Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles III faces a ‘big opportunity’ as he ascends to the throne
King Charles III has become the oldest monarch to assume the British throne at 73 years old. He takes over from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after her death earlier in September. Elizabeth was the longest-serving monarch in Britain’s history. Charles, by contrast, is stepping into the role after living a full life in the public eye.
U.K.・
Thousands wait overnight in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people spent London’s coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait. A tide of people wanting to say goodbye streamed to Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where...
U.K.・
What to know about calls for reparations for Britain’s legacy of slavery in the Caribbean
The death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has set off a period of public mourning and celebrations of life. But even as many lauded Elizabeth for her 70-year reign, for some — including those from Britain’s former colonies — it was a fresh reminder of the country’s imperial past.
In Yemen, Queen Elizabeth’s death recalls memories of Britain’s colonial rule
ADEN, Yemen (AP) — In 1954, large crowds turned out for a historic visit by Queen Elizabeth II to Aden. At the time, this city on the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula was a colony of the British Empire and was one of the busiest and most important ports in the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
Catholics outnumber Protestants in Northern Ireland for first time
Demographic shift shown in census was expected but will still deliver psychological blow to unionists
Hoaxed: a podcast investigation of Hampstead’s satanic paedophile ring – which doesn’t exist
This new series explores a conspiracy theory that has destroyed the lives of hundreds of north London parents and teachers – despite its baseless allegations
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0