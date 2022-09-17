Read full article on original website
visitokc.com
OKC BLACK EATS ANNOUNCES FOODIE FEST OF OKC
Oklahoma City, OK: Foodie Fest of OKC, formerly known as The Black Foodie Summit, was rebranded in 2020 to showcase culinary cuisines from around the globe represented in Oklahoma City. In partnership with Scissortail Park, Foodie Fest is choosing to be intentionally inclusive while driving direct spending to locally owned businesses.
KOCO
Looking back at the history of the Oklahoma State Fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair only lasts for a few more days. Ahead of the 2022 fair's finale, KOCO 5 is looking back at its history. There's a lot of history behind the Oklahoma State Fair, and it goes back before Oklahoma's official statehood. The first fairs...
Watch: Oklahoma City woman chooses coach on The Voice
Kate Kalvach, from Oklahoma City, took the stage to sing Kacey Musgraves’ “Rainbow” during the The Voice Blind Auditions.
KFOR
Tracking a strong cold front right in time for the official start of Fall!
The front should reach northern Oklahoma this evening and OKC after Midnight with gusty north winds and much cooler temps for Thursday. The bad news is that there is little if any significant rainfall with this front. The good news is a nice break from the high heat Thursday into Friday. The heat comes back Saturday briefly and then another cold front arrives Sunday with cooler temps most of next week! Fall officially arrives at 8:03 Thursday Evening. Happy Fall everyone!
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
WATCH: Oklahoma woman earns 3-chair turn on The Voice
An Oklahoma City woman is now in the spotlight after her performance on The Voice.
KFOR
An Oklahoma restaurant made New York Times’ best in US list for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Oklahoma City’s Ma Der Lao Kitchen is among the 50 best restaurants in the country according to the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
KOCO
OKCPD Chief Gourley addresses street racing, state fair
Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley spoke to KOCO about several issues in the city, including street racing, an increased police presence in Bricktown and how police are keeping the state fair safe. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
KOCO
Popular book sale will return to Oklahoma History Center in October
OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular book sale at the Oklahoma History Center will return in October. The sale includes books, maps, photographs, reproductions of historic posters and more. The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Oct. 5-7, and from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 8. Proceeds...
Photos: Sweet dogs seeking loving homes in OKC
Officials with Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are still waiving adoption fees in hopes of finding loving homes for adoptable animals.
KOCO
OU Health doubling size of phase one clinical cancer trials
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health is doubling the size of its phase one clinical cancer trials. KOCO 5 got a look at just some of the projects about to get big bucks from the federal government. This money is from the American Rescue Plan or ARPA. The director of...
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
KOCO
Rivalry football game many Oklahomans look forward to may only happen a few more times
OKLAHOMA CITY — A rivalry football game that many Oklahomans look forward to may only happen a few more times. The writing has been on the wall for months, but now, it’s a little more official: Bedlam is about the be put to bed. However, the two teams can’t agree on whose fault it is.
News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins Reacts To Bedlam Split
When the Oklahoma Sooners football team officially leaves the Big 12 for the SEC, it's long-standing rivalry with the Oklahoma State Cowboys won't be coming with them. Officials at both OU and OSU confirmed the impending split Tuesday morning. News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins breaks down the announcement and...
KFOR
Strong cold front on the way as Fall officially arrives on Thursday!
Watching a strong cold front for Thursday! Latest data is still showing our next cold front moving south across Oklahoma late Wednesday Night and Thursday. Here’s the weather map Thursday Afternoon showing much cooler temps, gusty north winds! The front will reach OKC after Midnight Wednesday Night and then push all the way into southeastern OK by Thursday afternoon. Behind the front gusty north to northeast winds, temps falling into the 70s with mostly cloudy skies. There’s a very low chance for some light drizzle mainly across northern Oklahoma on Thursday. Fall officially arrives 8:03 PM Thursday Evening. By Friday morning most places drop into the 50s! Happy Fall!
Restaurant featuring New Mexican cuisine coming to Britton District
A new restaurant featuring authentic New Mexican cuisine will be opening its doors in the Britton District.
KOCO
Police chiefs in Oklahoma to spend money on new patrol cars, technology, officers
Okla. — Police chiefs in Oklahoma said they’ll use millions they were just given in grant money on new patrol cars, better technology and more officers. The attorney general said the state handed out a record amount this year. In the 2023 Safe Oklahoma grants, 58 departments will split $2 million.
KOCO
Officials respond to several fires in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to several fires in Oklahoma City. On Tuesday, officials responded to a fire on South Walker Avenue in Oklahoma City. Crews also responded to a fire on South Shields Boulevard, as well as another fire at Pinefield Drive. Officials told KOCO 5 that no...
KOCO
Report: Bedlam football series to end when OU joins SEC
A report indicates that the annual Bedlam football series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will end once the Sooners join the SEC. Brett McMurphy wrote that both universities' athletics directors told the Action Network the long-time rivalry game will end once OU leaves the Big 12 for the SEC. The...
Small Oklahoma business says it’s struggling after thieves stole tools from truck
An Edmond family tells KFOR sneaky thieves targeted their truck in broad daylight, taking thousands of dollars in work tools - the equipment kept their small business afloat.
