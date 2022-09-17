ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura's Sadie Engelhardt breaks meet record at the Woodbridge Classic

Sadie Engelhardt confirmed her No. 1 national girls cross country ranking with a record-setting performance at the Woodbridge Classic.

The Ventura High sophomore bettered the meet record with a time of 15 minutes, 42.6 seconds for three miles Friday night in winning the sweepstakes race at Orange County's Great Park course.

The previous record was 15:43.5, set by Mira Costa's Dalia Frias last year at the Silver Lakes Course.

Right behind was Oaks Christian's Payton Godsey, who was second in 15:51.9, the third-fastest time in meet history.

Godsey is no stranger to success on the big meet stage. She was the 2021 CIF-Southern Section Division 4 cross country champion and placed fifth at the state championships. In track, she won the Division 4 section title for the 3,200, placed second at the Masters Meet and fifth in the state final.

Engelhardt was coming off a sensational freshman track season that saw her better national class records, move near the top of several all-time state lists and win the state 1,600 title.

The Woodridge meet rotates between four courses.

Until Friday, only one female runner — former Simi Valley legend Sarah Baxter — had bettered 16 minutes outside the Silver Lakes Course.

Engelhardt's winning time was 22 seconds faster than the Great Park previous best.

Other top county girls sweepstakes finishers included Newbury Park's Ailish Hawkins (16:22.3) and Tiffany Sax (16:24.0), who were 17th and 18th, and Aelo Curtis of Ventura, who was 38th in 16:68. Sophie Grant of Newbury Park was 48th (17:06.7) and Oak Christian's Sarah Colebrooke (17:19.7) was 60th.

Aaron Sahlman of Newbury Park placed seventh in the Doug Speck boys Sweepstakes in 14:01.6. Ventura's Micah Grossman (14:33.0) and Royal's Noah De La Rionda (14:33.4) were 36th and 37th.

In the boys Rated final, Westlake's KC Barber placed fourth in setting a school record with a time of 14:31.9, breaking the previous mark by 21 seconds. Aaron Cantu of Newbury Park (14:40.6) was ninth. Liam Papavasiliou (15:01.3) and Baptiste Garderes (15:03.5) finished 29th and 32nd to help Thousand Oaks place fourth. Christopher Pellettiere (15:02.7) of Oaks Christian was 30th.

Oak Park's Katarina Modrzejewski (18:10.7) was 49th in the girls Rated race. Agoura's Reese Tamburro (18:30.0) was 67th.

Thousand Oaks had five scorers in the top 30 to win the girls Gold Varsity B team title. Peytonne Evans (18:19.1) and Cassidy Kajita (18:28.3) were sixth and 10th. Other scorers were: Madeline Cooper, 16th, 18:35.3; Matilda Fitzgerald, 26th, 18:51.7; and Maggie De La Rionda (18:52.7).

In the girls Gold Varsity A race, Ventura's Caroline Von Gunten (18:44.9) was 25th.

Oaks Christian's Alexandra Reierson (18:57.7) was 26th in the girls Blue Varsity B division. Oxnard's Isabella Bietsch (19:15.8) was 35th and Olivia Sullivan of Royal (19:49.5) was 55th.

Samuel Adams of Oxnard was 20th (15:35.2) in the boys Blue Varsity race.

Camarillo placed third in the Red Varsity B final. Diego Montag (15:33.7) and Trevor Stimpson (15:50.4) were 17th and 28th.

Nicholas Weinerth (14:50.2) of Rio Mesa was the individual Red Varsity B race winner.

Elijah Rojas (15:46.1) of Simi Valley was 18th in the Red Varsity A race. Jonathan Castro (15:58.2) was 34th. Luke Sawyer (15:52.2) and Agarn Moyal (15:53.7) of Calabasas were 25th and 28th.

Kimberly Willard (18:04) of Camarillo was seventh in the girls Red Varsity B race. Simi Valley's Keira Kassi (20:01.2) was 47th in the Red Varsity A race.

