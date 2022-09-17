Recent rumors indicate the launch of Google's cheaper new Chromecast is just around the corner. The streaming stick will seemingly be sold under the "Chromecast with Google TV (HD)" branding, with a reported price tag of €40 in Europe—the same as the 2018 Chromecast. Based on the leaked European pricing, the device has been expected to cost $30 in the US. An even newer leak suggested that the Chromecast HD could be more expensive in the US than previously thought (and priced far too closely to the 4K model), but we're now learning that this pricing panic was probably premature.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO