple’s style are often from the past: Brad and Gwyneth, Carolyn and John Kennedy Jr, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet… But in 2022, a new generation of celebrity lovebirds is vying for the title of most stylish pair. Zoë Kravitz (the predictably chic...
Vogue
London Designers Bet Big On Fantasy Bridalwear
Here comes the… Brides were big news at London Fashion Week as young designers adopted the couture tradition of closing out shows with fantastical wedding dresses. “I think I’m old-school in my approach,” says Molly Goddard, whose final bridal look was an undulating frothy tulle confection that bobbed down the polished floor in Seymour Leisure Centre – much to the delight of content creators lining the court.
Comments / 0