Prince William Leads Queen Elizabeth II’s Vigil in Military Attire with Prince Harry at Westminster Hall
Prince William joined his brother Prince Harry to stand guard around Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin today. The vigil was held at Westminster Hall in London and marked a rare moment when all eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren were reunited.
Following the royal tradition, Kate Middleton’s husband wore the royal navy military attire. The uniform features dark navy pants and a matching jacket, with a blue sash, badges, and gold buttons.
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Viscount Severn James, Lady Louise Windsor and Peter Phillips were also part of the ceremony.
The eldest child of Charles and the late Princess Diana has spent the last few days in the company of his wife attending royal events. This morning, he was part of the luncheon held for the governor-general of the Commonwealth nations at Buckingham Palace today in London. Middleton was wearing Queen Elizabeth’s Signature pearl necklace at the occasion.
Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects. The fashion industry has also joined the nation in mourning as the British Fashion Council has recommended that London Fashion Week shows on Sept. 19 should be rearranged.
