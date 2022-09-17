ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – September 21, 2022

Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events – September 21, 2022

Things To Do In Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Events & Online Events – September 21, 2022: Parent Resource Symposium – Chasing the High, Save the Date: SCV Charity Chili Cookoff, Save the Date: KHTS & Guardians Patriot Day Car Show, Sign up to be a Vendor at the 2023 KHTS Home and Garden Show, Save the Date: ZONTA presents Women in Film – LUNAFEST, Cards For A Cause… and more!
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Brushfire burning in Shadow Hills grows to 100+ acres; 40% containment

What began as a five-acre brushfire in the Shadow Hills area quickly grew to engulf more than 107 acres Wednesday afternoon.Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of North Sunland Way shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. They were assisted by Glendale Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Burbank Fire Department crews.The fire's forward progress was fueled by light winds, though no structures were immediately threatened.At around 6 p.m., firefighters reported that they had stopped forward progress of the fire and had the situation 40% contained. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.No injuries have been reported.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Barger To Allocate $2.3 Million In Funds To Combat Homelessness

Recently, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced that she has allocated millions of dollars to increase homeless outreach services across the Fifth District, including Santa Clarita. In an effort to respond to homelessness, L.A. County Supervisor Barger announced Monday that she has directed $2.3 million from discretionary funds to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

14-Year-Old Arrested After Fighting Deputy At Golden Valley High School

A 14-year-old student was arrested and released on citation after he allegedly fought with a deputy at Golden Valley High School Wednesday. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, a student was reportedly involved in a fight with a deputy at Golden Valley High School in Canyon Country, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Look Younger With Fillers Offered At Hestia Medical Spa

Hestia Medical Spa is the best medical spa in Santa Clarita known for their excellent work on previous clients looking for exemplary cosmetic services. Hestia Med Spa is composed of professionals with years of experience in the cosmetic industry. Hestia Med Spa has been servicing the community of Santa Clarita...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita To See Another Dry, Warm Fall And Winter As Santa Anas Return

Santa Clarita is once again expected to have a dryer and warmer fall and winter than normal with the return of Santa Ana winds bringing elevated fire conditions. Between October and December of 2022, southern California is expected to see warmer and dryer conditions than normal, said David Sweet, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service (NWS).
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

A lost deer brings with it a sense of wonder, then sadness, to El Sereno

El Sereno -- A week ago, Facebook groups in El Sereno and neighboring Alhambra were abuzz about a rare deer sighting. One Alhambra Facebook user spotted a deer while walking her dog on Sixth Street Tuesday morning. Another said a co-worker saw the animal on Main Street near Marengo Avenue: "The poor baby was really scared ... didn't know where to go and ran off."
ALHAMBRA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Liberty Parade Travels Through Santa Clarita

Cars portraying their patriotism took to the streets of Santa Clarita on Sunday during Constitution Week in a “Liberty Parade.”. Put together by local Cindy Josten, the Liberty Parade took place one day after the 235th year anniversary of the signing of the Constitution by the founding fathers on Sept. 17, 1787.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Two transported to hospital after deputy-involved traffic collision

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after being involved in a three-vehicle collision Wednesday morning that also involved a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy, according to law enforcement officials. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Whites Canyon Road and Soledad...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

LASD Offers Tips On Protecting Cars After TikTok Challenge

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, (LASD) are giving Kia and Hyundai owners tips to prevent their car from being stolen in connection to a TikTok challenge. “The recent TikTok Kia/Hyundai theft craze is caused by these vehicles not having an ignition immobilizer, which prevents the car...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Let Dr. Neal Green Help You Achieve Your Dream Smile

With the perfect smile, you can often feel like the prettiest or most handsome person in the room. Dr. Neal Green D.D.S Dentistry Office in Santa Clarita works tirelessly to help his clients achieve their dream smile. After visiting Dr. Green, clients can feel confident in their smile, no longer...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

What to Know About Construction of the 101 Freeway Wildlife Crossing

Construction of a wildlife crossing designed to preserve Southern California's mountain lions and other animals is underway over the 101 Freeway northwest of Los Angeles. The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project began on Earth Day, April 22, with a ceremonial groundbreaking setting it on a path for completion in 2025.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Insight Treatment Hour – Naeem’s Story – September 19, 2022

Insight Treatment Hour – Naeem’s Story – September 19, 2022. On this episode of Insight Treatment Hour, Frederick welcomes in Naeem Veera and his mother Molly Veera to discuss Naeem’s journey through the Insight Treatment Center. Along with Lisa Dixon, Insight Treatment’s Admission Director, Naeem’s reflects on his experiences and discusses some of the signs both he and Molly noticed as early as kindergarten.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA.com

Photo Gallery: Homeless Encampments of Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, also known as LAHSA, counted 69,144 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. in 2022 – a 4.1% increase over 2020. City officials have praised pandemic-era policies, like eviction moratoriums and rentals assistance, that helped keep people in their homes. However, according to LAHSA, the number of homeless people might increase with those policies ending.
LOS ANGELES, CA

