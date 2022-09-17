Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution Press
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Brush Fire Breaks Out in Shadow Hills Area
Fire crews Wednesday were working to contain a more than 100-acre blaze burning in the Shadow Hills area of Los Angeles. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of North Sunland Way shortly after 1 p.m. on what was initially reported as a five-acre brush fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Arson Fire at Historic South LA Church
A 23-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with an arson fire that destroyed a historic church in South Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured. Carlos Francisco Diaz is charged with two counts of arson of a structure and one count of arson of a property, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Car Crashes Into Home in Monterey Park
One person was hospitalized after a car crashed into a home in Monterey Park Tuesday. A car drove into a house at approximately 3 p.m. at Orange Avenue and Mooney Drive, trapping one of the two people inside the car, CBS2 reported, citing information from Verdugo Fire Communications. It was...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Vehicles at Business in Pomona
A fire damaged several vehicles at a business in Pomona Monday. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West Holt Avenue and extinguished the flames, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No injuries were reported, according to the fire department. Traffic was routed away from the area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Homeless Man Arrested in Arson Fire at Historic LA Church
A homeless man was in custody Monday for allegedly starting a fire that destroyed a historic church in South Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured, authorities said. The fire was reported at 2:22 a.m. Sept. 11 at the two-story Victory Baptist Church, 4802 S. McKinley Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian, 81, Struck and Killed on Moreno Valley Street
An 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday near a Moreno Valley intersection. Gil Revoir of Moreno Valley was fatally injured at about 12:50 a.m. on Perris Boulevard, just north of Bay Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said Revoir was in the roadway when...
mynewsla.com
Two People Shot in South Los Angeles
Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West 113th Street and South Normandie Avenue west of Western Avenue regarding multiple shots fired calls and they found the two victims suffering from gunshots wounds inside an SUV, Sgt. Ricky Osborne told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Man With Diminished Mental Capacity Reported Missing in Redondo Beach
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 63-year-old man with the mental capacity of a child who was last seen in Redondo Beach. Brindon Allen Stits was last seen Wednesday near his home in the 2700 block of Carnegie Lane, near Pacific Crest Cemetery, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Extinguish Flames on Santa Ana River Bottom in Riverside
It took 15 Riverside firefighters a half hour to put out flames in a half-acre of dense vegetation in the Santa Ana River Bottom Monday morning. The fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. below Grassy Trail Drive and adjacent to the bike trail, according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Garrett Coryell.
mynewsla.com
Three Arrested in Connection With Robbery at Beverly Hills Jewelry Store
Two men and a juvenile were arrested Wednesday in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a store in Beverly Hills in which about $5 million worth of jewelry was stolen. Beverly Hills Police Department and FBI tactical teams conducted simultaneous warrant services at three locations in Long Beach Wednesday, arresting Deshon Bell, 20, and a juvenile whose name was not released because of his age, according to Lt. Giovanni Trejo, the BHPD’s public information officer.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Carson Business
Authorities Wednesday identified a Gardena man who was found stabbed to death in a Carson business and continued their investigation into the death. Deputies were sent to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Xiaoyi...
mynewsla.com
One in Critical Condition After Being Rescued From Vehicle Submerged in Lake
One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being rescued from inside their vehicle that was fully submerged in Harveston Lake in Temecula. Riverside County Fire Department rescue swimmers responded to the 29000 block of Lake House Road about 7:45 p.m. after receiving a report of the submerged vehicle, according to a department statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Woman, 46, Reported Missing in Palmdale
Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find a 46-year-old woman who was last seen in Palmdale. Juanita Esparza was last seen about 8 a.m. Monday in the 37000 block of 70th Street East, near Knight High School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Esparza is...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on 405 Freeway
A young man was killed Monday in a motorcycle crash on an on-ramp to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Sawtelle area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported at Sawtelle Boulevard early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim was identified at Kayin Hall,...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Shooting at Street Takeover in Vermont Square
A man was wounded in a shooting during a street takeover in the Vermont Square area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at Western Avenue and 48th Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. Paramedics took...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death at Bar and Grill in Lancaster Identified
Authorities Monday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that left another person critically wounded in Lancaster. The shooting was reported at 1:42 a.m. Sunday in the 42500 block of 10th Street West. Stephen Bain of Los Angeles was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Approves Contract with Goal of Creating 3,000 New Transit Shelters
The Los Angeles City Council approved a contract for the city’s Street Transit Amenities Program Tuesday that aims to install 3,000 transit-stop shelters and 450 additional shade structures across the city. The council voted 12-1 to approve Tranzito-Vector as the contractor to install, upgrade and maintain transit shelters. The...
mynewsla.com
LAPD: Seventh Teen Overdosed Recently, Apparently From Fentanyl
Authorities Wednesday said at least seven local teens, including a 15-year-old Bernstein High School girl who died a week ago, have overdosed in the past month from pills believed to have contained fentanyl. The most recent overdose occurred Saturday morning, when a 15-year-old male student at STEM Academy of Hollywood...
mynewsla.com
One Stabbed in Panorama City Hospital; Suspect Sought
A worker was stabbed inside Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City Monday evening. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 6:50 p.m. to the hospital at 14850 Roscoe Blvd., between Sepulveda and Van Nuys boulevards, on reports of the stabbing, CBS2 reported. The victim was found with a stab...
mynewsla.com
Man Reported Missing in Long Beach Found
A 48-year-old man who went missing in Long Beach has been found, authorities said Monday. David Quiroz was last seen around 7:35 a.m. Sunday walking away from his residence in the 1000 block of Walnut Avenue, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Monday morning, the...
Comments / 0