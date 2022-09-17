Read full article on original website
Josephine T. Baker, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Josephine T. Baker, 93, died Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Briarfield Place. She was born on June 30, 1929, in Niles, a daughter of George and Ann Zajac Kral. Josephine received her master’s degree in education from Youngstown State University and taught at Austintown schools...
Geri L. “Buffy” Casey, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Geri L. “Buffy” Casey, 48 of 3032 1/2 Northgate Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center Youngstown campus. Buffy was born on November 13, 1973 in Youngstown, a daughter of Jerry and Shirley Diggs...
Michael John Bruno, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, September 17, 2022, Michael John Bruno, age 74, of Boardman, Ohio passed away at home. He was born in Youngstown on May 22, 1948 to Michael Nicholas and Ada “Rosemary” (Rochford) Bruno. Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia “Patty”...
Violet L. Martz, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet L. Martz, 94, formerly of Lisbon, passed away quietly at 1:52 p.m., Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Altercare of Alliance with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Martz was born November 30, 1927 in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Adam and...
Laura J. Faunda, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura J. Faunda, 68, passed away peacefully, Monday afternoon, September 12, 2022, at her home. Laura was born May 22, 1954, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Bernice Swider Mika and was a lifelong area resident. She was a 1972 graduate of...
Leonard Mark Grinstead, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Mark Grinstead died Friday, September 9, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Lakeland Florida after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He never gave up hope. Lenny was born June 6, 1962 in Youngstown, a son of Leonard S. and Patricia A. Jacobson Grinstead.
Edward “Ed” L. Vodhanel, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Vodhanel, 91, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Mercy Health, Main Campus, with his family by his side. Edward was born October 11, 1930, in Campbell, the son of Mike Vodhanel and Mary Halaj. He was a 1950 graduate of Campbell Memorial High...
Michael Ray Stull, II, Orwell, Ohio
ORWELL, Ohio (MyValleytributes) – Michael Ray Stull, II, age 28 of Orwell, Ohio passed away suddenly September 16, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1994, to Michael R. Stull and the late Yvonne Bailey. Michael was a loving and caring person who enjoyed the company of his family...
Randy Troy Anderson, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Randy Troy Anderson, 68, departed this life at his home on Wednesday, August 24, surrounded by his loving family. Randy was born July 28, 1954, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Jeanette Anderson. He was a graduate of South High School. He had worked...
Mary Hurd, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Hurd, 80 passed away Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren. Mary was born on December 22, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ida Falleti. She will be deeply missed by her loving children,...
Alonzo Charles Ransome, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Alonzo Charles Ransome, 77, departed this life Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. Mr. Ransome was born January 7, 1945 in Little Rock, Arkansas, a son of Perry Ransom and Viola Chukes Baylor. Alonzo was a graduate of...
Jack C. Jones, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack C. Jones, 86, of New Middletown passed away peacefully on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman with family by his side. He was born on February 1, 1936, in Portsmouth, son of the late Earl and Gladys Belvine Jones...
Regina E. “Jeannie” Sanko, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Regina E. “Jeannie” Sanko, 90 of Boardman, passed peacefully Friday, September 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Jeannie was born February 3, 1932, the daughter of Eugene and Marie Amon Schneider and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated...
James Edward Ludt, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Ludt, 71, passed away in the early morning on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born on June 21, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio to Edward, Jr. and Kathryn (Hofmaster) Ludt. He graduated from Rayen High School in 1969. After college, he was a...
Cecelia LaRue Chapman, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Cecelia L. Chapman, 92, departed this life Monday, September 12, 2022 at Shepherd of the Valley, Poland. Mrs. Chapman was born August 6, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Merrimon and Martha Jennings Pointer. She was a graduate of The Rayen School in...
Mary Catherine Swan-Bell, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Catherine Swan-Bell, 49, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family and closest friends. She was born on January 31, 1973, in Warren, Ohio, the youngest (and feistiest) daughter of the late Harry and...
Wade V. Schisler, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services celebrating the life of Wade Schisler will be Friday, September 23 at 11:00 a.m., at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Wade passed away Monday evening, September 19 at the Hospice House. He was born March 11, 1929, the son of Charles and...
Phylis I. McMillin, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phylis I. McMillin, 77, Of Cortland, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Windsor House of Champion surrounded by her loved ones. Phylis was born June 2, 1945, in Pipestem, West Virginia, to Harry Madison Bowles and Eula Getrude Hammonds. Phylis graduated from Mathews...
Glenn M. Mosley, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Glenn M. Mosley, Sr. will be held Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Mosley departed this life Tuesday, September 13, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The...
Jay R. “Skip” Hamilton, Wellsville, Ohio
WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jay “Skip” Hamilton, 79 of Wellsville, Ohio, passed away at home on Sunday, September 18, 2022 following a brief illness. He was born at home in Wellsville on June 13, 1943 to the late George and Dortha (Mathess) Hamilton. Skip resided in his...
