piratemedia1.com
Director of PASC shares study tips with Pirates
At East Carolina University we prioritize the success of every student and support their achievement of educational goals in and out of the classroom. In my role as director of the Pirate Academic Success Center, I have the privilege of leading a professional and student staff dedicated to student success. PASC offers services that are personalized, adaptive and change with the needs of current ECU students.
piratemedia1.com
ECU takes part in National Hazing Prevention Week
East Carolina University will participate in National Hazing Prevention Week from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23 for students and staff in Greek Life and beyond, to show their support against hazing. To kick off the week, on Sept. 19 at the Main Campus Student Center (MCSC) from 6 to 7...
piratemedia1.com
Ignorance to racism must be checked
Over the last few weeks, a racial incident that happened at a local nightclub has had people talking, especially on social media. As expected, people have different opinions on the situation, that was inevitable. A lot of people have been able to understand, empathize, and share their similar experiences with the victim, many of whom have been through this as well.
piratemedia1.com
Pitt County Fair celebrates 102nd anniversary
The Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair began hosting its annual Pitt County Fair at the Pitt County Fairgrounds in Greenville, North Carolina, which started on Sept. 20 and will end on Sept. 25 to celebrate its 102nd anniversary by offering food, performances, live music and more. Fair Executive Phyllis...
piratemedia1.com
Pirate Rants 9/21
Editor's Note: The East Carolinian does not endorse the statements made in Pirate Rants. As an alumnus, I want to assure the freshmen to not feel obligated to pledge a fraternity or sorority and pay thousands of dollars in addition to your other school expenses to make friends. If you are struggling to meet people, check out the many clubs and intramural sports teams you can get involved in.
N.C. pastor exonerated of 1994 robbery conviction
It was an emotional Saturday on the steps of the Pitt County Courthouse as people gathered to celebrate the exoneration while also acknowledging the long road ahead to justice.
piratemedia1.com
ECU Crime Logs 9/21
Editor's Note: The East Carolinian Crime Logs are derived from East Carolina University Police Department’s (ECU PD) public crime logs accessible to all individuals. Crime Logs are not done within the partnership of ECU PD and The East Carolinian, as this publication is meant to act as an additional resource for Pirate Nation. Below are listings of criminal activity that has occurred on or within proximity of main campus.
Winning $400,000 lottery ticket expires soon — but no one has claimed the NC prize
The lucky winner has just days to come forward.
North Carolina deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at school; impaired students taken to hospital
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An undisclosed number of students were taken to the hospital for evaluation on Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities also seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana after going to the school at about […]
piratemedia1.com
Pirates poise to float past Navy
East Carolina University football (2-1, 0-0 American Athletic Conference) will face off against Navy (0-2, 0-1 AAC) on Sept. 24 for the Pirates’ first conference game of the season. The game will kickoff at 6 p.m. at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. The Pirates ride into the final...
I grew up in the Bahamas and now live in North Carolina. Here are the 9 things that surprised me about my new home in the US.
I grew up around plenty of entertainment options and restaurants in Nassau. In Richlands, the closest movie theater and mall is 30 minutes away.
wcti12.com
Former gang member gives back to the community
North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
Former KFC could soon be ABC
While speculation has been running high about what would happen to the old Kentucky Fried Chicken building on N.C. 24 just outside of Warsaw a
WITN
Pitt County pastor exonerated almost 29 years after conviction
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
piratemedia1.com
Pirate soccer will compete in second conference game of season
The East Carolina University soccer (6-3-1, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) team prepares to compete against the University of Houston (4-3-1, 1-0 AAC) on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at Johnson Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. The game against Houston will be the Pirates Health Care Worker Appreciation day. Their most...
piratemedia1.com
Dowdy-Ficklen faces expectations
For many, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium is home. The arena of competition houses the Pirates of East Carolina University week in and week out, but more than that, it is a beacon of rallying for fans, family and friends alike. For the 2022 season opener against North Carolina State University, the stadium...
WITN
RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
Crash kills 1 North Carolina college student, injures 3 others; driver charged with DWI, troopers say
A senior, Peyton Lee, from Four Oaks died from the injuries he sustained in the single-car wreck, according to officials.
North Carolina boy reports indecent liberties by known offender, police say
The Goldsboro Police Department said a 10-year-old boy reported an indecent liberties case to officers at the end of August that resulted in an arrest.
NC police searching for woman who dumped litter of puppies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is searching for a woman they say was observed dumping a litter of seven puppies in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets on Thursday. GPD said in a Facebook post they have “a good idea” of who the person might be, but they are having trouble […]
