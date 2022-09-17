Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua City Commissioners approve annexation of land
PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners adopted a resolution involving 662-plus acres of land being annexed into the city of Piqua, rezoned, and allowing developers, including Piqua Materials, to industrialize the land, which involves a stone quarry being added. Numerous citizens, including several business owners, came to the meeting...
Fox 19
Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s Amber Alert for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, located around 35 miles northwest of Dayton, is over. The alert was canceled around 6:15 p.m., some two hours after it was issued. The children were located and are safe, according to the Greenville Police Department.
WLWT 5
Police: 3 siblings found safe in northwest Ohio
The Greenville Police Department said three missing children were found safe Wednesday. According to police, an Amber Alert was issued after three siblings did not show up for school Wednesday. Police believed the kids were abducted by their father, 29-year-old Kirt Kiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from...
consistentlycurious.com
19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio
Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
dayton.com
Fairborn council OKs new El Toro restaurant, plus car wash chain new to Ohio
Adjacent developments will be at the intersection of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Trebein Road, east of I-675 A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area, plus a business new to Ohio are seeking to build sites in Fairborn. Fairborn City Council on Monday night approved plans for an...
Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out
TROY — Concerns have been raised about a service at a Miami Valley firehouse meant to protect babies. Monday night a Cincinnati man had no problem letting Troy City Council know his qualms with the fire department’s new baby box. “My arguments are that we implement boxes and...
‘I was hanging on for dear life’; Dayton officer shot in head speaks on recovery
DAYTON — On Sept. 21, 2021 one moment, one trigger, one bullet changed a Dayton officer’s life. Officer Thadeu Holloway was investigating a report of a man trying to use fake money at a store. “When he turned to face me I knew something was wrong,” Holloway said....
miamivalleytoday.com
Shively Funeral homes to become part of Vernon family
URBANA — A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
No criminal charges to be pursued in Greenville Amber Alert case, police chief says
GREENVILLE — There will be no criminal charges pursued stemming from the situation involving three children who were the focus of an Amber Alert on Wednesday afternoon because their father is the custodial parent and the children were not harmed, Greenville Police Chief Eric Roberts said. “We have located...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Emergency Squads Heading to Pickaway Prison For Hanging
Pickaway County – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of an inmate that has possibly hung himself. According to early reports around 5 pm on Tuesday, Scioto township was called to CRC Correctional Reception Center for an inmate that has attempted to hang himself. Prison guards reported that they cut him down and did not know if he was breathing or not.
Richmond Police thank community for support of Officer Burton
Richmond Police issued a Sept. 20 statement of gratitude to surrounding communities for their support of Officer Burton during the procession.
Injured Clearcreek officer released from hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over two months after he was shot in the line of duty, a Clearcreek Township police officer has finally been released from the hospital for the second time. On July 12, Officer Eric Ney with the Clearcreek Township Police Department was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence […]
Springfield man arrested for murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield man has been charged with murder after police say he shot a 48-year-old on Friday. According to a release by the City of Springfield, investigators believe 30-year-old Malik Shaw got into an argument with 48-year-old Nangongi Cann before shooting him. Police found Cann unresponsive in his car suffering from […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Stanely retires from Troy Fire after 29 years
TROY — Assistant Fire Chief Gary Stanley has retired from the Troy Fire Department after nearly 29 years of service. “Even though this job has had its difficulties, there were a lot of bright days,” said Stanley. “Giving back to this community and helping people out has been great and it just makes you feel really good.”
Xenia Daily Gazette
Scooters have arrived in Xenia
XENIA — There’s a new way to get around Xenia. Electric scooters, which the city recently approved, have arrived in the downtown area and are available for use. Electric scooters are growing in popularity across the region and country, and city leaders think Xenia will be the perfect fit.
‘Roach infestation’ closes down Clark County Jail’s kitchen
CLARK COUNTY — Exterminators and jail staff are working to get rid of a “roach infestation” that has shut down the Clark County Jail’s kitchen. Clark County health officials told News Center 7 this started with a complaint from the public and led to a visit from a county food inspector at the jail.
nwsportsmanmag.com
More Details On Illegal Oregon Guiding Case
ENTERPRISE, Ore.—Two Oregon men convicted of illegally guiding hunters in Wallowa County forfeited mules and gear, among other penalties, following a multi-state investigation. The case activated a new Turn In Poachers (TIP) reward program directed by the Oregon Outfitter Guide Association (OOGA), according to law enforcement. David H Ravia,...
2 children dead, 2 remain in critical condition after Butler County apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter: Zoe is looking for a new home!
Zoe is waiting at the Darke County Animal Shelter to get adopted by her new human companion!. Zoe came to the Shelter as a stray so their knowledge about her is very limited and what they do know is from what they have observed. They believe Zoe is an 8-year-old female German Shepherd Mix. Zoe knows how to sit, roll over and loves treats! Don’t be fooled by her age because she doesn’t act like it! Zoe is an energetic pup who walks well on a leash and doesn’t mind the other dogs her at the shelter.
Officer Seara Burton passes surrounded by family
"It is with profound sadness that we announce that Officer Seara Burton #140/K9-2 passed away at 9:59 p.m. tonight at Reid Health surrounded by her family. She succumbed to the injury she received in a criminal act that occurred on August 10th, 2022.
