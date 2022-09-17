ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon State football: USC QB Caleb Williams is like Mariota, Beavers chasing 1st 9-game home winning streak in 22 years

Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray has encountered myriad standout quarterbacks during his 15-year coaching tenure. He’ll see another one Saturday when USC’s Caleb Williams pilots the Trojans’ offense in Reser Stadium. The 6-foot-1 sophomore transfer from Oklahoma has helped transform USC’s offense this season. Williams is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Portland, OR
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Utah Football
State
Oregon State
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
Local
Oregon Football
Eugene, OR
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terrance Ferguson
Person
Bo Nix
KSLTV

BYU students respond to Oregon game chant

PROVO, Utah — Over the weekend, Brigham Young University took on the University of Oregon in an away game, but the home team’s chants are the main focus. A video taken by a BYU fan has circulated on social media showing Oregon students repeatedly shouting a vulgar phrase toward the BYU team and fans.
PROVO, UT
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks to host Stanford at night

The Oregon Ducks’ next home game will be at night. The Ducks will host Stanford at 8 p.m. PT on Oct. 1 at Autzen Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. No. 15 Oregon (2-1) travels to Washington State (3-0) on Saturday (1 p.m., FOX), while Stanford (1-1) visits Washington (7:30 p.m., FS1).
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Byu#American Football#College Football#Rewinding Oregon Ducks#Byu Cougars
Outsider.com

WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip

While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
PROVO, UT
KVAL

Winter weather possible in Oregon as fall approaches

EUGENE, Ore. — Mother Nature flipped a switch this week. Turning the summer heat off and the fall chill on for Western Oregon. Oregon's high country might skip straight to winter this weekend. Cooler mountain air returns with the increase chance of moisture. Western Oregon's rain chances are slim...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
ABC4

The Justice Files: ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’ features Utah case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – They were once neighbors before a dispute over a mailbox turned them into enemies. And in the end, it cost 85-year-old Max Heino his life. It’s a story the Justice Files first reported on in 2019. And now it’s turned into an episode on the series called “Fear thy Neighbor” […]
UTAH STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Teen missing after running away from Cornelius group home

According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind medication and his cell phone. Editor's note: A family member said the teenagers were located Sunday morning Sept. 19 near Vancouver, Washington. The original story follows below. A Lane County family is seeking help to locate their teenage son, who ran away from the Albertina Group Home in Cornelius around 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept 11. According to family members, 15-year-old Raven Fields is autistic and left behind both medication and his cell phone. His mother lives in Springfield. "Raven and another resident of the group home...
CORNELIUS, OR
ABC4

Officials warn of dangerous driving trends

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With two crashes that left cars totaled, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) and Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) are warning drivers about speeding and lack of safety.  Photos from a crash in Salt Lake City Saturday shared by SCLPD, as well as a photo from UHP have one thing […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy