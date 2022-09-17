Read full article on original website
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Two of the four children critically hurt in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Alaiya Encarnacion, 2, and Bryson Brooks, 4, both died Tuesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, the coroner’s office confirms.
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - There was no adult in the West Chester apartment where a fire broke out and critically injured four children last Saturday, police say. The children—ages 8, 5, 1 and 9 months—remain in critical condition at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. A neighbor...
