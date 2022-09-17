Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla set to unveil humanoid robot Optimus
Tesla is preparing to unveil an AI-powered humanoid robot that it hopes will transform factories, workplaces and homes around the world.Chief executive Elon Musk will reveal the first prototype of the Tesla Optimus bot at the company’s annual AI Day on 30 September.Mr Musk has previously blamed overreliance on factory robots for sending the electric carmaker to “production hell” four years ago, saying humans were better at certain jobs. But Tesla is now having more internal meetings on robots, a person familiar with the matter said.In the longer term, Mr Musk said at a TED Talk, robots could be...
Deal: Free $30 Reward With Seated App
Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. With Seated, you can get a percentage of your bill back in rewards to spend on brands like Amazon, Uber, Starbucks, Apple, Delta and so many more. Seated currently operates in NYC, Dallas, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, and Philadelphia. You...
Win A Flighty Pro Lifetime Membership!
As a road warrior I’m constantly looking for new tools to help me keep track of my travel. Delays and cancellations are probably as bad right now as I’ve ever seen them. But, travel problems are always lurking, keeping me from getting where I need to go. Over the years I’ve collected a number of tools that help me figure out when things are likely to go sideways. Many of them are arcane websites with crappy technology or involve flipping through multiple screens just to get one bit of data.
BoardingArea
207K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0