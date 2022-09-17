Read full article on original website
Oregon State football: USC QB Caleb Williams is like Mariota, Beavers chasing 1st 9-game home winning streak in 22 years
Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray has encountered myriad standout quarterbacks during his 15-year coaching tenure. He’ll see another one Saturday when USC’s Caleb Williams pilots the Trojans’ offense in Reser Stadium. The 6-foot-1 sophomore transfer from Oklahoma has helped transform USC’s offense this season. Williams is...
Oregon State football: Offense progressing, but waiting for a ‘full game;’ USC fight song just ‘outside noise’
Oregon State established itself as one of the Pac-12′s best running teams in 2021, something the Beavers seemed capable of continuing in 2022. OSU hasn’t been bad this season. But ranking sixth in the conference in average rushing yards doesn’t mean the Beavers have been great, either.
Latter-day Saint college football recruit says he left BYU-Oregon game early after chant incident
TC Manumaleuna told The Statesman Journal that he left the BYU Cougars-Oregon Ducks football game early because of the chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Oregon Ducks athletic director Rob Mullens apologizes for vulgar, anti-Mormon chants during football game with BYU: ‘That is not who we are’
Oregon Ducks athletic director Rob Mullens apologized to BYU for the vulgar, anti-Mormon chant that came from “near or in the student section” of Autzen Stadium during Saturday’s game against BYU. During an appearance on Oregon’s in-house radio program Monday, Mullens said he reached out to BYU...
Oregon Ducks ‘hopeful’ running back Byron Cardwell Jr., linebacker Justin Flowe will play at Washington State
Oregon coach Dan Lanning is optimistic the Ducks will have running back Byron Cardwell Jr. and linebacker Justin Flowe back on the field for this week’s game at Washington State. Cardwell and Flowe each went through pregame warmups and were in full uniform for last week’s win over BYU,...
Why Oregon State’s games vs. USC and Utah are on Pac-12 Networks and not ESPN or Fox: TV selection process explained
Oregon State is 3-0 for the first time since 2014, halfway to bowl eligibility and preparing for two of its biggest games of the season. But for a few hours Monday morning, the prevailing sentiment among the OSU faithful was (take your pick) confusion, frustration, annoyance or abject indignation.
What Oregon’s governor said about the chant at the BYU-Oregon football game
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown weighed in on the incident at the BYU-Oregon football game in which a chant directed at members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was yelled.
KSLTV
BYU students respond to Oregon game chant
PROVO, Utah — Over the weekend, Brigham Young University took on the University of Oregon in an away game, but the home team’s chants are the main focus. A video taken by a BYU fan has circulated on social media showing Oregon students repeatedly shouting a vulgar phrase toward the BYU team and fans.
Pac-12 point spreads for Week 4: Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans and Utah Utes are solid road favorites
There’s perfection on the scoreboard and perfection in the sportsbook. The Pac-12 has several teams that fit both categories. Five have undefeated records: Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Washington and Washington State.
Oregon Ducks to host Stanford at night
The Oregon Ducks’ next home game will be at night. The Ducks will host Stanford at 8 p.m. PT on Oct. 1 at Autzen Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. No. 15 Oregon (2-1) travels to Washington State (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX), while Stanford (1-1) visits Washington (7:30 p.m., FS1).
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip
While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ while sitting on SLC park bench
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man was stabbed multiple times while sitting on a park bench in Salt Lake City Saturday, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD). Lt. Pafcadlo, SLCPD, says the man was sitting on a park bench when he was attacked by another man. Police say the incident occurred […]
KVAL
Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
Cafe Yumm! co-founder remembered for her culinary boldness, signature sauce
Before it became the iconic restaurant chain Café Yumm!, founder Mark Beauchamp still remembers the amazement from customers who tried the signature sauce created by his wife and restaurant co-owner, Mary Ann Beauchamp. “I would take people to lunch at Wild Rose Café & Deli, and I would say,...
Thieves steal newlyweds' most prized possessions during Oregon coast honeymoon
SEAL ROCK, Ore. — What was supposed to be a beautiful honeymoon along the Oregon coast turned into a devastating experience for one newlywed couple when someone broke into their truck and stole all their belongings. Last Saturday, Carli and Joe Ghiorso took a vow to spend the rest...
The Justice Files: ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’ features Utah case
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – They were once neighbors before a dispute over a mailbox turned them into enemies. And in the end, it cost 85-year-old Max Heino his life. It’s a story the Justice Files first reported on in 2019. And now it’s turned into an episode on the series called “Fear thy Neighbor” […]
Teen missing after running away from Cornelius group home
According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind medication and his cell phone. Editor's note: A family member said the teenagers were located Sunday morning Sept. 19 near Vancouver, Washington. The original story follows below. A Lane County family is seeking help to locate their teenage son, who ran away from the Albertina Group Home in Cornelius around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind both medication and his cell phone. His mother lives in Springfield. "Raven and another resident of the group home...
Officials warn of dangerous driving trends
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With two crashes that left cars totaled, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) and Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) are warning drivers about speeding and lack of safety. Photos from a crash in Salt Lake City Saturday shared by SCLPD, as well as a photo from UHP have one thing […]
