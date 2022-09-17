Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
13abc.com
Armed student arrested at Lakota/Willard football game
KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Willard student at the Willard/Lakota football game Friday. According to the complaint, a Lakota student alerted officers that a Willard student showed them a firearm they had on their person, and they were looking for particular Lakota students at the game.
Fremont, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Fremont. The Perkins volleyball team will have a game with Fremont Ross High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. The Perkins volleyball team will have a game with Fremont Ross High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
thevillagereporter.com
Patrick Henry/Swanton @ Bryan Boys Golf
STRYKER – Bryan picked up two crucial points as the NWOAL season comes to a close with wins over Swanton and Patrick Henry. Noah Huard and Drew Dauber topped Bryan with 40s while Swanton was led by match medalist Mazin Rukieh with a 37. At Riverside Greens. Bryan (165)...
Lake High School football coach dismissed during investigation into 'improper communications'
MILLBURY, Ohio — Lake High School's assistant principal and football head coach, Josh Andrews, has been relieved of his duties at the school "pending the outcome of an investigation into improper communications," according to a press release from Lake Local Schools Superintendent Jim Witt. The release states that due...
swantonenterprise.com
We’ve got spirit: Young Swanton cheerleaders perform
Swanton’s young cheerleaders got a chance to shine in front a large crowd on Friday when they performed at halftime of the Bulldogs’ game against Wauseon.
thevillagereporter.com
Montpelier @ Edon Volleyball
EDON – The Bombers battled back to force a fifth set after dropping the first two, but the Locos found their footing to take the final set 15-10 and earn their second win of the season. Kelsie Bumb had a big night for Montpelier with 18 digs, 26 assists...
Warrant for arrest issued in case of YMCA basketball game assault
LIMA — Quintez Burns, charged with felonious assault for an altercation that took place during a basketball game at the Lima YMCA earlier this year that left one man seriously injured, failed to appear at his jury trial Monday morning. According to court documents, Allen County Common Pleas Court...
Lake High School coach on leave had license suspended in 2011 for inappropriate texts to students
MILLBURY, Ohio — The Lake High School head football coach and assistant principal placed on leave Monday night for "improper communications" was disciplined at a previous job in 2011 for sending inappropriate text messages to students. Josh Andrews, 39, was barred from coaching while employed by Swanton Local Schools...
thevillagereporter.com
Ayersville @ Edgerton Football
EDGERTON – Edgerton’s Owen Roth returned the second half kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown and Parker Elden’s extra point kick tied the game at 22-22. After that though it was all Ayersville. The Pilots offense scored 20 straight points and Ayersville’s defense held Edgerton to just...
swantonenterprise.com
Superintendents react to school report cards
Area superintendents identified positives with the recently released Ohio Department of Education School Report Cards, but also pointed out that they are just one aspect of measuring a quality school district. “Overall, I am pleased with the report card,” said Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake. “The state has made some changes...
thevillagereporter.com
Janet Hall (1938-2022)
Janet Marie Hall 84 years, of Bryan, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bryan, Ohio. Janet was born August 1, 1938, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl Franklin and Beulah B. (Smith) Snyder. Janet attended Bryan High School. She married Wilbur...
hometownstations.com
City of Lima officials announce that Schoonover Lake is ready to fish
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has been several years since Schoonover Lake was drained and today, city officials say it's back up and ready for fishing!. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith released the first of hundreds of channel catfish into the lake. The stocking of the fish was part of a re-dedication of the new island and improvements at Schoonover Lake. The mayor held her weekly briefing on location to thank all those involved in the project.
actionnews5.com
Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people died in a fire at the facility Tuesday, WTVG reports. “It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash Near Montpelier
Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 20, 2022 at approximately 0802 hours, at the intersection of County Road K and State Route 15, Jefferson Township, Williams County, Ohio. Kayla Perry,...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path. “Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this...
thevillagereporter.com
Edgerton Welcomes New Recreational Business
Edgerton, Ohio—On Friday, village and county representatives joined the Edgerton Chamber for the ribbon cutting ceremony of Edgerton’s newest business, St. Joe Canoe & Kayak, at the villages public access site off of Ash Street, Edgerton. The business offers two trips on the St. Joe River and they...
thevillagereporter.com
EDON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Work On Downtown Project To Begin Soon
PROJECT UPDATE … Left to right, Edon council members David Louborough, BrandonThiel, and Austin Thiel listen to administrator Chad Ordway's announcement that the downtown project will begin in the near future, possibly within the next two weeks. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
13abc.com
Gibsonburg community mourns 6-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, 6-year-old Frank Lester drowned at East Harbor State Park in Marble Head while on a Boy Scouts trip. People in his hometown of Gibsonburg say the loss is devastating and shocking. “We’re here for you, for the family, whatever you need. There’s a lot...
2 workers dead after oil refinery fire in northwest Ohio; plant shut down
OREGON, Ohio — Two workers are dead after a fire at an oil refinery in northwest Ohio Tuesday night. The facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. "It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the bp Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy," BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement.
thevillagereporter.com
Bryan Area Foundation Member Tom Herman To Celebrate 90th Birthday
Thomas (Tom) M. Herman was born September 25, 1932, in Edgerton, Ohio, and prior to his retirement and move to South Carolina, was an active member in the Bryan, Ohio community, including the Bryan Area Foundation. A graduate of Miami University of Ohio, Tom married his college sweetheart, Susan (Sue)...
