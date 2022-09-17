ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian Confidence in Putin Ticks Past 80 Percent Despite War: State Media

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A little more than 81 percent of Russians said they are confident in Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a recent poll, despite his military's recent setbacks in his invasion of Ukraine.

TASS, a Russian-state media organization, reported on Friday that confidence in the Russian leader is up by more than 1 point since last week—sitting at 81.5 percent—and that approval of his work is now at more than 78 percent, according to a poll from the state-run All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center. The survey was conducted between September 5 and September 11 and contacted 1,600 adults.

There is strong skepticism, however, about the quality of polling in Russia. In a written analysis for openDemocracy in March about polling in Moscow surrounding the invasion of Ukraine, Maxim Alyukov, a research fellow at King's Russia Institute at King's College London, said that within "autocracies, citizens are often afraid of answering pollsters' questions in general, let alone questions about politics."

"This generates a distortion known as social desirability bias—citizens lie about their real preferences, which inflates survey results" he wrote. "Russia is currently experiencing a much higher and more visible rate of repression, and this makes social desirability bias much more likely."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elc0v_0hzcwkQx00
Above, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his press conference at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Friday in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. More than 81 percent of Russians are confident in Putin, according to a recent poll, despite his military's recent setbacks in his invasion of Ukraine. Contributor

Alyukov added that "state-controlled pollsters manipulate questions in order to tap into people's support for different issues," and asserted that in autocracies "opinion polls are a political weapon—and their results are far from representative."

A 2020 article about Russian opinion surveys, which was written by Eemil Mitikka, a researcher at the University of Helsinki in Finland, said that the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center has "close ties with the Kremlin." However, the article added that data from the organization "seems to also quite consistently follow the political trends and events in Russia. This indicates that it is unlikely that these numbers are simply pulled out of thin air."

The Kremlin's reportedly high approval rating comes despite the fact that Russia's military has seen major losses in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. In recent days, the Ukrainians have regained more than 1,100 square miles of territory that Russia had previously occupied in the country's northeast and southern region.

A survey from an independent pollster, Levada, showed in March that approval of Putin's actions shot up significantly—to 83 percent—after the invasion. However, a global survey of 18 nations published by the Pew Research Center in June found that Putin has become the most unpopular leader in the world. Ninety percent of respondents said they don't have confidence in the Russian president "to do the right thing" when it comes to world affairs.

Newsweek has reached out to the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministries for comment.

Update 9/18; 10:15 p.m.: The headline on this story has been updated to clarify that the information is from Russian state media.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Betraying the US and Europe, Viktor Orban again delivers for his Russian master

Once again belying his carefully cultivated status as a conservative friend of America, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban threw another wrench into U.S. foreign policy on Tuesday. Unsatisfied with turning Hungary into the Chinese Communist Party's primary European outpost, Orban apparently now intends to cripple Ukrainian and European security amid...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian billionaire renounces citizenship, will move to disputed Nagorno-Karabakh

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A Russian billionaire of Armenian descent has decided to renounce his Russian citizenship and move to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Ruben Vardanyan said he made the decision to move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding...
EUROPE
Daily Mail

Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Putin Ticks#Russian World#Opinion Polls#Ukraine War Politics#Russian Confidence#Russians#Tass#King S Russia Institute#King S College London
Washington Examiner

Ukraine may have Russian forces caught in 'beautifully defensible grave'

A major Russian military force could be destroyed by Ukraine following a gambit that baited Russia's commanders into sending their troops into a vulnerable position. “They are trapped between Ukrainians and the river,” a senior European official told the Washington Examiner. “They are all in range of Ukrainian artillery at the moment.”
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

The moment Russian TV accidentally revealed catastrophic losses: State media war correspondent slips, saying: 'we're losing a huge number of people...er...we're having great successes!'

Russia's state media war correspondent has accidentally revealed the scale of their losses in Ukraine, admitting a 'huge number of people' have died. Alexander Sladkov was speaking to the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 news channel from the Donbas where he let slip how effective Ukraine's counter-offensive has been, despite Putin claiming it is part of a tactical reorganisation by his army.
EUROPE
The Independent

‘A country of missing people’: How Russia is vanishing thousands of Ukrainians

It is early March. Just a few weeks into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and in three different corners of the country, a group of civilians are being “vanished”.In Trostyanets, a town then under Russian occupation, close to Ukraine’s northeast border, Andriy, 35, a furniture maker, and his father-in-law are making a rare trip out to search for dwindling supplies. A Russian military vehicle quietly pulls up beside them, and the soldiers order them to get in.Some 140km east, in Kharkiv city, Igor, 33, is finishing a day volunteering with evacuees in the city’s railway station when he realises he...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Putin in 'Life-and-Death' Struggle in Ukraine, China Warns

China said that the invasion of Ukraine has become a matter of "life and death" for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has no option to retreat from the war because of escalating tensions between Russia and NATO. On Wednesday, the former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, penned an...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
111K+
Post
974M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy