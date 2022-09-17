ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Red Sox call up pitcher Frank German, DFA catcher Kevin Plawecki

By Sportsnaut
The Boston Red Sox selected the contract of right-hander Frank German from Triple-A Worcester on Saturday.

To make room on the active roster, the team designated veteran catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment.

German, who turns 25 next week, is 5-2 with a 2.72 ERA in 43 relief appearances this season between Worcester and Double-A Portland. He has seven saves and 64 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings.

Plawecki, 31, batted .217 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 60 games with the Red Sox this season.

–Field Level Media

