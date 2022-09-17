Police looking for man last seen at Detroit Rescue Mission 2 weeks ago

DETROIT (WWJ) - Have you seen Leonard Greenwood?

Concerned family members and police are searching for a missing 68-year-old man with a cognitive impairment after he disappeared two weeks ago.

Greenwood was last seen Monday, Sept. 5 around 10 a.m. at Detroit Rescue Mission in the 3500 block of Third Street, Detroit police said, and he has not been heard from since.

According to family members, Greenwood suffers from slight memory loss and they fear for his well-being.

Greenwood is described as a Black male standing approximately 5'7" tall and weighing 150 lbs. He has brown eyes and salt and pepper hair, and is sporting a mustache and a beard.

He has no known identifying marks or tattoos, police said.

Greenwood was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and red gym shoes.

If anyone has been Leonard or may know his whereabouts, please call Detroit's 3rd Precinct at 313-596-5301 or 911.

Anonymous tips can also be called in to Crime Stopper at 1-800-773-2587. Online tips can be submitted here .