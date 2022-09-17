ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Fitzpatrick Just Claimed That Tom Showed Him ‘Zero Respect’ Amid Reports Gisele is ‘Frustrated’ of His Career

By Lea Veloso
 4 days ago
A call out. Ryan Fitzpatrick shaded Tom Brady for his etiquette after games. The former NFL quarterback revealed how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback would treat him and his teammates after every game on a podcast.

On Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast , Fitzpatrick discussed Brady’s “That Motherf—ker Clip” on HBO’s The Shop and assumed that the SuperBowl champion was referring to him.”It had to be me,” Fitzpatrick told hosts Big Cat and PFTCommenter. “Zero respect. He’d never shake my hand.” He then talked about the instances where Brady was unfriendly to him. “I’ve told this story before, but he just pisses me off. Because you’re in Buffalo, you’re playing New England, they’re kicking our ass every single year they’re beating us. We finally in 2011 knocked them off. It was right at the beginning of the season. We had this great start and he threw five interceptions in the game, which was just wonderful to see every single one of them. Just wonderful to see.”

Fitzpatrick continued, “And (Brady would) run straight off. Like, no handshake, no quarterback middle of the field, no, ‘Where are the cameras? OK, hey, stay healthy buddy.’ Just ran straight off. So it bothered me so much because there was no respect there. Every time I played him after that, I was like ‘All right, let’s make this dude respect me.’ “Ended up in New York with the Jets and with Miami beating him. The last one was especially sweet because it was the Tank For Tua year. They beat us by 40-something points at the beginning of the season. They needed to beat us to get home-field advantage and it was his last regular-season game as a Patriot, and we go and we score at the end of the game and beat them.” He then confirmed that he got his handshake, but went on to say that he “probably initiated it.”

Fitzpatrick’s response comes after reports that Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen have been fighting since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said, referring to when Brady retired in February 2022 but retracted the retirement only two months later. “There is tension between them.” The source added that Tom is “doing everything he can to make it up to” Gisele. “They’re working through things and trying to come out the other side,” the source said. Another source told People that Gisele is “frustrated” with Tom and “has been spending time away from” him. “Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life,” the source said. “Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him.”

Comments / 31

Danny Keyes
2d ago

Did the same thing to Nick Foles after Eagles beat NE. They played again next season, Foles won again. Brady ran his quickest 40 ever. Tom Brady only interested in good sportsmanship when he wins.

Reply
8
Jerome Haynes
4d ago

Tom Brady showed poor sportsmanship many times. He got away with it because...well because he's Tom Brady.

Reply(6)
14
 

