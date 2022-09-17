Colts downgrade Michael Pittman Jr. to out vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has been downgraded from questionable to out for the Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Saturday.

Pittman Jr. suffered a quadriceps injury Wednesday and was a limited participant in practice. He then didn’t practice Thursday and with the Colts holding a walkthrough Friday, he wouldn’t have practiced again.

Pittman Jr. was the leading receiver for the Colts in Week 1, catching nine of 13 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown. The wide receiver room behind him combined for just 89 receiving yards during the tie to open the season, and now that room will be down its leader.

With Alec Pierce also ruled out due to a concussion, the Colts will be down two of their three starting wide receivers. Parris Campbell is expected to be the starter while Ashton Dulin will fill in as the No. 2. Expect Mike Strachan and Dezmon Patmon to also get extra snaps.