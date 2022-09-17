ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WSET

Gov. Youngkin awards $1.2M in Go Virginia Grants, area counties get project funding

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development, and venture investment.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Northern Va. schools begin discussions after Youngkin alters transgender student policies

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — After Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration posted on Friday their updated model policies for transgender students in the state's public schools, which would drastically roll back accommodations for these students, at least three Northern Virginia public schools have already sent letters to parents stating they are monitoring the situation.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Gov. Youngkin announces 'Artificial Intelligence' to expand in Fairfax

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Enabled intelligence, Inc., will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Virginia State
Virginia Government
WSET

Voter notices to be distributed to Virginia residents as new districts go into effect

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia voters will receive notices in the mail regarding their polling locations for the November 8 general election beginning this week. “Districts and polling locations have changed for some voters as part of the redistricting process following the 2020 Census,” Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals said. “We encourage every voter to check their polling location on their voter notice.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

On-going streak of falling gas prices could soon come to an end: AAA

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The national average gas price dropped just four cents this week. Triple A said this is the smallest weekly decrease we’ve seen in the nearly 100-day streak of falling prices. They are warning consumers that this may be a signal that we might not see the same savings at the pump much longer.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

How much is Virginia impacted by Biden's student loan forgiveness?

(WSET) — The Biden Administration's announcement of $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness was excellent news for borrowers across the nation, who in many cases faced decades of debt. For those who received Pell Grants, the news is even better: you'll receive another $10,000. But how will this...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Who's the newest millionaire in Danville? $1M Mega Millions ticket sold on Franklin Tpke.

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Who is Virginia’s latest million-dollar winner? The Virginia Lottery said a Mega Millions ticket bought in Danville wins $1 million. "Somewhere there is a ticket from Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing," VA Lottery said. "It may be in a glove compartment somewhere, or it could be in someone’s wallet. Wherever it is, that ticket is now worth $1 million."
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Analysis finds Texas leads nation in banning books from school libraries

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — A new report finds Texas is number one in the nation in getting books banned from school libraries. The analysis of book bans was done by PEN America, a free speech association for publishers and writers. Their research paints Texas as dark red for the number of book bans last year.
TEXAS STATE
WSET

'Jugging' is among the fastest growing crimes in America, police say

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Police in Texas say they’re noticing a new crime trend called "jugging." Jugging happens mostly at banks, where suspects follow customers back to their homes before robbing them. There have been 82 cases reported this year in Austin. Police there say they're mainly seeing...
AUSTIN, TX

