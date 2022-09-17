ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts downgrade Michael Pittman Jr. to out vs. Jaguars

By Kevin Hickey
 4 days ago
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been downgraded from questionable to out for the Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Saturday.

Pittman Jr. suffered a quadriceps injury Wednesday and was a limited participant in practice. He then didn’t practice Thursday and with the Colts holding a walkthrough Friday, he wouldn’t have practiced again.

Pittman Jr. was the leading receiver for the Colts in Week 1, catching nine of 13 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown. The wide receiver room behind him combined for just 89 receiving yards during the tie to open the season, and now that room will be down its leader.

With Alec Pierce also ruled out due to a concussion, the Colts will be down two of their three starting wide receivers. Parris Campbell is expected to be the starter while Ashton Dulin will fill in as the No. 2. Expect Mike Strachan and Dezmon Patmon to also get extra snaps.

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins' Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates ahead of Wednesday practice

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid provided his pre-practice injury report on Wednesday. After several players were banged up during the Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, only one of the players injured during that game won't practice at the start of the week.
Justin Fields' message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers.
Steelers S damontae Kazee suspended 3 games

According to NFL reporter Field Yates, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee has been suspended for three games for violation of the league's substance abuse policy.
Bears report card: How we graded Chicago in their Week 2 loss

The Chicago Bears (1-1) suffered a brutal 27-10 defeat to the Green Bay Packers (1-1), which raised a lot of questions for the Bears heading into the remainder of the season.
Patriots lose veteran practice squad CB to Titans

The Tennessee Titans are looking to do whatever possible to pick up the pieces after getting obliterated 41-7 by the juggernaut Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
