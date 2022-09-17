Read full article on original website
Golf Channel
Finally on U.S. team, Billy Horschel says haters 'don't know what the 'F' they're talking about'
Billy Horschel has been waiting 14 years for this moment, to be a part of a U.S. team. He remembers most vividly being passed over for the 2014 Ryder Cup despite winning two playoff events and later watching on television the Americans struggle to a five-point loss at Gleneagles. “I...
Golf Channel
Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas Team USA's warhorses amid dominant youth movement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The wunderkind is now the seasoned veteran. Jordan Spieth has been a part of all but one U.S. cup team since he debuted in the Presidents Cup as a history-making 20-year-old in 2013. Simple times back then: He was the hotshot rookie who dazzled with his shot-making flair and impressed with his poise and maturity. But now, with the game skewing ever younger, and with some LIV-forced turnover, Spieth has compiled the deepest record of any American player here at Quail Hollow. The guy who boasts the second-most experience: his partner, Justin Thomas.
Golf Channel
International team looks to build on unity created in 2019 at Royal Melbourne
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Adam Scott is playing his 10th Presidents Cup this week, but in the Australian’s mind the International team reset the historic clock on the matches in 2019 at Royal Melbourne. “There was a clear line in the sand drawn for '19 in our team. Things...
Golf Channel
Presidents Cup venue: Hole-by-hole look at re-routed Quail Hollow Club
Quail Hollow Club has a different look for this week’s Presidents Cup. The host venue, which is located just south of downtown Charlotte, will still play to par of 71 as it has done for the past three Wells Fargo Championships and 2017 PGA Championship, but the routing has been altered to ensure that the course’s most famous stretch of holes (Nos. 16-18), also known as the “Green Mile,” will factor in more matches.
Golf Channel
Hoping for a PGA Tour-LIV truce? 'Off the table,' Jay Monahan says
Like every other big event this year, LIV Golf talk has flooded the interview areas. The Presidents Cup has been no different. But as the Saudi-backed circuit has progressed through its debut season, the questions have evolved as well. Part of this week’s pre-match discussion between reporters and players: Does...
Golf Channel
How Trevor Immelman is hyping up his underdog International squad
Trevor Immelman’s message to his International team Monday night was as nuanced as it was inspired. Borrowing a page from the European Ryder Cup team playbook, the International captain set the stage with some history. Although the Presidents Cup is relatively new, having started in 1994, the South African identified each player and vice-captain by a number based on the players, captains and vice captains that came before them.
Golf Channel
Scheffler's confidence boosted by peer support
Scottie Scheffler is excited that Presidents Cup week is here at Quail Hollow. He's looking forward to playing in the team atmosphere on a big stage and having the support of his peers is a big confidence boost.
Golf Channel
How to watch: Live stream schedule for Presidents Cup, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship and more
Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
Ski jumping World Cup returns to US for 1st time since 2004
Ski Jumping’s top circuit is returning to the United States for the first time in nearly two decades. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation men’s ski jumping World Cup will be held in February in Lake Placid, New York Ski jumping’s last World Cup in the U.S. was in 2004 in Park City, Utah. The circuit has not been in North America since 2009 in Vancouver. “This is a game-changer for our organization,” USA Nordic CEO Adam Provost said “The opportunity to bring in the best ski jumpers in the world to Lake Placid will give our sport a platform for growth that we haven’t had in close to 20 years.”
Golf Channel
This top amateur just shot 59 on next year's U.S. Open layout
The Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course is set to host a U.S. Open next summer, but it looked defenseless against one of the world’s best amateurs over the weekend. Stewart Hagestad, the 31-year-old mid-amateur from Newport Beach, California, who is ranked eighth in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, made easy work of one of his home layouts, firing an eye-popping 11-under 59 last Saturday.
Golf Channel
Why Internationals' Presidents Cup fate could be decided on Thursday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The International Presidents Cup team has the next four days to change the narrative, but if history is any guide, their fate will likely be decided on Thursday during the opening foursomes session. Over the history of the matches, which spans 13 meetings, the U.S. team...
Golf Channel
'Grandpa' America: Kevin Kisner ready to 'piss people off'
If you go off points, Kevin Kisner was the final captain’s pick onto this U.S. Presidents Cup team. And at No. 15 in the final standings and just 12 coveted roster spots, getting a call from American captain Davis Love III was no sure thing. So, Kisner called Love.
Golf Channel
Team members build their ultimate Presidents Cup players, on both sides
The U.S. are already overwhelming favorites to win this week’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow. But what if you took the best skills on each side and morphed them into one ultimate Presidents Cupper?. While the International team room was decimated by the LIV Golf defections, the U.S. side...
Golf Channel
LIV Golf's Greg Norman heading to Capitol Hill to meet with lawmakers
Two-time International team captain Greg Norman won’t spend this week cheering for his side at the Presidents Cup. Instead, the frontman for LIV Golf will spend the week meeting with members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate in Washington, D.C. The Australian is set to meet with...
