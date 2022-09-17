Ski Jumping’s top circuit is returning to the United States for the first time in nearly two decades. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation men’s ski jumping World Cup will be held in February in Lake Placid, New York Ski jumping’s last World Cup in the U.S. was in 2004 in Park City, Utah. The circuit has not been in North America since 2009 in Vancouver. “This is a game-changer for our organization,” USA Nordic CEO Adam Provost said “The opportunity to bring in the best ski jumpers in the world to Lake Placid will give our sport a platform for growth that we haven’t had in close to 20 years.”

LAKE PLACID, NY ・ 7 MINUTES AGO