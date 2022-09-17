ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Stewart’s Peanut Butter Pandemonium takes honors

By Spotlight Newsroom
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLuYC_0hzczKDS00

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The judging is complete at the 55th annual World Dairy Expo, once again Stewart’s Shops has some of the best dairy products in North America. The judging is based on flavor, body and texture, melting quality, appearance and color.

Stewart’s Shops had a total of four ice cream winners at the competition, one first place winner, a second-place finish, as well as two third place finishes. This year’s competition received over 1,400 submissions from dairy producers across North America.

Stewart’s Shops officially has the best peanut butter ice cream in North America, Stewart’s Peanut Butter Pandemonium Ice Cream was the winner in the Peanut Butter Ice Cream category. It is also the top-selling flavor at Stewart’s Shops.

Stewart’s Shops Mint Cookie Crumble is a customer favorite, it took second place in mint category.

The two third place finishes were in the frozen dessert division—Mango Dragon Fruit in the sherbet category, Salty Caramel in the gelato category.

All of Stewart’s Shops dairy products are made fresh at their plant in Greenfield, New York with milk picked up from 20 local family dairy farms.

“Coming off the heels of winning Best Milk in New York State, we are so proud that our ice cream has been recognized at the World Dairy Expo! We’ve been making quality dairy products for over 100 years”, said Stewart’s Shops president Gary Dake.

Philly Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Cookie Crumble, French Vanilla, Milk Chocolate Gelato, and Crumbs Along the Mohawk, have been honored at the World Dairy Expo in previous years.

Comments / 0

 

NEWS10 ABC

Garlic Fest returning to Warrensburg in October

WARRENSBURG. N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, a series of food festivals bring extra streaks of flavor to the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market. In October, there’s a classic Italian tang in the air. The 13th annual Garlic Festival comes to the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market on Friday, Oct....
WARRENSBURG, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Have You Heard of Lake George, NY’s Mystery Spot?

One specific spot in Lake George has left scientists and visitors alike scratching their heads. I've been going to Lake George for years with my family and never realized a phenomenon was right under my feet. Literally. For years I worried about the ghosts at Fort William Henrey and Frankenstine standing outside the Wax Museum were going to get me while passing by a much spookier location.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
iheart.com

City of Schenectady to Rename Street After Neil Golub Wednesday

On Wednesday, the City of Schenectady is going to be renaming one of its streets in honor of Price Chopper/Market 32 founder Neil Golub. The street that's currently known as Maxon Road will also now be called Neil Golub Way. Officials say that Golub has been committed to improving both the Electric City and the Capital Region for the last 70 years. During that time, he's served on the boards of Union College, Schenectady 2000, Ellis Medicine, and several other organizations around the area.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Westminster Hall architecture echoed in Glens Falls

On Warren Street, the Gothic influences present in St. Mary's - St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School provide some of the most impressive architecture one will find in the city of Glens Falls - and that's just from the outside. Inside, proms, musicals and a lot more have been held for 90 years, in a grand hall recognizable to those paying attention to what's happening across the pond.
GLENS FALLS, NY
