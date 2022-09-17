Read full article on original website
Motorcycle escort for Dave Schoonover is Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A flagged motorcycle escort is planned for army veteran and longtime American Legion member Dave Schoonover. The ride will be on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at the South Hutchinson Veterans Memorial. Schoonover was killed in a motorcycle accident in Arkansas while on his way with other American Legion Legacy Riders to the beginning of this year’s Legacy Ride in August.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 21
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cheney, Samuel Eli; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
HMS-7 Cover the Cruiser event meets goal
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HMS-7 Student Council was able to raise over $700 to support Kansas Special Olympics through their own Cover the Cruiser event last week. The students put in a lot of hard work over their 9 days of fundraising to meet and surpass their goal of $500.
Kingman Historic Theatre: Fundraisers this weekend for fire victims
KINGMAN COUNTY—The Kingman Historic Theatre announced two fundraisers to assist those displaced by fire at the Eagle Acres apartment complex, 501 N. Thompson Street in Kingman. According to the Theatre, they are doing a raffle to go with Fundraising Events that include two concerts on Saturday, Sept. 24 by...
🏈 🎥 Area High School Football: SE Saline visits Halstead
HALSTEAD, Kan.—The Halstead Dragons will play host to the Southeast of Saline Trojans Friday night in Halstead. Catch Devin Hanney with the call on the Southeast of Saline live stream. HERE to download the Hutch Post mobile app. CLICK HERE to sign up for the daily Hutch Post email...
Child critically injured by fallen tree in E. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 10-year-old girl was hurt Wednesday afternoon in an accident in which a tree or part of the tree fell on her. The accident happened around 5 p.m. in the 4700 block of E. English, near Douglas and Oliver. The Wichita Fire Department responded to the...
Maxwell Wildlife Refuge holding Mountain Man Rendezvous
MCPHERSON COUNTY — Maxwell Wildlife Refuge located northeast of McPherson near Canton, Kansas, hosts the annual Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend, September 23 to 25. The 3-day event features an 1800's re-enactment with Mountain Men, trappers, traders and flintknappers demonstrations located on the grounds of the Maxwell visitors/tour center. Experience life as it was on the Kansas prairie. There will be a black powder shoot, knife and hawk throws and archery each day.
Family Day is Sept. 26th
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Rise Up Reno is celebrating Family Day — A Day to Eat Dinner With Your Children — Sept. 26. This is a day to promote the positive benefits of eating together as a family. Family Day is a nationwide initiative to show that parental engagement is the single-most potent weapon in preventing substance misuse among youth.
Ponca City man transported to Wichita following stabbing
A Ponca City man is recovering after a stabbing Monday evening.
County interviewing Communications Specialist candidates later this month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County is interviewing candidates for their Communications Specialist position. Laurie Moody, who joined the county in October of 2020, left in July when she and her fiance moved to Oklahoma. She now works for Tulsa County, Oklahoma. Names of interviewees have not been released. They...
📷Vehicle accident at 12th & Morphy in Great Bend
A look at the accident that occurred at the 12th Street and Morphy Street intersection in Great Bend on Sunday, Sept. 18. According to the Great Bend Police Department Incident Log, first responders were reported to the scene at 6:30 p.m.
Man missing on local trail found dead, no foul play suspected
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A man who went missing on a southeast Kansas trail has been found dead. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released the following information. “On September 17th, 2022, at approximately 6:07 pm Montgomery County Deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS,...
Anderson: Work sessions with board needed to prioritize smaller bond
PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Pretty Prairie USD 311 Superintendent Ashley Anderson said she and her board need to meet some more before deciding how to handle the issues that were part of a rejected $10.4 million bond issue that was voted down earlier this month. "We're trying to get...
McPherson man hospitalized in Salina after semi's tire failed
SALINE COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 3 a.m. Wednesday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Kenworth semi driven by William G. Ingels, 52, McPherson, was northbound on Interstate 135 exiting to eastbound Interstate 70. The driver lost control of the...
Augusta man found dead off hiking trail
ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeremy Cox, 22, of Augusta, Kan., was found dead off the Elk City Hiking Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at 6:07 p.m., they, along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife Parks Officers, were dispatched to the […]
Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
Salina teen seeks transplant match; 99KG hosting donor registration
A Salina teen with a rare form of blood cancer is in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant. Calvin Davis, 14, has been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and is in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant, according to DKMS, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating blood cancers.
Probst: State statute and local vote both avenues to help microbreweries
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Representative Jason Probst said the call for Sandhills Brewing to sell over $17,000 in food to meet a minimum food sales requirement for their drinking establishment license prompted him to do some research into what the statute says about the issue. "It goes back...
Photo Gallery: Weekend storm reports
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN’s Storm Track 3 team kept track of storms over the weekend as viewers sent in photos. Sunday, Sept. 18 2:23 p.m. Chapman Dickinson County – Delayed report of storm damage, 4 to 6″ diameter tree limb snapped NNE Staffordville – Chase County – spotter had winds 40 to 60 MPH […]
Speed study to happen again with signage near 30th and Lucille
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council is going to put notification out for those coming into Hutchinson from the east to slow down as they enter the 45 mile per hour zone on 30th east of the city next month, as they try to decide what to do with the 30th and Lucille intersection.
