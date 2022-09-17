Read full article on original website
Google Chrome will protect your incognito tabs with your biometrics
Incognito browsing may not prevent your internet provider and other parties from tracking you, but it does hide your history and your cookies from your regular browsing session. And soon, it may also be possible to hide your incognito tabs from other people handling your Android phone or tablet. Google has activated a new flag in the current stable Chrome release that allows you to lock your currently open incognito tabs behind biometric authentication.
Play Store ratings finally get relevant for the devices you're using
Android apps aren't just limited to the smartphone in your pocket. Your tablet, smartwatch, television, and even your laptop all support a wide variety of software you rely on daily, often with a version specific to that form factor. Of course, this diversity in gadgets also limits how useful ratings on the Play Store really are — after all, if a specific application features poor tablet optimizations, that doesn't necessarily mean it'll be the same on a smartphone. With a long-awaited change, Google is making its Play Store ratings more useful across the board for all the gadgets in your life.
California is suing Amazon, so your stuff might get cheaper soon
Amazon is the single largest online retailer in the US, and there are many tips and tricks you need to know when you shop there. With this market dominating position, it’s clear that third-party sellers and manufacturers will do everything to get at least one slice of the cake. As such, the Californian attorney general suspects that Amazon is misusing its power, preventing competitors from emerging and dictating prices. To combat these alleged practices, California has filed an antitrust lawsuit against the company.
Here’s how you will be able to create WhatsApp group polls
WhatsApp is evolving steadily, working on new features like the one we just saw which will eventually make importing your chat backup easier. Another upcoming ability we first caught wind of back in April would let you create polls for your group chats. Work has clearly been continuing behind the scenes, and now the app's latest beta reveals additional details about how polling in WhatsApp chats is going to work.
Custom quick phrases on the Nest Hub Max could be the most natural way to interact with your smart home yet
Google Assistant is a fantastically powerful tool for doing a lot of things, and for many of us a big part of that is controlling our smart homes. Whether we're turning on lights, starting up appliances, or triggering Routines, it's incredibly impressive that all these features are just a spoken command away. With quick phrases, Google has made those interactions even more natural-feeling, eliminating the need for a formal “Hey Google” to get thing started. Now some in-development functionality for the Nest Hub Max could greatly expand what Assistant quick phrases are able to accomplish.
The best education apps on Android in 2022
Learning something new is a popular yearly goal for personal development, and that’s no surprise; it’s an essential part of life and can help catapult you to a bigger and better career. What makes increasing your knowledge even easier is that you can do so from anywhere using your smartphone, tablet, or even a Chromebook that can run Android apps. The various education chosen for today’s roundup proves that learning new things doesn’t have to take years or cost thousands of dollars.
OSOM promises that its crypto phone won't require you to care about crypto
Competition among Android manufacturers isn't what it used to be, which is why it's exciting any time a new company throws its hat in the ring. We haven't heard much about the Solana Saga since OSOM announced its crypto partnership earlier this summer. Today, the company held its first Q&A with CEO Jason Keats about the upcoming device, offering a deep dive into what you can expect from the software experience, what bands are supported, and its plans for future hardware.
Your next Samsung phone might support seamless Android system updates
The Samsung Galaxy S23 and other devices launching with Android 13 could finally be forced to support seamless system updates. This means that you will no longer have to wait for minutes as your phone installs the latest system update — instead, your handset will install the system update in the background and only require you to restart your device to apply it, much like Google has done things with the first Pixel onwards to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle is surprisingly affordable — for a very good reason
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android smartwatches money can buy today, but customers have had one gripe about it since launch — it's nearly impossible to lay the watch flat on a wireless charger. With the way the Watch's band is shaped, trying something like reverse wireless charging using the back of your phone is practically a non-starter. But like the true modern tech giant that it is, Samsung is now ready to sell a solution to a problem that’s certainly of its own creation — a new Galaxy Watch Charging Cradle.
Google Pixel 7 may arrive later than expected on October 18
The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and various other Nest hardware are expected at the upcoming Google launch on October 6. We're expecting to hear all about these gadgets, and previous leaks have suggested you'll be able to pre-order each product straight after the event. According to a new leak from two sources, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available from October 18.
