Cardinals' 35th season in Arizona: Q&A with former cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie answered a call inviting him to return to Arizona to crank up the Big Red Siren, a Cardinals pregame tradition, for the opener against Kansas City.

It's a tradition that was born during the Cardinals' time in the Valley, and continues on as the team plays its 35th season in Arizona.

This NFL season, which ends with Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, the Arizona Republic visits with some of the names and faces in Cardinals' Arizona franchise history. We caught up with Rodgers-Cromartie, 36, a first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2008 out of Tennessee State who played the first three of NFL 12 seasons in Arizona.

The cornerback, known as DRC, was a two-time Pro Bowler, including in his second season in the league, 2009.

Q: You were at the game last Sunday. What was it like to crank up the siren and get the crowd going?

A: That was an experience within itself. I'm not gonna lie, I thought it was going to be easy but it's kind of hard. They tell you "get in there!" I thought it was just going to be like a regular thing but they tell you you've got to put some muscle into it. It caught me by surprise at first.

Q: You had 13 interceptions, four returned for a touchdown in your first three seasons in the NFL. How were you able to have that kind of early success in your career?

A: I just think going in with the guys that we had on the team at that time, Adrian Wilson, Antrell Rolle, Darnell Dockett, Larry Fitzgerald, Kurt Warner, they made me a better player. I've always been super athletic, but coming out of college not really giving up a touchdown in college, when I got there, it was like in training camp going against Steve Breaston, Anquan Boldin, Larry Fitzgerald ... they would complete passes on me that I thought in my mind I wasn't supposed to be completed on.

So I went up to them and I said, "How are you catching all these balls?" And Fitzgerald always told me, it's not about your athletic ability, it's about my instincts and my technique, and he taught me how to attack the ball before the receiver caught it.

Q: What about that Super Bowl (43), your first one when you were with the Cardinals. You're a rookie. It was a great game that came down to the wire. What do you remember about that day, that game?

A: I remember when I first got on the field. I has never seen a team that big (the Pittsburgh Steelers) in my life. I'm like, "These are some big dudes!" And the first play, they throw a screen at me and I run up there to force it back in and the dude just mauled me. I'm like, "Oh, this is going to be a long day." That always sticks out. Then you've got the back and forth. Them scoring, us scoring, them scoring. Coming down to the last drive. It all just plays in my head.

Q: We all know what happened in that game (Cardinals lost 27-23). It came down to one play basically. How close did you feel your team was to winning that game?

A: We had a great game plan going in and the whole team, we caught our stride at the right moment. Because if you remember that season, I think we were 8-8. We were up and down, up and down. But we caught stride and we beat some tough teams (in the postseason). We beat the Atlanta Falcons, we went to Carolina, then we came home to play the Eagles, and you couldn't tell us that were weren't going to win.

Q: Is it still hard to think about that one play, the touchdown pass to Santonio Holmes? It even looked like it was debatable that he got his foot inbounds.

A: Not anymore. I realize I was part of one of the greatest games in sports history. I played in it. Do I want that ring? Yes. I played a long time and it's one of the only things I'm really missing. I kind of learned to just live with it. It doesn't haunt me anymore. The craziest thing about it, my mom has a sports room and going into the sports room, there's that picture of him catching the ball, right on her wall.

Q: And then you played in another one (48) for Denver. I know that one was a different type of a ballgame, but to be able to go back and play in another Super Bowl, what did that mean to you?

A: People play a whole lifetime in this game and never see a Super Bowl, let alone a playoff game. Never take it for granted. That was a fun time, too, even though the outcome wasn't good.

Q: The defensive backs room in your time in Arizona was really close. How much fun did you have with that group?

A: That group right there, for the three years I was there, that was a close-knit group. We did everything together. Antrell made us go out every Thursday. We hung together, whether we would go to his house and just have fun, or go bowling. Mike Adams, Greg Toler, then we got Bryant McFadden to come over. When I first got there I had Rod Hood and Eric Green. But me, Antrell, Rod Hood, Eric Green, Michael Adams, Greg Toler, I was just with Greg Toler this (past) weekend). So we're all still talking and hanging together. Darnell Dockett, Calais Campbell, that whole team is still tight knit.

Q: Your cousin Antonio (Cromartie) was a former Cardinal, too. Did he ever ask you about playing in Arizona after you left and before he came to Phoenix?

A: We actually played them in a preseason game. He definitely enjoyed his time out there as well.

Q: Were you almost a basketball player? Your dad was a basketball coach.

A: Yes sir. Matter of fact I've got a game tonight. I'm in a men's league down here in Florida. I love that ball.

Q: How much talking would you say goes on between wide receivers and defensive backs covering them?

A: A lot. I love it. I think I'm more passionate about that than actually playing. It's that competitive edge. It's not trash talking. Some people can take trash talking the wrong way. I take it for fun. I want you to talk to me. If it's a quiet game, I'm trying to figure out what's going on.

Q: Did you have a rivalry with a player from another team in your career?

A: When we played Seattle, it was always Nate Burleson. Even Vernon Davis. He's a tight end (former San Francisco 49er). Yeah, me and Vernon Davis used to get at it.

Q: Last question. What is life like for you? What is DRC up to?

A: Oh man, I'm back in school finishing up my degree. I started coaching. I took an internship at my college I went to and found out that I love coaching. So I will be on the staff in the next year or so. Right now I've got my own AAU team, flag football team. Sixth, seventh and eighth graders. And I'm just chilling and living life, taking it one day at a time.

