Gov. Youngkin awards $1.2M in Go Virginia Grants, area counties get project funding
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development, and venture investment.
SCC encourages Virginians to use caution around railroad tracks during Rail Safety Week
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train, according to Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to rail safety education. During Rail Safety Week, September 19 through 25, the State Corporation Commission (SCC) is joining...
Northern Va. schools begin discussions after Youngkin alters transgender student policies
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — After Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration posted on Friday their updated model policies for transgender students in the state's public schools, which would drastically roll back accommodations for these students, at least three Northern Virginia public schools have already sent letters to parents stating they are monitoring the situation.
Gov. Youngkin announces 'Artificial Intelligence' to expand in Fairfax
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Enabled intelligence, Inc., will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls...
Voter notices to be distributed to Virginia residents as new districts go into effect
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia voters will receive notices in the mail regarding their polling locations for the November 8 general election beginning this week. “Districts and polling locations have changed for some voters as part of the redistricting process following the 2020 Census,” Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals said. “We encourage every voter to check their polling location on their voter notice.”
'Come on Virginia:' Driver caught going 80+ over the speed limit in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A driver in Virginia is being scolded by law enforcement and the Virginia Department of Transportation after being caught going well over the speed limit over the weekend. The Department shared a post on Facebook of a ticket written by the Fairfax County Police Department.
SEE IT: Maryland Task Force 1 heads to Puerto Rico to help with Hurricane Fiona recovery
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Emergency response members with Maryland Task Force 1 hopped on a plane and took to the skies Tuesday to Puerto Rico to help with the recovery from Hurricane Fiona. This trip comes after a series of delays due to bad weather and pilot staffing...
On-going streak of falling gas prices could soon come to an end: AAA
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The national average gas price dropped just four cents this week. Triple A said this is the smallest weekly decrease we’ve seen in the nearly 100-day streak of falling prices. They are warning consumers that this may be a signal that we might not see the same savings at the pump much longer.
Officials remove plane that made emergency landing on I-66 in Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday, Virginia State Police (VSP) moved the plane that made an emergency landing in the median of Interstate 66 near Front Royal over the weekend. The plane was towed at 3:55 pm. SEE THE PLANE BEING MOVED BELOW. Investigators believe the pilot had to make...
How much is Virginia impacted by Biden's student loan forgiveness?
(WSET) — The Biden Administration's announcement of $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness was excellent news for borrowers across the nation, who in many cases faced decades of debt. For those who received Pell Grants, the news is even better: you'll receive another $10,000. But how will this...
Who's the newest millionaire in Danville? $1M Mega Millions ticket sold on Franklin Tpke.
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Who is Virginia’s latest million-dollar winner? The Virginia Lottery said a Mega Millions ticket bought in Danville wins $1 million. "Somewhere there is a ticket from Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing," VA Lottery said. "It may be in a glove compartment somewhere, or it could be in someone’s wallet. Wherever it is, that ticket is now worth $1 million."
Caesars Virginia contracting company holds outreach session for Danville business owners
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — One of Caesars Virginia power players is helping local and minority-owned businesses have a seat at the table. Caesars contracting company Whiting-Turner laid out what it takes to build and supply the casino at its outreach session at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Facility on Tuesday.
Florida man arrested in relation to 2006 Frederick County "gypsy rose" cold-case homicide
PIKESVILLE, Md. — On Monday, Maryland State Police charged a Florida man in connection with the 2006 murder of a young woman in Frederick County. The person being identified is 64-year-old Garry Artman, of White Springs, Florida. Artman is charged with first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault according to Md. State Police.
DC Council responds to 'humanitarian crisis' created by governors of Texas, Arizona
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Council voted on and approved Tuesday an emergency measure Mayor Muriel Bowser proposed to set up an Office of Migrant Services to deal with the large influx of migrants bused to the city from Texas and Arizona, approaching 10,000 since it began in April.
Analysis finds Texas leads nation in banning books from school libraries
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — A new report finds Texas is number one in the nation in getting books banned from school libraries. The analysis of book bans was done by PEN America, a free speech association for publishers and writers. Their research paints Texas as dark red for the number of book bans last year.
Sheriff's office seeks 17-year-old suspect in killings of two NC high school students
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A juvenile suspect has been identified after two high school students were found dead by apparent gunshot wounds in a wooded area of North Carolina. The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday that a juvenile petition had been filed against a 17-year-old for...
'Jugging' is among the fastest growing crimes in America, police say
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Police in Texas say they’re noticing a new crime trend called "jugging." Jugging happens mostly at banks, where suspects follow customers back to their homes before robbing them. There have been 82 cases reported this year in Austin. Police there say they're mainly seeing...
