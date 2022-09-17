The Seattle Kraken have already started building a decent prospect pool through not just the draft, but free agency as well. While the majority of these prospects will not play in the NHL this season, it is important for the health of this organization that they keep building for the future. If Seattle has any plans of becoming a powerhouse like the Colorado Avalanche or Tampa Bay Lightning, developing prospects will be a key component in their path to becoming one of the league’s best.