The sooner Android accepts RCS is dead, the sooner we can choose the next messaging platform that matters
Last week, the world watched as Apple announced its newest phones. As silly — though no less intriguing — as the Dynamic Island might be, the iPhone 14 series fails to fix one of the biggest issues with modern smartphones: messaging. A day after Apple's keynote, Tim Cook took the stage at Vox's Code Conference, confirming the company's position on RCS: it's not interested, and if you want to send your mom high-res videos, you're better off buying her — or yourself — an iPhone.
Google's next budget Chromecast shouldn't be prohibitively priced, after all
Recent rumors indicate the launch of Google's cheaper new Chromecast is just around the corner. The streaming stick will seemingly be sold under the "Chromecast with Google TV (HD)" branding, with a reported price tag of €40 in Europe—the same as the 2018 Chromecast. Based on the leaked European pricing, the device has been expected to cost $30 in the US. An even newer leak suggested that the Chromecast HD could be more expensive in the US than previously thought (and priced far too closely to the 4K model), but we're now learning that this pricing panic was probably premature.
Google Chrome takes Firefox head on with its own root certificate store
Most of your internet connections are encrypted these days. To make this work, browsers and any other software connecting to the internet need a reliable list of trusted certificates that make it possible to exchange a key and establish a secure connection. That’s where so-called root certificate stores or programs come in. These stores offer a list of trusted certification authorities. Only if a website's certificate is issued by one of those will it be trusted. And now, Google has announced that it will start shipping its own root store with Chrome 105 — much like Mozilla has always done for Firefox.
Google servers could get your passwords if you use enhanced spell check in Chrome
Google Chrome is filled to the brim with useful features, like spell check. Other than the standard spell check, Chrome also offers “enhanced spell check.” When you want to enable it, Google notes that whatever you type in the browser will be sent to the company’s servers to run it through advanced grammar and style algorithms. This already makes clear that you probably shouldn’t enable it when you’re concerned about data security, and an investigation has confirmed exactly this. Under certain circumstances, your passwords and usernames could be sent to Google's spell-checking servers during login processes.
Telegram 9.0 brings 'endless' emoji to Premium subscribers, leaves some for free users
Telegram is one of the best-known secure messaging apps out there. Despite offering its services for free to all users since its inception in 2013, the company announced a major shift in its functioning by launching a paid tier a few months ago, known as Telegram Premium. This week, the app developer announced the rollout of version 9.0 of Telegram, which includes some new features primarily targeting Premium subscribers.
How to back up Windows 11
Data safety has come a long way. From somewhat unreliable hard disks to today's mix of reliable SSDs and cloud-backed storage options, your data is safer than ever. Windows has become more reliable over the years as well, but if you want to be entirely sure that your data is safe, making a backup is the way to go.
How to uninstall Windows 11 apps
Apps can be addictive. Today, we have such a vast collection of apps for Windows that installing too many apps is very easy. Finding a bad app here and there that you may not want to use is even easier. Uninstalling apps on a Windows PC used to be tricky, but it has become much more streamlined and easier over the years.
ChromeOS is going modular and user-repairable with a new laptop from Framework
Much like Dutch firm Fairphone, Framework has gotten a fair bit of attention as a polished shop putting out decent a Windows laptop that is highly modular, easily repairable, and, if you're handy enough, a terrific value for DIY wonks. Now, the company is partnering with Google to bring its Framework Laptop to ChromeOS.
Google Tasks is about to become your go-to app for managing reminders
Google is no stranger to keeping around multiple apps for the same goal. Whether it's messaging tools, email clients, or video chat platforms, keeping around similar services can be pretty confusing for end-users. One by one, Google has been slowly cleaning up its software division, shuttering Hangouts and Duo with more popular and modern replacements. Today, you can add one more category to the list: to-do lists.
Google Photos Memories are getting a lot more cinematic and shareable
Google Photos might not offer free storage anymore, but it remains one of the best options—if not the best option—to organize your personal photos and videos in the cloud. Google keeps innovating in the area, and just about three years after it first launched its Instagram Stories-like Memories, it has the biggest update yet in store for the feature, with more cinematic creations, editing options, and better shareability.
