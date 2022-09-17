Barton County Memorial Park Board dedicates new memorial

KOAM Image

LAMAR, Mo. – The Barton County Memorial Park Board today held a dedication ceremony for its recently completed memorial.

The event featured the following:

A Black Hawk helicopter

Performance from the Lamar High School band

Flag raising ceremony with officials from local posts of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars

Joe Davis, president of the barton county memorial park board says the idea of making the monuments triangle shaped was a unique one.

