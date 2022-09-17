Two men and a juvenile were arrested Wednesday in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a store in Beverly Hills in which about $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen. Beverly Hills Police Department and FBI tactical teams conducted simultaneous warrant services at three locations in Long Beach Wednesday, arresting Deshon Bell, 20, and a juvenile whose name was not released because of his age, according to Lt. Giovanni Trejo, the BHPD’s public information officer.

