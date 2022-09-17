WaterFire Providence announces a full lighting of WaterFire on Saturday, September 24 supported by Rhode Island Department of Education, XQ Institute, Fidelity Investments, and igus. The lighting will begin after sunset (6:39 PM) and the braziers will remain lit until midnight. Food fair and artists’ market vendors open at 5:30 pm. Rhode Island Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year awards ceremony will be held in Memorial Park from 3:00 – 6:30 pm. WaterFire’s Director of Sponsorships and Corporate Relations, Ed Cabral, and Teacher of the Year, Lisa Leaheey, share all the details!

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO