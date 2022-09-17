Read full article on original website
Nearly 20 years ago this week, Josh Haldi of Madison and Northern Illinois stunned Alabama
Since graduating from Northern Illinois in 2004, Josh Haldi — who grew up and starred as a quarterback for Madison in late 1990s — has lived in the Chicago area with his wife and three children. Northern Illinois is about an hour away from Chicago, which is obviously...
Mayfield standout sprinter Nick Biega starts recruiting odyssey with visit to, offer from Iowa
This is a busy time of year for Nick Biega as it is. He just commenced his senior year as a multi-sport standout student-athlete at Mayfield, a key cog on the Wildcats’ football team. So there’s football, schoolwork and everything that goes into that final high school year amid...
Kirtland football: Philip LaVerde avoids serious injury in Week 5 win over Geneva
The highlight of the weekend for Kirtland head football coach Tiger LaVerde and his wife, Mary?. Their son, Philip was not only at the school’s homecoming dance, but he was dancing. That didn’t seem likely the previous evening when the senior fullback-linebacker of the Hornets was transported to a...
