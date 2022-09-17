What began as a five-acre brushfire in the Shadow Hills area quickly grew to engulf more than 107 acres Wednesday afternoon.Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of North Sunland Way shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. They were assisted by Glendale Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Burbank Fire Department crews.The fire's forward progress was fueled by light winds, though no structures were immediately threatened.At around 6 p.m., firefighters reported that they had stopped forward progress of the fire and had the situation 40% contained. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.No injuries have been reported.(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO