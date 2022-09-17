Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fans Call KTLA A Low Class operation. After Local L.A. TV Newsman Suspended Amid Controversy Over Co-Anchor’s Departure.Monster Beats Publishing and Distribution Press
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
3 Breathtaking Beaches in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A Spicy Mexican Brunch That Will Brighten Your WeekendLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – September 21, 2022
Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events & Online Events – September 21, 2022: Parent Resource Symposium – Chasing the High, Save the Date: SCV Charity Chili Cookoff, Save the Date: KHTS & Guardians Patriot Day Car Show, Sign up to be a Vendor at the 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show, Save the Date: ZONTA presents Women in Film – LUNAFEST, Cards For A Cause… and more!
Brushfire burning in Shadow Hills grows to 100+ acres; 40% containment
What began as a five-acre brushfire in the Shadow Hills area quickly grew to engulf more than 107 acres Wednesday afternoon.Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of North Sunland Way shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. They were assisted by Glendale Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Burbank Fire Department crews.The fire's forward progress was fueled by light winds, though no structures were immediately threatened.At around 6 p.m., firefighters reported that they had stopped forward progress of the fire and had the situation 40% contained. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.No injuries have been reported.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Santa Clarita Radio
Senior Hour – Activities At The Paseo Club And Reducing Risk For Seniors – September 21, 2022
If you or a senior you know needs help during this time, please do not hesitate to call the SCV Senior Center at (661) 259-9444. You can also visit their website by clicking here. They remain dedicated to doing everything they can to help while following the latest guidelines from the CDC and LA County Health Officials.
Santa Clarita Radio
Barger To Allocate $2.3 Million In Funds To Combat Homelessness
Recently, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced that she has allocated millions of dollars to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District, including Santa Clarita. In an effort to respond to homelessness, L.A. County Supervisor Barger announced Monday that she has directed $2.3 million from discretionary funds to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita Radio
At Reeves Complete Auto Center, You Will Feel Like Family As They Fix Your Car With The Utmost Care
Reeves Complete Auto Center in Santa Clarita works hard to help restore and prevent any further damage to your car, so you can drive safely in your dream car. At Reeves Auto Center, you will feel like family as they fix your car with the utmost care to the best of customer satisfaction.
Santa Clarita Radio
14-Year-Old Arrested After Fighting Deputy At Golden Valley High School
A 14-year-old student was arrested and released on citation after he allegedly fought with a deputy at Golden Valley High School Wednesday. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a student was reportedly involved in a fight with a deputy at Golden Valley High School in Canyon Country, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Look Younger With Fillers Offered At Hestia Medical Spa
Hestia Medical Spa is the best medical spa in Santa Clarita known for their excellent work on previous clients looking for exemplary cosmetic services. Hestia Med Spa is composed of professionals with years of experience in the cosmetic industry. Hestia Med Spa has been servicing the community of Santa Clarita...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita To See Another Dry, Warm Fall And Winter As Santa Anas Return
Santa Clarita is once again expected to have a dryer and warmer fall and winter than normal with the return of Santa Ana winds bringing elevated fire conditions. Between October and December of 2022, southern California is expected to see warmer and dryer conditions than normal, said David Sweet, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service (NWS).
IN THIS ARTICLE
theeastsiderla.com
A lost deer brings with it a sense of wonder, then sadness, to El Sereno
El Sereno -- A week ago, Facebook groups in El Sereno and neighboring Alhambra were abuzz about a rare deer sighting. One Alhambra Facebook user spotted a deer while walking her dog on Sixth Street Tuesday morning. Another said a co-worker saw the animal on Main Street near Marengo Avenue: "The poor baby was really scared ... didn't know where to go and ran off."
Santa Clarita Radio
Liberty Parade Travels Through Santa Clarita
Cars portraying their patriotism took to the streets of Santa Clarita on Sunday during Constitution Week in a “Liberty Parade.”. Put together by local Cindy Josten, the Liberty Parade took place one day after the 235th year anniversary of the signing of the Constitution by the founding fathers on Sept. 17, 1787.
Santa Clarita Radio
The Paseo Club Hosts A Variety Of Activities Such As Tennis, Pickleball, Pilates, Swim And Fitness Instruction
The Paseo Club in Santa Clarita, club members enjoy luxury and socially exceptional club activities. The Paseo Club hosts a variety of activities such as tennis, pickleball, Pilates swim and fitness instruction. The Paseo Club hosts tennis lessons in Santa Clarita meant for both adults and juniors to help involve...
signalscv.com
Two transported to hospital after deputy-involved traffic collision
Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after being involved in a three-vehicle collision Wednesday morning that also involved a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy, according to law enforcement officials. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Whites Canyon Road and Soledad...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Clarita Radio
LASD Offers Tips On Protecting Cars After TikTok Challenge
Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, (LASD) are giving Kia and Hyundai owners tips to prevent their car from being stolen in connection to a TikTok challenge. “The recent TikTok Kia/Hyundai theft craze is caused by these vehicles not having an ignition immobilizer, which prevents the car...
Santa Clarita Radio
Let Dr. Neal Green Help You Achieve Your Dream Smile
With the perfect smile, you can often feel like the prettiest or most handsome person in the room. Dr. Neal Green D.D.S Dentistry Office in Santa Clarita works tirelessly to help his clients achieve their dream smile. After visiting Dr. Green, clients can feel confident in their smile, no longer...
NBC Los Angeles
What to Know About Construction of the 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing
Construction of a wildlife crossing designed to preserve Southern California's mountain lions and other animals is underway over the 101 Freeway northwest of Los Angeles. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project began on Earth Day, April 22, with a ceremonial groundbreaking setting it on a path for completion in 2025.
Santa Clarita Radio
Jeff Hacker And Hacker Law Group Are Here To Help Defend Your Legal Rights
If your legal rights need defending, on either side of a contentious legal argument relating to personal injury, real estate, employment law or something more, you are going to need a good Santa Clarita lawyer. That is why Jeff Hacker and his team at the Hacker Law Group are helping...
foxla.com
LA Homeless Crisis: Man throws feces at Sherman Oaks business owner
LOS ANGELES - On Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, a homeless man angrily yells, "You want to have a fight?" An unhoused woman walks back and forth saying, "Isis, Isis, Isis." Yet another man, presumably under the influence of drugs, screams, "You gotta die, you gotta die, you gotta die!"
Santa Clarita Radio
Insight Treatment Hour – Naeem’s Story – September 19, 2022
Insight Treatment Hour – Naeem’s Story – September 19, 2022. On this episode of Insight Treatment Hour, Frederick welcomes in Naeem Veera and his mother Molly Veera to discuss Naeem’s journey through the Insight Treatment Center. Along with Lisa Dixon, Insight Treatment’s Admission Director, Naeem’s reflects on his experiences and discusses some of the signs both he and Molly noticed as early as kindergarten.
KTLA.com
Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
Santa Clarita Radio
Insight Treatment Hour Discusses Anxiety, Depression And Teen Mental Health
Insight treatment center in Santa Clarita specialist Fredrick hosts the Insight Treatment Hour designed to promote teen mental health, and he has brought on a special guest, Dr. Muradian to talk about parenting techniques. Dr. Regine Muradian is a published author and public speaker with her own private practice in...
Comments / 1