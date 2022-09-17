ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

The ‘cost of doing nothing’? Billions. ODU study looks at possibilities if sea level rise goes unchecked

By Everett Eaton, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D06cp_0hzczFnp00
Flooding from Hermine seen in Norfolk on Hampton Blvd. near the Larchmont Library on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. Stephen M. Katz The Virginian-/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A study released Thursday by Old Dominion University predicts that, by 2080, Kaufman Mall, Brock Commons and parts of Hampton Boulevard bordering the campus will be under water.

Flooding also could devastate the local economy. By 2099, Hampton Roads could see about $48 billion in direct losses and more than a $67 billion drop in economic output. This includes infrastructure damages and the quantity of goods and services produced in a given year.

“I think what will surprise people the most is how big the numbers are,” said George McLeod, director of the Center for Geospatial Science, Education and Analytics at ODU.

McLeod’s department teamed with Bob McNab, economics professor and department chair of the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy, to create maps predicting the economic impact of flooding in Virginia through the end of the century.

The study doesn’t include programs and plans in place to mitigate flooding and storm damage, on which ODU and other agencies are working. McLeod and McNab said it’s the first forecast to look at the potential impact of unchecked flooding in today’s dollars. The study is funded by the Commonwealth Center for Recurrent Flooding Resiliency and ODU.

McLeod’s department created maps of sea levels in 2040, 2060 and 2080 and 2100 using data from ODU and predictions from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Sea levels are expected to be higher by 1 ½ feet by 2040, 3 feet in 2060 and 4 ½ feet in 2080. Although there are differences in topography along the Virginia coast, most areas will experience some increase. Understanding the increases helps researchers predict what high tide will look like, and how much water Hampton Roads residents can expect in their living rooms.

By 2080, McLeod said river water would surround ODU’s dorms, football stadium and run through the middle of campus. Floods will push the water farther.

“ODU does, kind of, have an existential problem with this,” McLeod said.

They took high tide forecasts and factored in storm surge with the higher sea levels: High tide during a storm surge will result in deeper water flowing through streets.

The researchers broke the projections into 20-year increments. The first stretch, through 2040, will be a baseline to compare subsequent years.

“We acknowledge that sea levels change on the micro-scale daily, but when you add up a decade or two decades, that is really when you can say, these are the changes,” McLeod said.

The area has seen multiple one-in-100-year storms and even a one-in-500-year event in 2016. The area recovered but, according to McLeod, these storms will cost more and be more damaging — and the area isn’t entirely prepared.

According to McNab, the consequences are more than just lost property and repairing damaged property. It also impacts the economic health of the entire community. Setting money aside for repairs leaves less to spend on goods and services, and creates additional hardships for businesses and residents.

McLeod believes this project can help underserved communities by giving them information they need to take action.

“I think it can help make a change,” McLeod said.

Hampton Roads, Richmond and Northern Virginia have the majority of the commonwealth’s economic activity, in part, because populations are higher. But this means more people are living in areas vulnerable to flooding.

Unmitigated flooding from 2020 to 2099 will result in $56 billion in financial damages in 2021 dollars, resulting in a $79 billion decline in economic output in 2021 dollars.

“Flooding is a serious threat to coastal Virginia,” McLeod said. “And I see these numbers as a cost of doing nothing.”

Everett Eaton, 262-902-7896, everett.eaton@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampton, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Sells Off More King William Reservoir Land

NEWPORT NEWS – The City of Newport News continues selling off parcels of what was at one time going to be a reservoir in King William County. On September 13, the city council voted to sell three more parcels for a total of $167,157. The first parcel was 5.784...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
multihousingnews.com

Bonaventure Acquires Virginia Luxury Communities

The luxury communities are located near the center of growing Hampton Roads market. Bonaventure has completed its purchase of Pinnacle and Magnolia Chase Apartments, two luxury multifamily communities located in Hampton and Virginia Beach, Va., respectively. Bonaventure acquired ownership of the properties in two separate UPREIT transactions, which were negotiated for an undisclosed amount.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odu#Hampton Roads#Economy#Infrastructure#Old Dominion University
traveltasteandtour.com

Experience Festivals, Feasts and Fall Foliage in Chesapeake, VA.

Fall is a beautiful time to visit Coastal Virginia for a getaway you’ll always remember. Chesapeake, VA is home to endless outdoor activities, heavenly food, and dazzling wildlife. Situated 20 minutes from Virginia Beach, 90 minutes from Richmond and just three hours from Washington, D.C., Chesapeake’s central location offers the perfect starting point for your fall getaway.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Bay Weekly

Time to Grow: Blue Catfish May Grow to 100 Pounds

The rod at my elbow suddenly bent dangerously deep in its holder and the reel’s drag emitted a pronounced and continued groan. Since I was already occupied with getting a previously hooked whisker fish into the net, I had to ignore the second till the first fish was handled. Getting it onboard after some difficulty, I picked up the straining unit.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
HAMPTON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
peninsulachronicle.com

Sentara Healthcare Launches Three Programs Through Its New Model of Care

Sentara Healthcare has launched the first three programs of its new model of care, Sentara Community Care. Two Sentara Community Care centers have begun offering services in Norfolk, one inside the Union Mission homeless residential facility, and a second in the medically underserved Berkley neighborhood. Its third program, the Sentara Mobile Care bus, is servicing the entire Hampton Roads region.
NORFOLK, VA
PennLive.com

The Queen’s visit to Norfolk, Va. | Opinion

During the Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Norfolk, Va., in 1957, I was young Marine PFC attached to CINCLANT/SACLANT on Hampton Blvd. My job was the driver and bodyguard for the Deputy Supreme Allied Commander, Admiral Sir John Eaton who was knighted by the Queen during this visit. My duties were to drive and see to his well-being while in the Greater Norfolk area.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below you'll find three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should absolutely visit next time you are craving some pizza. Once you try any of these places, you'll never want to have pizza from other places. It is that good!
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiamercury.com

A politically connected Portsmouth HOA and more Va. headlines

• Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, said she expects lawsuits against Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal to change how transgender students are treated in public schools. “There’s a world of legal issues with this.”—WTOP. • The governor is traveling to Arizona next month to campaign for...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Candidate Profile: Daniel Whitaker (Chesapeake City Council)

Daniel Whitaker is a candidate for Chesapeake City Council. His name will appear on the ballot on Nov. 8, 2022. 10 On Your Side reached out to all of the candidates running in this race. If you do not see a candidate listed with a profile, we did not receive one.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy