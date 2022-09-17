ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, OH

13abc.com

Armed student arrested at Lakota/Willard football game

KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Willard student at the Willard/Lakota football game Friday. According to the complaint, a Lakota student alerted officers that a Willard student showed them a firearm they had on their person, and they were looking for particular Lakota students at the game.
WILLARD, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Patrick Henry/Swanton @ Bryan Boys Golf

STRYKER – Bryan picked up two crucial points as the NWOAL season comes to a close with wins over Swanton and Patrick Henry. Noah Huard and Drew Dauber topped Bryan with 40s while Swanton was led by match medalist Mazin Rukieh with a 37. At Riverside Greens. Bryan (165)...
BRYAN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Montpelier @ Edon Volleyball

EDON – The Bombers battled back to force a fifth set after dropping the first two, but the Locos found their footing to take the final set 15-10 and earn their second win of the season. Kelsie Bumb had a big night for Montpelier with 18 digs, 26 assists...
MONTPELIER, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Ayersville @ Edgerton Football

EDGERTON – Edgerton’s Owen Roth returned the second half kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown and Parker Elden’s extra point kick tied the game at 22-22. After that though it was all Ayersville. The Pilots offense scored 20 straight points and Ayersville’s defense held Edgerton to just...
EDGERTON, OH
swantonenterprise.com

Superintendents react to school report cards

Area superintendents identified positives with the recently released Ohio Department of Education School Report Cards, but also pointed out that they are just one aspect of measuring a quality school district. “Overall, I am pleased with the report card,” said Swanton Superintendent Chris Lake. “The state has made some changes...
SWANTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Janet Hall (1938-2022)

Janet Marie Hall 84 years, of Bryan, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Bryan Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bryan, Ohio. Janet was born August 1, 1938, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl Franklin and Beulah B. (Smith) Snyder. Janet attended Bryan High School. She married Wilbur...
BRYAN, OH
hometownstations.com

City of Lima officials announce that Schoonover Lake is ready to fish

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It has been several years since Schoonover Lake was drained and today, city officials say it's back up and ready for fishing!. Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith released the first of hundreds of channel catfish into the lake. The stocking of the fish was part of a re-dedication of the new island and improvements at Schoonover Lake. The mayor held her weekly briefing on location to thank all those involved in the project.
LIMA, OH
actionnews5.com

Two dead in BP refinery fire in Ohio

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people died in a fire at the facility Tuesday, WTVG reports. “It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” a company spokesperson said. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash Near Montpelier

Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 20, 2022 at approximately 0802 hours, at the intersection of County Road K and State Route 15, Jefferson Township, Williams County, Ohio. Kayla Perry,...
MONTPELIER, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path. “Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this...
FREMONT, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Edgerton Welcomes New Recreational Business

Edgerton, Ohio—On Friday, village and county representatives joined the Edgerton Chamber for the ribbon cutting ceremony of Edgerton’s newest business, St. Joe Canoe & Kayak, at the villages public access site off of Ash Street, Edgerton. The business offers two trips on the St. Joe River and they...
EDGERTON, OH
thevillagereporter.com

EDON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Work On Downtown Project To Begin Soon

PROJECT UPDATE … Left to right, Edon council members David Louborough, BrandonThiel, and Austin Thiel listen to administrator Chad Ordway's announcement that the downtown project will begin in the near future, possibly within the next two weeks. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO...
EDON, OH
10TV

2 workers dead after oil refinery fire in northwest Ohio; plant shut down

OREGON, Ohio — Two workers are dead after a fire at an oil refinery in northwest Ohio Tuesday night. The facility was shut down Wednesday, officials said. "It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the bp Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy," BP spokesperson Megan Baldino said in a statement.
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan Area Foundation Member Tom Herman To Celebrate 90th Birthday

Thomas (Tom) M. Herman was born September 25, 1932, in Edgerton, Ohio, and prior to his retirement and move to South Carolina, was an active member in the Bryan, Ohio community, including the Bryan Area Foundation. A graduate of Miami University of Ohio, Tom married his college sweetheart, Susan (Sue)...
BRYAN, OH

